10 essential yoga accessories for seniors

Anyone who’s ever practiced yoga knows it’s a low-impact, high-reward activity. In fact, yoga can do the heavy lifting, so to speak, to improve flexibility, balance, and strength. Beyond keeping seniors active and improving their quality of life, research shows that yoga may improve heart health, decrease stress, and ease chronic pain.

While even senior-friendly yoga poses may seem out of reach (no pun intended), there is a host of yoga accessories and props that can lend a helping hand. The best yoga accessories for seniors offer cushioning and support to painful joints, give your stability and balance a boost, and reduce the risk of strain or injury.

Ahead, we’ve curated a list of 10 of the highest-rated yoga accessories to help get you or your favorite senior into a comfortable tree pose in no time flat.

1. SukhaMat Yoga Knee Pad

Credit: Reviewed / SukhaMat The Yoga Knee Pad from Sukhamat is made of 15-mm-thick high-density foam.

As with all physical activity, if you don’t have the right gear, you can end up doing more harm than good. So, when your cat-cow stretch takes it to the floor, yoga mats can do their part to reduce pain in your joints.

This Yoga Knee Pad from Sukhamat is made of 15-mm-thick high-density foam, so it provides extra cushioning and support, particularly for your knees and elbows, where you need it most. With ridges that are designed to be non-slip, these knee pads offer excellent grip. Plus, they’re lightweight, supportive, and available in four colors.

$19 at Amazon

2. Aozora Backless Yoga Chair

Credit: Reviewed / Aozora A backless yoga chair may be perfect for those who struggle with standing for extended periods of time.

The great thing about yoga is that there are plenty of poses that can be modified for accessibility. With the help of yoga chairs, seniors can complete poses that are difficult for them to do without assistance.

Made of tubular steel, this Backless Yoga Chair from Aozora is also double hinged for added strength and durability. Plus there’s no crossbar, so this chair allows users to perform a wide range of yoga poses. Chair yoga is a massively popular activity for older adults, and this product can help get you started.

$80 at Amazon

3. Demmex Organic Cotton Diamond Weave Turkish Towel

Credit: Reviewed / Demmex Instead of a professional yoga bolster, try a Turkish towel blanket from Demmex.

Often used for gentle support and cushioning, a tightly rolled yoga towel can also be used in place of a yoga bolster. Plus, they’re ideal for keeping you warm during yoga sessions. This multi-purpose blanket by Demmex is made of 100% organic cotton, so it’s super soft, but with a dense weave, it’s strong enough to support any yoga pose.

$23 at Amazon

4. Relax into Yoga for Seniors: A Six-Week Program for Strength, Balance, Flexibility, and Pain Relief

Credit: Reviewed / New Harbinger Publications This in-depth guide will teach you all you need to know about yoga for the senior body and mind.

This book explains the benefits of yoga, how to practice it safely, and perhaps most importantly, it shows readers how to adapt their movements for limited mobility and other physical challenges. Relax into Yoga is a step-by-step guide for safe senior stretching.

$20 at Amazon

5. Gaiam Yoga Bolster

Credit: Reviewed / Gaiam A knee bolster may prevent joint soreness while attempting yoga.

Yoga bolsters are dense pillows that are specifically designed to support your body while you practice yoga, so they can be particularly helpful for beginners and those with limited mobility.

Filled with natural cotton batting, this Gaiam Yoga Bolster is made from machine-washable microfiber, and it’s available in purple, black, and teal.

$45 at Amazon

6. YogaPaws SkinThin Non-Slip Yoga Gloves and Yoga Socks

Credit: Reviewed / Skinthin With these non-slip yoga gloves and matching socks, you can have confidence and comfort in each pose you make.

As you might suspect, yoga gloves and socks are often used to improve grip and stability in difficult yoga poses, but they also offer support for weak wrists and joints. With rubber-lined padding, these SkinThin gloves and socks from YogaPaws offer enough cushioning to feel like a yoga mat. Plus, they’re moisture-wicking, so sweaty hands and feet won’t be an issue.

$32 at Amazon

7. Sunflower Home Yoga Knee Pad

Credit: Reviewed / Sunflower Home Choose from five different colors with the ultra-soft Sunflower Home Yoga Knee Pad.

If you find that you need more cushioning than a yoga blanket can offer, consider investing in a set of knee pads. Designed by professional sports trainers, this knee pad set from Sunflower Home features a concave center that cradles your knees, elbows, or head as you try to maintain your balance. They’re made from high-quality, eco-friendly PU foam, so they won’t absorb any sweat or moisture as you exercise. And the non-slip surface keeps them safely in place, minimizing risk of injury.

$16 at Amazon

8. Science of Yoga: Understand the Anatomy and Physiology to Perfect Your Practice

Credit: Reviewed / DK Science of Yoga outlines the benefits of yoga for all body types.

Did you know yoga is believed to be more effective for treating age-related memory loss and keeping cognitive decline at bay than brain training games? Neither did we, until now. In the Science of Yoga, Anne Swanson explains the science and biomechanics behind 30 yoga poses.

Moreover, Swanson shows readers how blood flow, respiration, and muscles work beneath the surface of each yoga pose. For beginners looking to get started on the right foot or experienced practitioners looking to improve their form and practice, the Science of Yoga is a nice addition to your reading list.

$15 at Amazon

9. BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose Yoga Mat

Credit: Reviewed / BalanceFrom The BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose Yoga Mat is great for all types of yoga stretches.

Also known as sticky mats, yoga mats are a universal yoga prop for good reason—they’re almost indispensable. Yoga mats provide a cushioned, non-slip surface, which ultimately makes it easier to perform yoga asanas with minimal discomfort and reduces the risk of falls.

Made with half-inch-thick high-density foam, this yoga mat by BalanceFrom offers exceptional cushioning for your spine, hips, knees, and elbows. For budget-conscious seniors, this mat comes with two matching yoga blocks for a one-and-done yoga equipment purchase. Our testing of this mat suggests it may not hold up under prolonged use, but it’s cheap enough that replacement is easy.

$19 at Amazon

10. Pocket Yoga app

Credit: Reviewed / Pocket Yoga The Pocket Yoga app is the perfect introduction to yoga for beginners.

If you’re just starting out with yoga, you don’t know what you don’t know. The good news is there’s an app for that. And if you’re looking for a yoga app with accessibility for seniors, you might consider Pocket Yoga.

This app allows users to choose skill level, duration, and difficulty level, so its workouts are infinitely adjustable. Even better, the classes are available without a Wi-Fi connection. If that isn’t enough, there’s also a pose dictionary where users can learn more about each pose and how to do it safely.

$3 on The App Store

$3 on Google Play

