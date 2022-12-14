This heated massage brace can relieve knee arthritis pain fast

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

For anyone who suffers from aching muscles and joints or knee pain, heat therapy and massages may be effective remedies.

Of course, the reality is that not everyone has the time to run a hot bath or get a full-blown massage every time they experience joint or muscle pains. Plus, getting into a bath or visiting a spa for a massage may be challenging for people with mobility issues.



That’s where a product like the Comfier Heated Knee Brace Wrap can make a difference in the lives of people with arthritis, muscular disabilities, or chronic pain. It combines heat therapy and vibration massage in a single product that can be used at home.

According to Comfier, the Knee Brace Wrap’s built-in heating pads and massage motors are designed for “soothing stiff joints and tired muscles” and “enhancing blood circulation.” But did we find it to be an effective knee brace for arthritis pain relief? Read on to find out more in our full review.

What I like about the Comfier Heated Knee Brace

Easily controlled heat therapy

Credit: Comfier / Reviewed Each box contains two heating pads.

The Comfier Knee Brace package has two braces, and both have a heating pad that sits nicely on each knee. It only takes a few moments to warm up. These heating pads are designed to relieve aching muscles and improve blood circulation.

In use, the knee heating pads do an excellent job of soothing knee arthritis aches and pains after a long, busy day. There are two heat settings, so, if your joints are hurting badly, you can use the higher heat setting to benefit from speedy relief.

Of course, if you use the brace on the high setting for a long period of time, you may start to feel too hot. When that happens, you can switch to the lower heat setting. That said, the braces have built-in thermostats that prevent them from overheating.

Switching between the heat settings is really easy, too. All you need to do is press the button with three wavy lines. The high setting has a red LED, while the lower heat setting has an amber LED. These lights make it easy to distinguish between both settings, though they may prove troublesome for folks with certain types of colorblindness.

What’s more, the brace automatically turns off after 30 minutes. This is handy if you wear the brace to bed and fall asleep before hitting the power button. After all, the last thing you want is for your bed to catch on fire. It’s also great if you’re alternating between heat and ice on inflamed joints.

Customizable vibration massage

In addition to two heating pads, the Comfier Heated Knee Brace sports four massage motors that feature five vibration modes. There’s a dedicated massage button that enables you to switch between all these modes quickly and easily. Each mode delivers vibration in different intensities, and by trying each mode, you’ll soon find the setting that suits your needs. My personal favorite is the one that vibrates in one constant loop.

For maximum impact on your aching muscles and joints, you can enjoy a massage with the heating feature activated. After a while, you may find the massage motors a little noisy, but they’re simple to turn off.

Just click the massage button until the vibration stops. Once you’ve finished using the braces, you can turn them off using the power button. This sits in the middle of the control panel—between the massage and heat buttons.

Strong build quality

Credit: Comfier / Christopher Groux / Reviewed They're strongly built pads.

For such an affordable product, the Comfier Heated Knee Brace Wrap’s build quality is impressive. The braces are made from a smooth velvet material. They’re very soft and, as a result, feel great on the knees. The red stitching is a nice touch and looks good against the black velvet cloth.

The Velcro used for fastening the braces is also strong, so they shouldn’t fall off when in use. Because the strap is adjustable, the Comfier Knee Brace suits most body types. You could even use them on other parts of your body, such as calves, thighs, and arms.

The buttons are tactile to use, too. Overall, the braces are compact enough to be thrown into a backpack and taken out of the house. You will, however, need access to a standard wall plug.

What I don’t like about the Comfier Heated Knee Brace

Too many wires

Credit: Christopher Groux / Reviewed There's a few too many wires.

When wearing a knee brace of this type, it’s easy to feel like you’re part of an experiment in a mad scientist’s lab due to all the wires. As well as a wire that carries electricity from the power outlet to the brace, there’s also a secondary wire connecting the two braces.

The latter can be disconnected if you only want to use a single brace. When both are in use this wire tends to disconnect, so you’ll need to sit or lay as still as possible. On the bright side, the power lead is pretty long, which means you don’t need to be right next to the wall outlet.

Too hot and too loud

Although the braces switch themselves off after 30 minutes, you probably won’t use them for this amount of time. That’s because you may find the heating pads too hot and the massage motors too noisy after just a few minutes.

These braces certainly provide comfort to knee joints and surrounding areas, but they don’t always do so in the most elegant manner.

Is the Comfier Heated Knee Brace Wrap good for arthritis and joint pain?

On the whole, the Comfier Heated Knee Brace Wrap is an excellent product for anyone who suffers from conditions like knee arthritis or those who want to relieve pain after a busy day of work. The heating pads and massage motors offer an affordable, quick method of easing muscle and joint pain to ensure wearers remain physically active.

Plus, the impressive number of settings means the braces can be adapted to suit everyone’s preferences. That said, you probably won’t take this product out of your home, as it requires access to a power outlet. Either way, I consider this to be a steal at just $46.

