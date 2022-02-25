This lip mask actually softens and hydrates my chapped lips

Everyone has bad habits they’d drop on a dime if they could. Mine? Chewing my lips. For as long as I can remember, I’ve licked, chewed, and rubbed together my lips without giving it much thought. The result is dry, sometimes flaky skin that frustrates me any time I find myself applying a lipstick that’ll emphasize the texture. For this reason—and the fact that chapped lips are a distracting nuisance for me—I need a lip balm that’ll at least keep my lips feeling moisturized and smooth. But why just apply lip balm when there are overnight lip treatments promising long-lasting moisture and a plumper pout? In comes the Lawless Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Plumping Mask.

What is the Lawless Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Plumping Mask?

Credit: Lawless The Lawless Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Plumping Mask claims to hydrate and plump the lips.

Overnight lip masks grew in popularity a few years ago, seemingly beginning with the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, and this one from Lawless is another take on the trend. The mask contains shea butter to moisturize, hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump, rosehip seed oil to soften, and ceramides to protect the skin barrier. But the standout ingredient is Maxi-Lip, a proprietary blend of skin-conditioning ingredients, that’s “scientifically and clinically shown to visibly increase lip volume by 40% and decrease the look of wrinkles by 29%.” The result of using the Lawless Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Plumping Mask should be smoother, plumper, moisturized lips.

A little background on the brand: Founder Annie Lawless experienced severe bouts of painful and itchy eczema as a child and dealt with Celiac disease, characterized by her having a severe sensitivity to gluten. Upon her Celiac diagnosis, Lawless cut out gluten and saw a major improvement in her eczema, allergies, asthma, and digestive issues. Later on, she became interested in how what she put on her body, such as beauty products, could affect her health. This led to the creation of Lawless Beauty, a self-described “clean” beauty brand, which it defines as being free of “potentially carcinogenic, toxic, hormone, or endocrine-disrupting ingredients, as well as ingredients that have been linked to the formation of very serious health issues.”

What I liked about the Lawless Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Plumping Mask

Credit: Lawless Apply the Lawless Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Plumping Mask before bed for overnight wear.

For the first 10 minutes after applying the plumping mask, which goes on smoothly with a consistency similar to petroleum jelly, my lips have a pleasant tingle feeling. Rather than feeling uncomfortable and burn-y as if I rubbed a hot pepper on my lips (which, no kidding, is the active ingredient in some lip-plumping products), it’s cooling, like menthol—in fact, the mask contains menthoxypropanediol, a derivative of menthol. Something about slathering my lips in a tingly gel before hopping into bed at night to read—or, let’s be real, check my phone—feels satisfying and I look forward to it every night. Maybe it’s the placebo effect of feeling like the mask must be doing something because of the sensation.

When I wake up, I no longer feel the mask on my lips, but they’re not parched either. If I apply any old lip balm at night, I often wake up with dryness or flakiness that needs an immediate remedy. The Lawless mask seems to moisturize my lips well enough to keep them comfortable for hours on end.

What I disliked about the Lawless Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Plumping Mask

The biggest downside to this mask is that I don’t see the promised plumping effect. I notice a slight reduction in the lines on my lower lip, but it’s hard to tell if that’s from the high-shine finish playing off the light and the introduction to moisture or the plumping ingredients.

If you really want to see an increase in your lip size and not just in smoothness, you won’t get that here. Knowing that this is an overnight treatment and not something to wear out in the daytime, I don’t mind that it doesn’t plump up my lips—the moisturizing effect it has is enough for me. But not living up to its boldest-faced claim is still a noteworthy downside.

Should you try the Lawless Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Plumping Mask?

Credit: Lawless The Lawless Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Plumping Mask uses an ingredient called "Maxi-Lip" for plumping.

If you’re like me and want a moisturizing overnight treatment for the lips, give the Lawless Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Plumping Mask a shot. It feels great on the lips and leaves them moisturized come morning.

At $21, it’s either on par or more affordable when compared to other Sephora-sold moisturizing lip masks, so even without the plumping effect, you could call it a good value. But if you want exfoliating along with your moisture, the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask costs about the same and delivers on both of its claims.



