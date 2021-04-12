Is this baking subscription box as sweet as it sounds?

If the quarantine baking trend taught us one thing, it's that cakes, breads, and cookies (read: carbs in general) can provide comfort when all else fails. What started out as a cure for boredom when stuck at home turned into a legitimate form of self-care and an act of mindfulness, control, and creativity for many.

Novice bakers and aspiring pastry chefs alike took to their kitchens to whip up yummy baked goods, whether it was a boxed dessert mix, a loaf of sourdough, or in my case, a batch of s'mores brownies from a cleverly-named baking kit called Whisk Takers, which sends ingredients right to your door—no grocery store trip required. In order to see if it hit the sweet spot, I put this subscription box to the test. Here's what happened.

What is Whisk Takers?

Credit: Reviewed / Isabelle Kagan The kits come neatly labeled in the order you will add them to your batter.

Whisk Takers specializes in DIY baking kits that include almost everything you’ll need to bake a batch of sweet treats. Each box comes with step-by-step instructions and pre-measured ingredients packaged in bags and bottles, numbered in the order you'll use them. All you'll need are the tools to bake with and any perishables the recipe calls for, such as eggs and butter.

Shoppers can opt-in for a monthly subscription from Cratejoy for as low as $24.99 per month (you can cancel anytime), or choose from bundled kits on the Whisk Takers site, which come with two or three recipes per box, ranging in price from $49.99 to $69.99. Options like the Chocolate Lovers bundle include s'mores brownies and hazelnut cupcakes ($49.99), while gluten-free and vegan options are also available for just a few dollars more. They even offer a kit to make your own dog treats should you want to craft something special for your furry friend!

What I made: s'mores brownies

Credit: Reviewed / Isabelle Kagan The labeled ingredients couldn't be easier to mix together.

At the time of testing, I chose an individual s'mores brownies kit that cost $22.99. Upon receiving my Whisk Takers box on my doorstep, I was ready to create my baking masterpiece. Inside the package, I found the recipe card, along with all the ingredients neatly laid out and ready to be combined in a mixing bowl. (Though I did have to run to the store since I was out of eggs!) The s'mores brownies I was attempting were definitely a step up from the boxed Ghirardelli brownies I'm used to making, complete with a layer of melted marshmallows and Teddy Grahams to place on top as a final touch.

I found the baking experience to be super simple, no-fuss, and mess-free. Everything is ready to go straight out of the box and the instructions are very easy to follow—just mix together the wet and dry ingredients in the order the direction card says, pop it in the oven, and voilà: a made-from-scratch creation is ready before your eyes.

The entire process took about 45 minutes from start to finish, including bake time. There wasn't much cleanup involved either, unlike your average baking session. Without the need for measuring cups and spoons, I used just two bowls, my hand mixer, a spatula, and a nonstick pan.

The final results came out as expected—fudgy brownies with a gooey, marshmallow-y topping that also had a nice crunch from the honey grahams. I was by no means blown away by the dessert (in fact, they were a bit too sweet for my liking), but I enjoyed the presentation and thought they tasted better than a store-bought alternative.

What I liked about Whisk Takers

Credit: Reviewed / Isabelle Kagan Calling all dessert lovers.

Convenience and efficiency-wise, I think Whisk Takers nails it. It's a fool proof-option for beginner bakers or those who are intimidated by baking from scratch. If you have a long-lost dream of starring on The Great British Baking Show but have no idea where to begin, Whisk Takers is a good place to start. Since everything comes measured and labeled, there's really no room for error; it's also an easy activity to do with kids if you're searching for new, at-home forms of entertainment. Plus, if you're someone who hates making a mess in the kitchen or shopping for ingredients, you won't have to stress over either.

It's also nice that the company offers plenty of kits catered to one's personal taste, whether you're a chocolate lover or have a gluten allergy, you can order a kit and not get stuck with a dessert you won't enjoy. There's no worse feeling than buying a tasty treat, only to realize it contains something you can't eat!

What I didn't like about Whisk Takers

While those new to baking can't go wrong with giving Whisk Takers a go, I wouldn't recommend it for avid bakers. To be honest, most of the ingredients you'd probably have around the house anyway, and it doesn't seem like the recipes are designed to get overly experimental or creative with.

I also found the pricing to be a bit steep. At $22.99 for a batch of brownies, I'd kind of hoped they'd be the best brownies I'd ever tasted, but alas, they didn't meet these high expectations. It seems like Whisk Takers only has bundled kits available now going for $50 or more on its site, which is a downside in my opinion for those who'd like to try out a single recipe. For that amount of money I'd rather head to Whole Foods and spring for a few treats from the bakery, but that's just me.

There's also the issue of sustainability. Each box contains a lot of single-use plastic, i.e. plastic bags and vials that aren't marked as recyclable. As someone who likes to be as environmentally friendly as possible, kits like this always hurt my heart a little as a consumer.

Finally, the ingredient measurements aren’t listed on the recipe card, so unfortunately, it doesn't seem possible to remake the dessert. It's unclear if you can obtain this information elsewhere, either, based on what I could find on Whisk Takers' website.

Is Whisk Takers worth trying out?

Credit: Reviewed / Isabelle Kagan Whisk Takers is an ideal subscription box for the budding baker.

Whisk Takers is definitely a fun deviation from your run-of-the-mill boxed desserts and store-bought treats, especially for those looking for something new to try at home. Likewise, if you're willing to pay extra to take the guesswork and grocery shopping out of your next baking project, then go for it! It might not be a life-changing dessert, but if you have a sweet tooth like me, you'll eat every last bite anyways.



Otherwise, if you’re a seasoned baker or you’re looking for cheap, easy treats, you’re better off whipping up your own sweets or opting for that $2 box of brownies from the grocery store.

Shop Whisk Takers baking kits

