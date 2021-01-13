This Bluetooth shower speaker is powered entirely by water

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Follow all of Reviewed’s CES coverage as it happens. To get a sneak peek at the latest product trends delivered straight to your phone, sign up for text message alerts

Singing in the shower just got an upgrade. Shower Power by Ampere, a hydropower Bluetooth speaker powered by the water flow in your shower head, is hitting the market in 2021, ready to add a little entertainment to your daily routine.

Made of 100% recycled ocean plastic, Shower Power is made to fit any type of shower head—rainfall, handheld, or fixed. Just remove the existing shower head, screw in Shower Power (it only weighs a pound!), and put the shower head back on. We've tested some of the best shower heads on the market and know that most are simple to install without a plumber, which gives us high hopes for the ease of Shower Power's installation.

Credit: Ampere Shower Power is easy to install, simply screw it to your existing shower head and it's ready to work.

Once installed, it works by using a hydroelectric generator and your existing water flow to power the waterproof Bluetooth speaker, which features a proprietary Sound Wave amplifier and cylindrical design for high-quality sound. After pairing the speaker with your phone, it will always remember and sync automatically once the shower starts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not in the mood for tunes one day? Controls on the device itself allow you to pause, adjust volume, or skip to the next track. There's also a separate waterproof remote control with the same capabilities, which is helpful if your shower head is too high to reach.

And because Shower Power stores more energy than it uses to power the speaker, it can continue running for up to 20 hours post-shower without any water, which is helpful if you're halfway through a podcast episode but starting to get pruny.

Credit: Ampere Shower Power fits any type of shower head, and it's light enough to use with a handheld set up.

The full Shower Power sound system also includes Shower Power Shine, a shower head attachment model that adds LED lights that sync to the music, and add-on accessories like Droplet, a portable standalone speaker meant to provide a surround sound experience when placed on a sink or a shelf.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shower Power comes in white, matte black, and chrome, and will retail for $99.95. It is currently available for pre-order starting at $79 for the Shower Power alone, or more when combined with the Droplet. Orders will begin shipping in early 2021.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.