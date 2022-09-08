7 essential accessories for hearing aid wearers

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

So, you’ve shelled out the big bucks and invested in hearing aids. Great! Now comes the maintenance and care of that costly hearing solution. Lots of things can go wrong with those tiny, high-tech earbuds, so it’s important to have the right accessories to keep them clean and safe. These seven items will help you take the best care of your hearing aids

Sign up for our newsletter. Get the best deals and the best advice dropped right in your inbox.

1. Clips and tethers

Credit: Reviewed / BBTO The BBTO lanyard-style clips are adjustable for all sizes and can be attached right onto your shirt.

Hearing aids are very expensive and very tiny. Losing one is extremely easy to do, especially if they belong to a child. No matter your age, if you are concerned about losing your hearing aids, you should get a hearing aid tether. They are very affordable and offer priceless peace of mind. This highly rated tether comes in several fun colors, and if you’re buying for a child, this fun Etsy shop has character-themed hearing aid clips they’re sure to love.

$14 at Amazon

2. Dryer

Credit: Reviewed / Audioactive The Audioactive Ultra Violet hearing aid dryer maintains the overall appearance and clean state of your hearing aids.

If you wear your hearing aids while doing yard work or happen to forget you're wearing them and step into the shower, you know these little devices don't react well to moisture. Luckily, there are hearing aid dryers designed to help with that exact issue. A good dryer is well worth the investment to avoid damage to your hearing aids.

$40 at Amazon

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Battery Caddie

Credit: Reviewed / Aculife The last thing you need is your hearing aid dying while you're out in public, keep a spare one close by with the Hearing Aid Battery Caddie.

While there are some rechargeable hearing aids on the market, many models still require batteries. It's impossible to know exactly when your battery will need to be replaced, and sometimes it happens at very inconvenient times. Battery packs aren't quite small enough to fit naturally into a wallet, but where else can you keep them?

This Battery Caddie is a great storage option for hearing aid batteries. You can keep them on your keychain and have batteries on hand at all times without having to worry about where to put them.

$7 at Walmart

4. Moisture cover and tether

Credit: Reviewed / Ear Gear These clever covers protect your hearing aids from everyday dirt, sweat and moisture.

If you want to prevent your hearing aids from taking on moisture, these moisture covers are worth a look. They are just little pieces of fabric designed to perfectly fit over your hearing aid, and you can get them with or without an attached tether. They’re easy to use and easy to keep tucked inside your wallet or pocket, if needed.

$25 at Amazon

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Carrying case

Credit: Reviewed / Bokoco Keep your necessary tools close by in a centralized location, with this pocket-sized hearing aid case from Bokoco.

There are plenty of reasons why you might need to take your hearing aids out for a bit, but it can be risky to do so since they are so easy to lose. The best option in that situation is to tuck them safely into a carrying case. The Bokoco hearing aid case not only houses your aids, but it also comes with several cleaning tools and a cleaning cloth.

$10 at Amazon

6. Wax guards and filters

Credit: Reviewed / Bizalama Keep wax to a minimum with a hearing aid filter.

We all have ear wax, and that’s a good thing, generally speaking. What’s not good is when that wax starts to gunk up your hearing aids and makes your hearing loss worse. It’s bound to happen, though, so getting wax filters for your hearing aids is a very good idea. This pack of hearing aid wax guards is compatible with Phonak, Resound, and Widex.

$13 at Amazon

Credit: Reviewed / Ezy Dose The Ezy Dose 5-in-1 Hearing Aid Cleaning Tool Kit helps you get those hard-to-reach spots you've been trying to dust off.

If the above-mentioned wax filters aren’t doing the trick (and even if they are), sometimes your hearing aids still need a good cleaning. Put away the Q-tips and toothpicks, though, because there are cleaning tools specifically designed for your advanced hearing instruments. You’ll need a few different tools to get the job done, and this 5-in-1 hearing aid cleaning tool kit has everything you need to clear out any dust, wax, or gunk that might mess up the machinery.

$16 at Walmart

ADVERTISEMENT

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.