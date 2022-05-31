10 white sneakers to wear for your wedding day

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

So, you've figured out exactly how and what you want for your wedding, but now what? Naturally, all eyes are on what you plan to wear for these celebrations, and trust us: we understand the pressure. Chances are walking down the aisle in a pair of sky-high stiletto heels isn't something you are familiar with, nor is dancing the night away in a similar shoe choice either. Fortunately, no need to worry—we have a solution.

Enter: white wedding sneakers. White sneakers for your wedding day are the latest-and-greatest trend that will keep your feet comfortable and your outfits looking ever-so-chic. From all-white options to sneakers with pops of colors and added flair, we've found a handful of white wedding sneakers that aren't only suitable before and during your festivities but long after. Don't believe us? Here are ten pairs and ways to incorporate white wedding sneakers into your big day.

1. Try a pair of personalized embroidered Vans

Credit: Han Embroiders/Reviewed Best white sneakers for your wedding day.

If you're a sucker for personalized embroidery -- we are too! -- you'll need a pair of these custom wedding day Vans. This Etsy artist embroiders a simple, classic pair of white sneakers with a floral design on one side and greenery on the other, with the option for a personalized touch. Add your initials, wedding date, or new married name. As with all custom pieces, allow plenty of time for your order to arrive. Allow at least two months for these shoes to arrive.



Get the Custom Embroidered Bridal Vans Shoes from Etsy for $175

2. Add some sparkle with these white sneakers

Credit: Betsey Johnson/Reviewed Best white sneakers for your wedding day.

Leave it to Betsey Johnson to create an unforgettable bridal sneaker that you'll want to wear again and again. This pair of sparkly stunners, part of her collaboration with David's Bridal, is embellished with dazzling crystals that'll catch all of your guests' eyes. They're fun and functional, so you'll reach for them long after you've said: "I do."



Get the Betsey Johnson Sparkly Crystal Platform Sneakers from David’s Bridal for $89.95

3. Go for the gold with these Keds

Credit: Rifle Paper/Reviewed Best white sneakers for your wedding day.

Rifle Paper Co. + Keds Champion = match made in wedding day sneaker heaven. The design house, famous for its floral illustrations, embellished these comfortable and classic Keds with cream and metallic gold jacquard florals. They're perfect for your bridal shower, bachelorette party, wedding day, and long into wedded bliss, as they'll add sparkle to any everyday outfit.



Get the Colette Jacquard Champion Sneak from Rifle Paper Co. for $74.95

4. Reach for a pair of beautifully beaded slip-ons

Credit: ShelbpezBoutique/Reviewed Best white sneakers for your wedding day.

These hand-beaded Vans are a must for anyone's wardrobe, bride-to-be or not. Though if you are getting married, consider personalizing the heels— perhaps with your wedding date or initials—for a pop of gold. These are an easy slip-on option for all wedding occasions, from your bridal shower to long after your honeymoon. Since they're custom, keep an eye on the estimated arrival date to ensure you'll receive them long before your wedding day.



Get the Slip on Platform Wedding Vans from Etsy for $185+

5. Stay cool with these color-blocked sneakers

Credit: Hoff City/Reviewed Best white sneakers for your wedding day.

If your dress veers more towards cream or blush than bright white, opt for a pair of these color-blocked HOFF sneakers. The removable, cushioned sole ensures you'll be comfortable from your first look through the last dance. You'll wear them long after your wedding night, since they'll look just as stylish peeking out from under your dress as they will wandering a farmers' market or cheering on your niece's baseball team.



Get the HOFF City Toulouse Sneaker from Nordstrom for $140

Credit: Coquet Accessories/Reviewed Best white sneakers for your wedding day.

Already own a pair of wedding day-worthy white sneakers? Jazz them up for your big day with these tulle shoe clips. The white hearts add an unexpected sweetness to sneakers—or any shoes, including ballet slippers and pumps. Still, how to wear them is up to you; these clips can be pinned to the front or back of a shoe or worn as a hair clip or brooch.



Get the White Heart Tulle Wedding Shoe Clips from Etsy for $27.13

7. Remain classic and prioritize comfort

Credit: Madewell/Reviewed Best white sneakers for your wedding day.

If comfort is key, opt for a pair of these best-selling Madewell sneakers. They're designed with unforgettable cushions, and the supportive cloud-like insoles are bound to be a crowd-pleaser. Plus, these white wedding sneakers are something you can feel good about; made of repurposed scrap leather from a sustainable tannery, they'll look good and do good.



Get the Sidewalk Low-Top Sneakers from Madewell for $88

8. Add a personal touch

Credit: Pelino Sandals/Reviewed Best white sneakers for your wedding day.

Consider these lacey sneakers like your favorite Converse, but personalized specifically for your wedding day. Forget traditional shoelaces; these white sneakers are tied with a romantic ribbon. (Choose from one of 20 different colored ribbons.) You can also personalize the heel with your initials and wedding date and add pearls to the toe cover. Or, keep it simple with the lovely lace speaking for itself.



Get the White Lace Bridal Converse from Etsy for $181.50+

9. Go gender-neutral with this inclusive sneaker

Credit: BLVDCustom/Reviewed Best white sneakers for your wedding day.

Naturally, when anyone is shoe shopping for someone else, there's bound to be some temptation to get in on the fun. If so, we've got the solution: this pair of white wedding sneakers. Opt for this fan-favorite pair of white Vans available in men's and women's shoe sizes. With the option to add a personalized floral wreath on the toe of each shoe, all that's left to do is say: "I do!"



Get the Flower Wreath Wedding Vans Shoes from Etsy for $169

10. Add in some crystals with these slip-on sneakers

Credit: Davids Bridal/Reviewed Best white sneakers for your wedding day.

No one ever said sneakers need to be subtle. These crystal-encrusted slip-on sneakers are anything but understated, and that’s why they’re perfect for a wedding day. Most favorable: they’re ultra-comfortable, so you’ll reach for them anytime your outfit needs a bit of sparkle.



Get the Crystal Embellished Slip-On Sneaker from David's Bridal for $59.95



