Adaptive focus glasses may be the last lenses you'll ever need

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Switching back and forth between sunglasses, reading glasses, and regular glasses can be a hassle. Who wants to keep track of all those lenses? This common headache may soon be a thing of the past thanks to new technology like the 32ºN adaptive focus sunglasses we saw at CES this year.

These adaptive focus shades from Deep Optics can, well, adapt their focus with a simple swipe of the finger across the frames’ temple piece (much like the navigation on the ill-fated Google Glass). The lens itself can adjust to your prescription and the accompanying app can be used to make modifications to the amount of magnification and even test your vision to see if your prescription might need a little bit of tweaking.

The lenses are made of extremely cool-sounding “pixelated liquid crystal layers” that respond to a processor built into the frames. The processor tells the pixels to change their electrical state according to the magnification requested by the app (where you’d enter your lens prescription details). So they’re basically shape-shifting lenses that fulfill the 32ºN claim of being “superhero glasses for real people.” These have Tony Stark written all over them.

The finger swipe changes the lens magnification between that of normal glasses and reading glasses, so your eyes are ready for pretty much anything.

32ºN adaptive focus sunglasses cost $499, come in four different frame colors, and are available for pre-order now.

