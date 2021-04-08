Can Made In’s Nancy Silverton bakeware collab live up to the hype?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

When I’m too tired to cook on the stove, I turn to my oven for a roasted dinner. What could be easier than chopping up the ingredients, arranging them in a casserole dish, and letting the oven finish the job? However, not all baking dishes are created equal—I’ve heard horror stories of shattered glass, so I’ve been on the hunt for a durable, shock-resistant, and stylish casserole dish. That is, until Made In came to my rescue.

About Made In

Credit: Made In All the baking dishes are made in France.

A quality cookware brand that earned top chef endorsements from the very start, Made In has now entered the world of cutlery and porcelain bakeware. Its past launches include a nakiri knife and copper cookware, the former of which sold out in a matter of hours.

About Made In Porcelain Bakeware

Made In collaborated with James Beard award-winning chef Nancy Silverton for this new line of bakeware that launched April 8, 2021. In addition to the models in porcelain white with red or blue rims, the brand simultaneously launched a limited edition featuring floral prints designed by Silverton’s friend and twice Grammy-nominated artist, Coco Shinomaya. Made In’s past collaborations with Silverton sold out quickly, so we’d expect this one might do the same.

The porcelain bakeware is sold in a three-piece set ($189) or individually ($69 for the square, $69 for the oval, and $79 for the rectangular). With a proprietary French recipe, Made In created its line of bakeware to be oven- and microwave-safe up to 500°F.

To find out whether these classic baking dishes are worth owning, I roasted a whole chicken with vegetables, baked a chicken pot pie, and made a peach cobbler—here’s what happened.

What I like

Credit: Reviewed / Valerie Li Stack I made a roasted chicken with vegetables in the rectangular dish.

Elegant and simple, these pieces of bakeware are double as gorgeous decor that I wouldn’t mind putting on permanent display. Similar to other pieces crafted by the brand, these pieces are made with detail-oriented craftsmanship—down to the signature thin red or blue rims.

The set offers three sizes, with capacities ranging from 2.4-quart and 2.6-quart to 5.3-quart, which are suitable for either a dinner for two or a potluck for many.

As most oval-shaped casseroles I’ve used are narrow, I find this wider version more versatile. It’s also my favorite piece from the set because it’s gorgeous, made with high quality material, and super functional, making this baking dish an heirloom piece that could be passed down for generations.

The rectangular baking dish is roughly the same size as a quarter-sheet pan, but its higher sides mean that it can comfortably roast a whole five-pound chicken with room for vegetables, too. If you’re cooking to feed a small family, you’ll probably reach for the rectangular dish most often.

What I don’t like

Credit: Made In The handles could be a bit wider.

The handles could use some improvement, as I struggled to remove the hot dishes from a hot oven with my mitts on. Personally, I prefer looped handles when it comes to baking dishes because they offer a more secure grip when wearing oven mitts, as opposed to the solid, thin handles attached to these dishes. However, the looped handles have their downside, too. They may be more prone to breaking.

I’ve also noticed the square dish is about a quarter-inch shorter than the other two. Though its height didn’t affect its performance, it did reduce the amount of ingredients I could cook in it.

Is Made In bakeware worth buying?

Credit: Reviewed / Valerie Li Stack Made In bakeware is dishwasher-safe, but hand-washing is preferred.

Whether you’re a dedicated home cook or interested in dabbling occasionally, you’ll always benefit from one or more casserole dishes that can go in the oven for an easy weeknight meal. We like the Made In bakeware because of its elegant simplicity and functional versatility. The minimalist but detail-oriented design makes these pieces of bakeware complementary to any style of kitchen decor.

Alternatively, if you're decorating your kitchen and you’re looking for a fun piece that’ll add pops of color, we also recommend the Great Jones Hot Dish that’s the best casserole dish we tested.

