This awesome Shiatsu massage pillow offers stress relief with one button

Sometimes there’s nothing better for my mental health than a “me night.” As someone with chronic muscle pain, and sometimes shaky mental health, I’ve established a routine that makes me feel like I’m taking good care of myself, while also relieving the tensions I feel mentally and physically.

To accomplish these goals, one of the main products I reach for is the Papillon Neck Massager (available at Amazon). It not only eases my muscle pain but makes me feel like I’m taking the best possible care of my mind and body.

The massager is compact and comfortable, which makes it the perfect companion for a movie night on the couch, or for watching TikToks in bed. If I plan on cozying up, it’s nearly always in my comfort repertoire because of how fast-acting it is, and how (shockingly) customizable the one-speed massage can be.

About the Papillon Neck Massager

Credit: Reviewed / Kelly Wynne The cushy Papillon Neck Massager can offer deep relief and a light massage.

The Papillon Neck Massager is a simple, yet effective, Amazon purchase that (if you’re a Prime member) will be on your doorstep in a matter of hours. With four Shiatsu massage nodes packed into a throw-pillow-sized massager, it’s a lightweight and compact option for immediate tension relief.

The massager retails on Amazon for $40 and comes in three colors — black, grey, and cyan blue (the blue, however, looks grey in person so don’t get too excited). It’s made of a cushy fabric combination including sofa cloth fabric, polyester, cotton, and linen, which aim to ease the intensity of the massage nodes.

What I like

You control the depth

Credit: Reviewed / Kelly Wynne The Papillon Neck Massager has to stay plugged in.

Given that the Papillon Neck Massager is a back or neck pillow, its functionality depends on how you position the product. If you want a light massage, all you have to do is lay back and apply little pressure to the pillow. For deeper relief, focused on knots or intense tension, your own body weight can lead the massagers to the right spot.

The customization aspect of a pillow with just one speed makes it a fit for any body. For users who have muscle concerns, and are uncomfortable with an extra-deep massage, there are safe and effective ways to use the product without leaving that comfort zone. Still, users who want a rougher touch have the option to add deeper pressure using their own positioning.

Heated massagers

For the first few months of use, I didn’t even realize the Papillon Neck Massager had a heated massage function. With one extra click of the button, each massage node heats up to offer a deeper massage and an extra bit of relaxation.

When I’m trying to heal my mental health with physical comfort, heat is one of the first things I reach for. A heating pad or hot water bottle can do the trick, but a built-in feature on something like a massager — that builds in its own benefits — is truly a gift.

Fits any part of the body

The Papillon Neck Massager is advertised as a neck massager that also works for backs, legs, and feet, and there are no lies being told there. Because of the placement of the massage nodes, this product is a perfect fit for any part of the body. It eliminates the need for more than one product, and can give buyers confidence that they’ll find creative uses for the tool the next time pain arises.

What I don’t like

Just one speed

Credit: Reviewed / Kelly Wynne There's only a single speed for this massager.

Massages aren’t necessarily a one-size-fits-all experience, and the Papillon Neck Massager doesn’t offer much flexibility with regard to how or where it massages. It’s up to the user to alter the path of the four massages by rotating the pillow or relocating it to a different part of the body. This might be a hassle for disabled users who have less mobility in their upper body.

Compared to other electronics with multiple speeds, though, the Papillon option is a bit more accessible for dexterity. The product has only two buttons, which are buoyant and easy to press. This simplicity takes some finger work out of finding the right setting.

Has to be plugged in

Unfortunately, this massager isn’t wireless. In order to get the benefits of the pillow, you’ll have to be plugged in. While that’s an obvious downside for those who are looking for relaxation on the go, Papillon has made up for it a little bit by making the massager adaptable to the car, and by including a lengthy cord. If you’re planning to commit to one spot for your massage, you probably won’t find this feature to be a hassle.

Should you buy the Papillon Neck Massager?

Yes.

I was recommended this pillow and put off purchasing it for a while. Once I finally bought it, I realized how truly comforting it was, and wondered why I didn’t jump into the self-care game a little sooner.

That said, there are plenty of other factors to consider when purchasing. Other massagers on the market offer more mobility and don’t require your personal body strength to adjust the depth of the massage. If either of those aspects is a concern, there may be better options to more appropriately suit your lifestyle. If you’re someone who wants to use the massager at home or in the car while in a seated position, there really isn’t a better option within a moderate price range.

In terms of accessibility, the Papillon Neck Massager does well by providing a product that takes little effort to control. If you’re looking for something to relax into with as much or as little pressure as fits your body and its needs, look no further.

