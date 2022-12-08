This bidet attachment is the best we've ever tested—here's why

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Luxe’s bidet attachments have been a force in the market for a while. I’d personally tried their Neo 120 as part of my initial best bidet seats and attachment roundup for Reviewed and found it to be a solid attachment. It didn’t wow me, but it was comfortable, easy to use, and got the job done.

Still, I was offered the chance to do another Luxe Bidet review, I jumped on it. I’ll always test drive a new bidet. I’m glad I did. The Neo Plus line has completely blown that experience out of the water (so to speak).

While testing the Luxe Bidet Neo 320 Plus (available at Amazon for $55.25) , I couldn't believe how much I loved using this thing. It’s not going to replace the Toto Washlet as our throne of honor, but the Neo 320 Plus is unseating our previous pick for the best bidet attachment, the Bio Bidet Elite3, as the new winner.

How to install the Luxe Bidet Neo 320 Plus

Credit: Reviewed / Michael Garrett Steele You can install it easily by yourself.

The packaging promised an all-new, easier installation. Sure enough, if I didn’t have to remove my toilet seat to take off my old bidet, this would’ve been incredibly easy. Typically, installing a bidet attachment means taking your toilet seat off, placing the attachment on the bowl, and then carefully threading the toilet seat back through the bidet attachment.

Luxe Bidet’s new line is having none of that. You loosen your toilet seat, and then slot on the bidet attachment’s hinges over the screws while they’re still attached. Then tighten the seat, and the pressure keeps everything in place. It’s an amazing leap forward.

The instructions were very straightforward, for the most part, with one exception: It assumes you’re going to be using hot water. I feel like most people can look at a hot water cap and figure out what to do with it, but if you’re not used to this kind of installation, you may be too stressed to think clearly, which is why I always look for clarity in the manual.

About the Luxe Bidet Neo 320 Plus

Credit: Reviewed / Michael Garrett Steele Setting up the Luxe Bidet Neo 320 Plus is remarkably easy.

Of course, most people only install a bidet attachment once. Even the worst installation fades from memory after years of daily use. So what’s it like to actually use this thing?

To start with, the Luxe Bidet Neo 320 Plus offers a handful of basic features. Like many attachments, it offers warm water, but you have to run a pipe from your hot water pipe under the sink over to the toilet. Depending on your bathroom’s layout, that could be a problem. The good news is that you can install a cap on that nozzle and just use this as a cold water bidet attachment.

A knob adjusts the cleaning nozzles between self-cleaning mode, rear wash, and “feminine wash mode”. (I always like to see a bidet company go for the more inclusive “front wash” or “rear wash,” personally, but it still gets the job done.) Like other bidets from Luxe (and others) most people will have to angle the water towards the front wash a little bit, or else sit eerily far back on their toilet to get a good angle.

The other control is somewhat unique: It’s a knob that selects between cold and warm water (if you’ve got it hooked up). But it also functions as a lever. Lifting the lever gets the water flow going, and raising and lowering it adjusts the water pressure. It feels weirdly like you’re taking off in a fighter jet.

What we like

It offers good water performance

Credit: Reviewed / Michael Garrett Steele The Luxe Bidet Neo 320 Plus provides excellent water pressure.

All in all, this bidet toilet attachment works well. Water pressure in a bidet is a delicate balance. The water jet can be too narrow, causing discomfort, or too wide, causing a mess. It can be too forceful or too gentle.

The new Neo series does a great job of balancing those various tightropes. In fact, I didn’t realize that our old Bio Bidet had come to cause some discomfort until I noticed its absence here.

If you’re careless and just throwing controls around, it’s technically possible to hurt yourself with just about any bidet attachment, especially if you’re sensitive. But the best ones give you plenty of leeway before you reach that point, while also supplying enough pressure to actually get you clean.

This one absolutely delivers, with dual nozzles that apply just the right amount of pressure in (mostly) just the right direction. Your typical bidet attachment drastically reduces toilet paper consumption. You can get away with just a square or two to dry off. The Luxe is right in line with other top performers in that regard.

It is easy to clean

It’s all well and good to get you clean, but what about keeping the bidet attachment clean? Luxe Bidet has innovated there, as well.

Most bidet attachments feature a pretty standard nozzle layout. You’ve got two retractable nozzles that hide behind a guard gate. The guard gate protects the nozzles from anything else that may find its way into the toilet, keeping them as clean as possible.

Unfortunately, cramped, damp spaces can be unhygienic in their own right, which is why most bidet attachments also feature a self-cleaning mode. Activating it causes the nozzles to clean themselves and each other, flushing themselves out and hosing each other down.

In this Luxe Bidet model, though, the self-clean mode also hoses down the guard gate itself for a more complete self-cleaning process. But that’s not the only new feature I loved: The entire bidet attachment lifts up so that you can clean the toilet bowl below it!

Those same hinges that make installation so easy also make it simple to get a better clean. You can flip the whole kit and kaboodle into a vertical position to easily wash the rim and bowl of your toilet—and to reach parts of the bidet attachment that you don’t get a chance to wipe down on other models.

What we don’t like

It doesn't have as many features as a bidet seat

No bidet is perfect. And while we adore the Neo 320 Plus, it does have its shortcomings. For a start, even the best bidet attachment is going to be missing a few features that a solid bidet seat offers. Bidet attachments are way simpler, far cheaper, and don’t need electricity, but that also means that they’re missing out on some useful features.

If you want onboard water heating without having to drill a hole in your cabinetry and run a water line across your bathroom, you’ll need an electric bidet seat. Likewise, I adore the air dry option on models like the Brondell Swash and the Toto Washlet, and no bidet attachment I’ve ever tested offers it.

The controls can be hard to see

Credit: Reviewed / Michael Garrett Steele These are the controls for the Luxe Bidet Neo 320 Plus attachment.

I adore 90% of everything about this fantastic bidet attachment. The plastic is lightweight, and while it isn’t as sturdy as some of the ones I’ve tested, it’s nowhere near flimsy. However, there is one serious drawback.

The controls to this bidet attachment hang tightly to the side of the toilet bowl. That makes them a little hard to see past your own thighs, especially if you have a broader build like mine. But also, when you combine those tight quarters with the handle-shaped controls, you get some unfortunate bumps.

I have nudged the water temperature of this bidet attachment too many times to count. Since I don’t have warm water hooked up, that’s fine, but if you go that extra mile, be careful bumping the temperature with your leg.

Likewise, I once somehow turned the bidet attachment on with my thigh while getting up from the toilet. I genuinely have no idea how it happened, but midway through standing up I felt water start spraying across the back of my body. It was absolutely hilarious, but not ideal for most people.

Warranty

The Luxe Neo 320 Plus is covered by a default 18-month warranty. If you register your product, your warranty will be extended an additional six months.

Should you buy the Luxe Bidet Neo 320 Plus?

Yes, it’s the best bidet attachment we’ve tested so far.

By and large, Luxe Bidet has something really special in the Neo 320 Plus. This bidet attachment is thoughtfully designed—and the payoffs are huge. The hinges make installation easy and cleaning even easier.

The actual cleaning process is as simple and thorough as you could ever hope for, offering a comfortable, refreshing clean. It takes care of itself just as well, with unique additions to the standard self-cleaning features you see in a bidet attachment.

There are some drawbacks: You won’t get the fancy features you get when you shell out for a mid-range bidet seat, and the controls are close enough that I accidentally moved them with my legs several times.

But overall, this bidet attachment is dynamite. It does everything you want it to and several things you’d never even think to want. After testing dozens of bidets for Reviewed over the years, I’ve developed some pretty strong opinions. The Luxe Bidet Neo 320 Plus upended all of them to become my new favorite bidet toilet attachment.

