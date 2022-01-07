CES 2022 Accessibility Awards: Our top picks from the show

Whether you have a disability, you're a caregiver, or you're trying to maintain your independence and quality of life as you age, you likely spend a significant amount of time troubleshooting problems to help make your day-to-day easier. Luckily, we live in a time of frenzied innovation, and sometimes that innovation can be life-changing for the disabled. We saw lots of potentially life-changing products at CES this year. Some are already available to the public, and some will never be more than an idea, but it’s exciting to see the increased interest in accessibility and making our world a more inclusive place.

Every year at CES, Reviewed awards the best of the best with CES Editor’s Choice awards, but we created an entirely new awards program this year dedicated solely to products that improve the lives of the disabled and aging communities. Here our favorite accessibility products from CES 2022.

Lili Lamp

Credit: Lili for Life This lamp is designed to help people with dyslexia.

People with dyslexia have two dominant eyes, which means their brains try to process two overlaid images. This can cause readers to see a mirror effect on the page, making it difficult to decipher letters and words. The Lili Lamp works to combat this by producing “imperceptible lights and flashes” that negate that mirror effect. Lili’s app allows users to adjust the settings to find the optimal lighting for them, and the company offers free support for setup. Plus, the whole lamp is small enough to fit in a purse for help on-the-go. Lili Lamp is available for shipping worldwide for €349, or $395.

Tover Magic Table

Credit: Tover The Tover Magic Table's light projections are designed for people with dementia and intellectual disabilities.

The Tover Magic Table claims to harness “the power of purposeful play” through its interactive light projector. A gaming system designed for people with dementia and intellectual disabilities, the projector mounts to the ceiling above a table where the gamers can sit and interact with the moving projections. The games are designed to stimulate brain activity and connection, and a subscription service provides unlimited access to games and 24/7 support from the company. Geared toward assisted living facilities, the Tover Magic Table retails for $11,600, which includes two years of subscription service, warranty, service, and the unit itself.

Deep Optics 32ºN adaptive focus sunglasses

Credit: Deep Optics These frames eliminate the need to carry around multiple pairs of glasses at once.

Offering a convenient alternative between switching back and forth from sunglasses to reading glasses to everyday glasses, Deep Optics 32ºN adaptive focus sunglasses can adapt their focus with a simple touch. Swipe your finger across the frames’ temple piece and the lens itself can adjust the prescription thanks to its pixelated liquid crystal layers that respond to a built-in processor. The accompanying app can make modifications to the amount of magnification, and even test your vision to see if your prescription might need tweaking. Available in four frame colors, the sunglasses cost $499 and are available for preorder, shipping later this year.

Dignity Lifts WL1 toilet lift/washlet

Credit: Dignity Lifts Dignity Lifts aid in independence when using the bathroom.

Dignity Lifts produces toilet seat lifts that assist people in lowering onto and rising from the toilet. The concept is not unlike that of power lift recliners. And while a high-tech toilet seat sounds a bit frivolous, the newest Dignity Lift, the WL1, uses current technology to make the toileting process so much easier for people with mobility limitations. The seat is warmed, so you’re comfortable as it lowers you onto the toilet. When you’re done, the bidet can make sure all is clean with a warm-water sprayer, a built in dryer takes care of excess water, and the seat lifts you back up to a standing position. The WL1 will be available in May for $2,999.

Whill Model Fi

Credit: Whill This motorized wheelchair can be controlled with an app, and it can fold into a slim footprint when not in use.

The Whill Model Fi personal electric vehicle is so much more than a power wheelchair. Its decidedly futuristic design can be adjusted slim enough at 21.9 inches to fit in the narrowest of spaces, and the width between armrests can be set to either 16 or 28 inches. It’s lightweight and foldable, and it can even be driven and locked remotely with an app. While some of these features may sound like bells and whistles, the extra tech on board can take a lot of the hassle out of day-to-day travel. The Model Fi will be available for public purchase in the spring of 2022 for $2,899.

Eargo 6 hearing aids

Credit: Eargo The Eargo 6 hearing aid features Mask Mode, which helps when having a conversation with someone wearing a face covering.

It seems like there’s a new hearing device on the market every day, but the Eargo 6 brings something unique to the table. While most of its features have existed in other aids in some shape or form (water resistance, auto-adjustment, a small form factor), the Eargo 6 has responded to current events with something called “Mask Mode.” Turning on mask mode helps to negate the muffling effect that mask-wearing causes, and as masks make it tougher for the hard of hearing to interpret sounds, this is a welcome consideration. The Eargo 6 costs $2,950 and ships by January 17 of this year.

