Hailey Bieber’s skincare line is finally here—and everything is under $30

Celebrities launch beauty brands almost too often to keep up with—and while some seem to transcend their famous owners, others don’t live up to the hype they receive pre-launch. Rhode by Hailey Rhode Bieber already seems to fit in the former category, as fans are just as intrigued by the products that help the model and media personality achieve her effortless looks as they are about her. And it's no secret where this intrigue stems from: Hailey’s skin always looks incredible, whether she's glammed for a red carpet or makeup-free in paparazzi photos.

Thankfully, we can finally stop wondering how she keeps her complexion looking clear and glowy because her long-awaited skincare brand is finally here. To help you decide whether you should shop it or skip it, I gave the line a try on my own skin the same way I’ve tested many celeb lines as a beauty writer.

What is Rhode by Hailey Bieber?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Hailey Bieber created Rhode, a skincare brand rooted in minimalism.

Rhode aims to provide affordable-yet-luxurious products that are “edited and intentional,” according to the brand’s press release. Rhode claims to not be in the business of “fast beauty,” meaning the line will be made up of “a minimal assortment for a tightly-curated shelf.” The brand’s founder, Hailey Rhode Bieber, expands on this in the press release, saying, “I live by a collection of edited essentials—one really good coat, or one really good moisturizer that works perfectly for me and that I’ll always come back to.”

Rhode claims that its products were developed with and tested by dermatologists, and all formulas are fragrance-free and suitable for sensitive skin. At launch, the line includes three items: Barrier Restore Cream (a $29 moisturizer), Peptide Glazing Fluid (a $29 serum-gel), and Peptide Lip Treatment (a $16 lip balm available in three “flavors”).

1. Peptide Glazing Fluid

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid adds a glowy sheen to the skin.

What it claims: There’s no question that the Peptide Glazing Fluid is the star of the line, as Rhode calls it Hailey’s “signature dewy glow in a bottle.” It’s intended to be a “lightweight, fast-absorbing” serum-gel that plumps, hydrates, and illuminates the skin for a “glazed” finish. With ingredients like niacinamide, peptides, hyaluronic acid, and marula oil, the formula claims to lock in hydration, replenish skin moisture, brighten, improve the skin’s overall texture, and support the skin barrier with each application. The brand suggests applying half a finger's length of formula to cleansed skin before moisturizer in the morning and/or evening.

What it’s like to use it: This product, which comes in a 1.7-ounce pump bottle, is amazing on its own or underneath makeup. It absolutely lives up to its claim of giving that gorgeous, “glazed” skin effect that feels hydrating. Compared to the moisturizer, this formula is a lot thinner and lighter. Upon application, it felt like a watery serum—though a tad oily—yet melted into my skin and blended effortlessly like a moisturizer without any greasiness or residue. Like the cream, I didn’t use it long enough to garner the full benefits of the product, like the improvement of skin texture, but, from my limited usage, it lives up to its hydrating, brightening, and plumping claims.

My only qualm with this is that, when opening my bottle, a small amount of the liquid leaked out of the side. It could have been a fluke faulty bottle or an issue in transit, but this concerned me, considering it was a brand-new item I was unboxing. I’ll continue using it and, spillage aside, it’s a new favorite for me.

Get the Peptide Glazing Fluid at Rhode for $29

2. Barrier Restore Cream

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Rhode Barrier Restore Cream aims to moisturize, soothe, and protect the skin.

What it claims: This rich cream moisturizer aims to comfort, soothe, and support the skin barrier. It uses hydrating ingredients like shea butter, squalane, peptides, and niacinamide to not only moisturize the skin, but also plump, brighten, and improve the its overall texture. The brand recommends the cream for all skin types and advises applying half a finger's length to cleansed skin in the morning and/or at night.

What it’s like to use it: While the Barrier Restore Cream’s formula isn’t as thick as I expected something with “cream” in the name to be, I noticed an immediate boost in my skin’s hydration once I put it on, as well as a cooling sensation. It has a lotion-like consistency that blended in like a dream and left zero greasiness or residue behind. Prior to applying the cream, my skin felt dry, but after, it felt hydrated for the duration of my 10-hour day. I haven’t had the cream long enough to speak to long-term results, but throughout the few days I wore it to gather my thoughts for this review, I noticed that it soothed and hydrated without causing any irritation to my sensitive skin.

For testing, I swapped out my daytime and nighttime moisturizer—Skinceuticals Emollience—for the cream and I plan on continuing to use Rhode for this step at least until I finish the tube. I appreciate that it gives the ultra-moisturizing results of a thick moisturizer or body butter sans the heaviness. Also, this item is housed in a 1.7-ounce squeeze tube, so it’s easy to dispense and I expect I'll be able to use every last drop.

Get the Barrier Restore Cream at Rhode for $29

3. Peptide Lip Treatment

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment is available in three flavors that all claim to soften the lips.

What it claims: This lip balm claims to “restore” lips for a plump, pillow-soft pout. It uses ingredients like shea butter, peptides, and babassu (a botanical oil) to hydrate, moisturize, plump, reduce the look of lip lines, and soothe dry, flaky lips. The lip balm, housed in a 0.3-ounce squeeze-tube, is available in three “flavors:” unscented (fragrance-free), watermelon slice, and salted caramel.

What it’s like to use it: Lip treatments typically can't win me over because they don’t usually live up to their purported benefits on me, but I was super impressed with this one. Upon application, both shades I tried (unscented and salted caramel) felt thick and hydrating, which was precisely what my dry lips needed. The brand says that you can use these both day and night, but I chose to apply mine before bed. The formula took my lips from chapped to hydrated and plump in just one usage—proving to me that the formula worked some kind of magic while I was asleep. I’m thoroughly impressed with the results that I saw with the limited time I had to test these.

Also, the unscented and salted caramel options produced the same results on me. The fragrance and flavoring of salted caramel didn’t irritate my sensitive lips or skin whatsoever, though the scent lasted long after I applied the treatment, which may bother you if you have a sensitive nose. In which case, you won’t be missing out on the skincare benefits by choosing unscented.

Get the Peptide Lip Treatment at Rhode for $16

Should you try Rhode by Hailey Rhode Bieber?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Any of Rhode’s products can be incorporated into your pre-existing skincare routine.

Yes, if you’re a fan of dewy, hydrated skin or Hailey Rhode Bieber

All of Rhode’s products feel hydrating and non-irritating (at least on my sensitive skin), and they impart the great results they claim to. Because the brand only launched with three products, it’s not overwhelming to figure out what you’d like to try and what could work well for you. All of the items are luxurious but simultaneously low-frills, which makes using and incorporating them into your existing routine easy.

If you’re only looking to test the waters, I’d advise trying the Peptide Glazing Fluid first. Its formula was both gentle and easy to blend in and achieved the gorgeous glazed donut skin that many recognize as Hailey’s signature look.

Shop all Rhode products

