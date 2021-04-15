40 unique engagement gifts that newly engaged couples will love

Wedding gifts, baby shower gifts, bridal shower gifts—most of us have a good idea of what to give in these situations. But what about when someone gets engaged? And what if they throw an engagement party? Equally deserving of celebration, engagement gifts should be fun, thoughtful, and unique.

If the couple already has a registry, it's a great idea to purchase something from their must-have list for the occasion. If not, or if you want to give them something a little more personal or a gift related to being engaged, this list has something sweet for everyone. Whether you're purchasing a gift for the couple together or your newly engaged friend, these are our favorite engagement gift ideas for 2021.

1. For the cozy couple: A celebratory candle

Credit: Homesick Best engagement gifts: Homesick Candle

We love Homesick candles. The candle company has tons of scented candles that can transport you back to the place that has you feeling homesick. Homesick’s Let’s Toast Candle is inspired by celebratory sensations and is perfect for the couple who gets homesick for big events. It features base notes of champagne grapes accented by fruity middle and top notes for an overall scent reminiscent of clinking cheerful bubbly flutes. You can even personalize it with a handwritten note on the packaging congratulating the happy couple.

Get the Let’s Toast Candle from Homesick for $34

2. For the home chef: A cookbook for newlyweds

Credit: Anthropologie Best engagement gifts: Newlywed Cookbook

Part of being a couple is teamwork, and what better way to practice that than by cooking together? The Newlywed Table is full of delicious modern and classic recipes that couples can make and enjoy together. Whether they’re entertaining friends or having a weeknight dinner for two, this cookbook will be both an aesthetically pleasing decor piece for the kitchen and a useful meal guide.

Get The Newlywed Table from Anthropologie for $29.95

3. For the Insta-lover: An instant camera

Credit: Amazon Best engagement gifts: Instant camera

Vintage vibes have been popular in the past few years, particularly with photographs. There’s just something about the Polaroid look that makes photos feel extra special. Gift the happy couple an instant camera so they can document their engagement journey, wedding day, and honeymoon through their eyes. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 is one of the best instant cameras we tested because the camera and film are affordable, so you can take all the photos you want without breaking the bank.

Get the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 from Amazon for $54.99

4. For the wall gallery fiend: A set of frames

Credit: West Elm Best engagement gifts: Wall art frames

This frame set is a great way for the couple to display their journey together through their favorite pre-engagement, engagement, and wedding photos. More than just modern decor—this frame set is packed with sentiment in the best way.

Get the Metal Gallery Frames from West Elm starting at $59.99

5. For the green thumb: A live plant

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Best engagement gifts: Plant from The Sill

Plants make fabulous gifts because they brighten up a room and just make you feel good. Send the newly engaged couple a live plant from The Sill—an online plant store we love—that they can care for together. There are tons of options to choose from plant-wise, so there’s something for both the avid plant moms and the botanically-challenged. You can even choose the pot it arrives in to suit their decor.

Get a live plant from The Sill starting at $20

6. For the one who loves the little details: An address stamp

Credit: Etsy Best engagement gifts: Custom stamp

Part of being a committed couple means sending out thank you cards and invitations during the wedding process. Having a custom address stamp makes the process easier and makes it feel quite official. This stamp from Etsy comes in a classic script and serif font combination featuring the couples’ name and address. Complete the gift with an ink pad from the listing or your local craft store.

Get a custom address stamp from Etsy for $34

7. For the subscription box fan: A gift set dedicated to making memories

Credit: Crate & Barrel Best engagement gifts: As We Grow gift set

Combining memorable experiences with a fresh aesthetic, this gift set is all about capturing meaningful moments. Complete with a photo frame, candle (because scent is the strongest memory trigger), and a booklet filled with memory-making prompts, this set is a thoughtful way for the couple to document their time together before the big day.

Get the Making Memories Gift Set from Crate & Barrel for $80

8. For the host: A personalized charcuterie board

Credit: Etsy Best engagement gifts: Personalized cheese board

Nothing completes a friendly get-together or stay-at-home movie date more than a good charcuterie board. A customized board with the couple’s name is thoughtful, stylish, and useful. Since many memories are made over food, it’s a great way to help them create new ones as an engaged pair.

Get the Personalized Charcuterie Board from Etsy starting at $40.50

9. For the traveler: A cute map print of their engagement location

Credit: Etsy Best engagement gifts: Custom map art

Engagement is a new adventure for the happy couple, and popping the question is a memory they won’t soon forget. Help them immortalize it with a custom engagement map print featuring the location where they got engaged. You can include their names and date in the print to complete it.

Get the Customized Engagement Map Print from Etsy starting at $24.99

10. For the fashionista: A custom embroidered denim jacket

Credit: Etsy Best engagement gifts: Personalized denim jacket

Denim jackets are a classic wardrobe staple, and adding custom embroidery makes it both trendy and unique to the wearer. Featuring the couple’s new titles as a wedded pair, custom embroidered denim jackets are perfect to show off in engagement photos, wear on the big day, and travel with on the honeymoon. This jacket on Etsy has been sold over 193,000 times and customers love it.

Get the Custom Embroidered Denim Jacket from Etsy for starting at $51.99

11. For the wine connoisseur: A wine carafe

Credit: Kate Spade Best engagement gifts: Decanter

Many people pop a bottle in celebration of their engagement. What better way to honor their union than with a cute (and cheeky) wine carafe. This one from Kate Spade is minimal enough to blend into any home bar setting. The etched “ours” in classic script font is the cherry on top.

Get the kate spade new york Two of a Kind "Ours" Decanter from Bed, Bath, & Beyond for $99.99

12. For the one who favors experiences: A book of prompts to help them bond every day

Credit: Amazon Best engagement gifts: Journal for two

Making the commitment to marriage is a big deal. To start the happy couple on their journey, give them a book filled with thoughtful prompts they can do together each day to strengthen their connection. This book is essentially a time capsule, with room for each person to write down their own thoughts and revisit over time.

Get the Do One Thing Every Day Together: A Journal for Two from Amazon for $11.66

13. For the fairy tale romantic: A wedding photo picture frame

Credit: Kate Spade Best engagement gifts: Kate Spade picture frame

Here’s another Kate Spade piece that is delightfully minimal and effortlessly modern. This photo frame is a popular wedding gift and a stunning way for the couple to display that fairy tale moment. The hint of blue is also a cute nod to the bridal tradition of having “something blue” for luck. This frame even counts as something new, too!

Get the kate spade Take the Cake Picture Frame from Bloomingdale’s starting at $65

14. For the ones who cook together: Always Pan

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Best engagement gifts: Always Pan

You heard it from Reviewed's cooking writer, Valerie Li Stack, first: The Always Pan is a perfect gift. The influencer-approved kitchen item is not only stylish, but it does the job of eight pieces of cookware. It's a fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. Perfect for the couple living in a small space or for those who love cookware and kitchen tools, the Always Pan is an ideal gift for a couple that loves experimenting in the kitchen.

Get the Always Pan from Our Place for $145

15. For the tea lover: A tea blend inspired by love itself

Credit: Crate & Barrel Best engagement gifts: Tea

If wine isn’t the couple’s choice of celebratory beverage, a rose tea blend could be the perfect solution. With just the right amount of floral and full-bodied tea, this blend comes in a giftable box and each tea bag is complete with a sweet heart-shaped tag. Expand on it with some mugs and a sweetener like locally sourced honey.

Get the Cup of Love Tea from Crate & Barrel for $10.99

16. For the Star Wars fan: A delightfully geeky mug set

Credit: Anthropologie Best engagement gifts: Love mugs

If the engaged couple happens to be Star Wars fans, then they’ll love this mug gift set. It could even go with the love tea mentioned above. These enamel stoneware mugs display the iconic love declaration between Han and Leia that’s as simple as it is honest and ardent.

Get the Housewarming Mug Gift Set from Anthropologie for $40

17. For the home decor lover: This symbolic sculptural home decor piece

Credit: Anthropologie Best engagement gifts: Knotted decor

Whether they plan to get a new place together or not, this decorative piece is as good a gift as any. It’s the perfect symbolism of tying the knot and can stand on its own as a decor piece. Or it makes a great addition in displaying their wedding album or favorite photos together.

Get the Knotted Decorative Object from Anthropologie for $32

18. For the one who likes to keep it clean: A monogrammed doormat

Credit: West Elm Best engagement gifts: Monogrammed doormat

You know the trend of carrying the bride over the threshold. This monogrammed wreath doormat helps keep the tradition, while preventing muck from dirtying the floors. Plus, it’s a nice little welcome for the couple to come home to and to greet guests when they visit.

Get the Monogrammed Wreath Doormat from West Elm for $64

19. For the trendy person: A candlestick holder

Credit: West Elm Best engagement gifts: Candlestick holder

Candlesticks are a trendy way to up the vibe in any room. Not to mention, some wedding traditions involve lighting a candle together, so this makes a meaningful gift for a newly engaged couple. This dual candlestick holder from West Elm holds two sticks and works as a table centerpiece, shelf accent, or coffee table addition.

Get the Sin Duo Candlestick Holder from West Elm for $58

20. For the organized person: Monogram hooks

Credit: Anthropologie Best engagement gifts: Monogrammed hooks

Whether it’s to hang a dog leash, house keys, or car keys on, these monogram hooks are a cute way to mark a shared life together. Plus, they’re just plain useful! If not being used by the front door, these also make wonderful individual towel hooks for the bathroom.

Get the Imogen Monogram Hook from Anthropologie for $14.95

21. For the one who likes simple pleasures: An adorable dish towel

Credit: Anthropologie Best engagement gifts: Dish towels

Kitchens are the heart of a home. And dish towels are more than just a way to mop up messes in the kitchen—they’re a style piece. This one from Anthropologie is crafted by the socially-conscious company, Supa Endura, and brings brightness, joy, and love to the kitchen.

Get the Love Lives Here Dish Towel from Anthropologie for $20

22. For the kid at heart: A fun card

Credit: Love Pop Best engagement gifts: 3D Card

Sending a card is a foolproof gift option. We love this top-rated one from Love Pop because it has a fun 3D effect when opened. You can order it blank to write on yourself or have Love Pop include a custom message. Either way, it’s sure to put a smile on the couple’s face when opened.

Get the Champagne Pop 3D card from Love Pop for $13

23. For the one who loves accessories: A personalized ring dish

Credit: Etsy Best engagement gifts: Ring dish

A ring dish is a simple, yet thoughtful engagement gift. The couple can use it to display their bands for wedding photos or to safely store rings when they need to be removed for gardening, swimming, etc. We love this one because it’s simple enough to match any photography theme or home decor.

Get the Personalized Ring Dish from Etsy starting $15

24. For the crafty person: A gift card for custom stationery

Credit: Minted Best engagement gifts: Minted gift card

We love Minted’s thoughtful and personalized approach to gifts. They also have some of our favorite custom stationary. Gift the happy couple a Minted gift card so they can pick out custom designs for save the dates, invitations, thank-you cards, or personal letterheads.

Get a gift card from Minted starting $25

25. For the financially-minded: A fund box

Credit: Etsy Best engagement gifts: Future Fund Box

Weddings, honeymoons, and houses cost money, so why not make the saving process fun with a fund box? We love this one from Etsy because they can use it for more than one event in their life (unlike bridesmaids dresses, let’s be real). It’s perfect for saving up for the big day, the honeymoon, a first house, or even a first child.

Get the Our Future Fund Box from Etsy for $19.99

26. For the foodie: A personalized wedding cake and knife set

Credit: Bed Bath & Beyond Best engagement gifts: Personalized cake and knife set

One of the best parts of any wedding reception is the cake, and making the first cut as a married pair makes for fond memories and cute photos. Another way to remember the moment is with a personalized cake and knife server set. The couple can even use it in the future on anniversary cakes.

Get this Wedding Cake Knife & Server Set from Bed, Bath, & Beyond for $59.99

27. For the writer: An anniversary journal

Credit: Uncommon Goods Best engagement gifts: Anniversary Journal

The wedding is just one memory in the couple’s love story. Some of the best ones are yet to come. Give them an anniversary journey to jot down their celebratory activities in year after year. It even has prompts to guide reflections and symbols for each year’s themes, from paper to diamond.

Get The Anniversary Journal from Uncommon Goods for $85

28. For the adventurous: An engagement mug

Credit: Etsy Best engagement gifts: Custom mug

For travelers and homebodies alike, this enamel mug brings all the excitement of starting a new adventure together. A little rustic, a lot romantic, personalize it with their names and engagement date. It’ll be their new favorite camping or office mug.

Get the Personalized Wedding Campfire Mug from Etsy for $18.95

29. For those who like it fancy: A monogrammed ice bucket

Credit: Mark & Graham Best engagement gifts: Monogrammed ice bucket

For the wine and champagne lovers, a monogrammed ice bucket is an excellent gift they can add to their home bar. As they celebrate their engagement, they can keep their favorite bottles chilled and ready-to-serve. We love this one from Mark & Graham for its vintage-inspired look and availability in silver or gold.

Get the Celebration Ice Bucket from Mark & Graham for $69

30. For the curious: A fun online class

Credit: Airbnb Best engagement gifts: Airbnb Experiences

COVID-19 has changed the world. With social distancing and travel restrictions, it’s harder to have memorable experiences. Fortunately, AirBnb offers tons of fun online classes, from virtual tours of quaint Thai villages, introductions to Kenyan culture, lessons in making pasta, astrology, and much more.

Get an online class reservation from AirBnb starting at $2

31. For the one with a sweet tooth: A box of these bite-sized cupcakes

Credit: Baked by Melissa Best engagement gifts: Baked by Melissa cupcakes

We can’t get enough of Baked by Melissa’s tasty treats. Her bite-sized cupcakes come in a variety of extraordinary flavors and are fresh, flavorful, and moist. It’s a mess-free way to send the couple some celebratory cake.

Get the Congratulations Gift Box from Baked by Melissa starting at $39

32. For the one who loves to be organized: The ultimate wedding planner

Credit: The Knot Best engagement gifts: The Knot's Wedding Planner

Planning a wedding can be hectic, to say the least. We love this planner because it’s packed with super helpful tidbits, including timelines, checklists, calendars, budgeting help, tips for finding the perfect dress, and tons more. There’s even room to take notes and store business cards as the couple checks out venues, florists, and bakeries.

Get The Knot Ultimate Wedding Planner from Amazon for $13.67

33. For the party animal: A boozy delivery

Credit: People Images / Getty Images Best engagement gifts: Drizly delivery

What can’t be delivered today? Thanks to Drizly, you can send the newly engaged couple their favorite boozy beverages right from your own home. This is a great option for those who live a ways away. Drizly has a selection of wine, champagne, beer, and liquor so there’s something for everyone’s tastes.

Get drinks delivered from Drizly starting at $7.99

34. For the pop culture expert: A shout-out from their favorite celeb

Credit: Cameo Best engagement gifts: Cameo

Cameo is this awesome service where you hire a celebrity to record a special message. If a 3D card was next level, then this is the top tier. Not only will it feel super cool to have a celebrity speaking to them, but they’ll be able to have it on file to revisit fondly (and maybe show off to coworkers and friends).

Get a personalized celebrity message from Cameo starting at $20

35. For the whimsical: Wedding countdown blocks

Credit: Etsy Best engagement gifts: Wedding countdown blocks

Adults can play with blocks, too. Although these are less about building castles and more about counting down the days until “I do.” Not only are these a fun decor piece, but it’s something they’ll actively get to update every single day as the excitement builds.

Get a 9 Piece Countdown Block Set from Etsy starting at $28.99

36. For the punny one: A bottle of wine with a wedding planning wine label

Credit: Etsy Best engagement gifts: Wine label

If gifting a bottle of wine or champagne off the shelf feels too generic for you, slap this cute wedding planning label on top. Since the label fits most bottles of wine and champagne, you won’t have to play Goldilocks to make sure it fits. It’ll make a simple bottle of bubbly that much more special.

Get the Wedding Planning Wine Label from Etsy for $4.49

37. For the one who takes tons of photos: A custom heart-shaped collage

Credit: Minted Best engagement gifts: Custom heart photo art

Another option from Minted, this heart-shaped collage takes the couple’s favorite highlights and puts them all in one romantic place. It’s perfect for displaying in their home, and you can even customize the frame to match their decor. The Polaroid style photos add a timeless touch.

Get the Heart Snapshot Mix Photo Art from Minted starting at $29

38. For the avid reader: A wedding magazine subscription

Credit: Amazon Best engagement gifts: Wedding magazines

Yes, magazines still exist and they’re a fantastic engagement gift. Since wedding magazines are dedicated to all things bridal, they’re full of useful tips and trends to inspire the planning process. They can mark their favorites or cut out what they like to make a vision board. Choose from a national magazine or a local one.

Get a bridal magazine subscription from Amazon starting at $9.97

39. For the busy bee: A gift card to their favorite restaurant or for something they can use for the wedding

Credit: Nordstrom, Sephora, & Amazon Best engagement gifts: Gift card

Planning a wedding on top of working makes life busy. Sometimes, that means no time for home-cooked meals. Send the couple a gift card to their favorite restaurant so they can order takeout and have one less thing on their plate. If not a restaurant, a gift card they can use towards a photographer or florist is also a good choice.

Get a gift card from Amazon starting at $25

40. For anyone: Something from their registry

Credit: Getty Images Best engagement gifts: Something from their registry

Of course, you can also take the foolproof, classic route of gifting the couple with something from their registry. This way, you know they’ll love it since they picked it out themselves. Find out where the couple is registered and shop away.

Don’t stress too much over what to give as an engagement gift. There are plenty of thoughtful, fun, and personalized gifts for every budget. So don’t fret, just celebrate.

