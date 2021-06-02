This 'luxe' hair towel cuts my drying time in half

Drying my thick, curly hair can be quite the chore. It either means smothering it with products and waiting hours on end for it to dry naturally or applying damaging heat from a blow dryer. If I choose to air-dry it, the results vary from smooth, shiny curls to a poofy mane or even limp and flat locks. Knowing that achieving my desired frizz-free locks is a battle, I tend to either avoid washing my hair for longer than I should or heat-style it right away with a dryer (which, yes, contributes to the damage that causes the frizz in the first place).

Then, I decided to search for a product that could help me dry my hair quickly without causing any damage or adding frizz. I'm happy to report that I've found my answer in the Aquis Waffle Luxe Hair Towel.

What is the Aquis Waffle Luxe Hair Towel and what does it claim to do?

Credit: Aquis The Aquis Waffle Luxe Hair Towel claims to cut down on your hair's drying time and smooth out your style.

I found out about Aquis through targeted Instagram ads—perhaps the social media platform "heard" about my hair woes? I was drawn to the Waffle Luxe Hair Towel because it claims to cut the hair's air-drying time by up to 50%. Aquis also says the towel results in less frizz and breakage and more body and volume. Customer reviews offer high praise, with 90% of a testing group of all ethnicities and hair types agreeing that it halves their hair drying time, and 92% agreeing that there was significantly less frizz. After reading this, I was sold.

Your hair is at its weakest when it's wet. To protect your hair during this state, Aquis says that the best time to wrap your hair in the towel is within the first few minutes of exiting the shower. The towel works by soaking up the water your hair is holding before it starts to “drown your hair”—a phrase Aquis uses referring to the keratin in the hair absorbing water rapidly, causing the hair to swell, stretch, and weaken. The towels are all made of “Aquitex,” a fabric the brand created that's inspired by moisture-wicking textiles used in fitness fabrics.

The brand even claims that using the towel can protect the hair’s color and shine. Of course, I was skeptical that a hair towel could possibly do such things, but eager to find out if it would.

How does the Aquis Waffle Luxe Hair Towel work?

Credit: Aquis To use the Aquis Waffle Luxe Hair Towel, you wrap it around your head and hair for seven to eight minutes post-shower.

When ordering my hair towel, I could choose between the Lisse Luxe range (for finer hair) and the Waffle Luxe range (for thicker, longer hair like mine). Both towels work for all hair textures—I'd describe my hair as curly, but it only looks that way once fully dry. I opted for the Waffle Luxe Hair Towel in the color “Dream Boat Blue,” and selected the option for “long or extra long hair” (52-inches-long compared to the regular towel's 42) to ensure I had enough towel to wrap up my mane, which is about six inches past my shoulders. The brand says that both the regular and long versions should suffice for "all hair lengths," but it recommends "long hair" (it does not specify how long), opt for the extra fabric.

I was pleasantly surprised when my towel arrived. The bag it came in was fully recyclable and its tie closure doubles as a silicone hair tie. Plus, the information inside told me that the brand's fabrics release no microplastics into our water systems and all the dyes used on the towels are “non-toxic.” Even before using the towel, the brand scored some serious points from me.

I hung my towel over the curtain rod and washed my hair as normal—two shampoos before a deep conditioner—and then gently squeezing out the excess water before stepping out of the shower. I followed the instructions to flip my head forward and place the towel on the nape of my neck before twisting it at the crown of my head and tucking it in back down at the nape of my neck. In the past, tying up a towel of any kind on my head has been a problem because it's either too flimsy to stay in place when tucked in or too heavy and gives me a sore head. Aquis’ towel caused neither problem. I noticed right away how light it felt on my head, how firm it held my hair in (with no water trickling down my neck), and how secure it felt as I began my post-shower routine. I left the towel on for the suggested seven to eight minutes. I was dubious that my hair-drying time could be halved by leaving a towel on my head for less than 10 minutes, but I followed the instructions.

To wash the towel, the brand suggests using a mild detergent without fabric softener and tumble-drying on low heat or hanging it to dry.

Does the Aquis Waffle Luxe Hair Towel do what it claims?

Credit: Reviewed / Mollie Davies My hair dries in an hour when I use the Aquis Waffle Luxe Hair Towel.

I felt both surprised and ecstatic that the basic claims proved true. (I get very happy about simple things that will make my day and life easier!) I removed the towel and noticed that there was no dripping water when taking it off my head and that my hair felt soft and not like it had been repeatedly rubbed and tousled. And it's true—my hair only took about an hour to air-dry once out of the towel, meaning it cut my drying time more than in half. With this towel in tow, I forgo blowdrying my hair unless I want a certain style that's different from how my hair naturally dries. There's no need for heat to get a smooth, sleek style in a short time. My hair also feels less weighed down when I use the towel than when I apply heat protection products and blowdry it.

After months of using the towel, I’ve also noticed that my hair appears stronger and shinier, and my blond color seems to have stayed vibrant for a longer amount of time.

Is it worth buying an Aquis Waffle Luxe Hair Towel?

Credit: Aquis The Aquis Waffle Luxe Hair Towel is a must-try for drying your hair quickly.

I would buy endless Aquis hair towels if I needed to—but I don't, as it washes well, and has stayed in pristine condition after months of use. The drying quality that I get from using this product is incomparable with any other hair towel or turban that I've used in the past, which have just not had the same absorption capacity. Not only does it cut my hair drying time in half, I think it's improved the overall quality of my hair, too.

If you prefer to air-dry your hair but feel frustrated by how long it takes or what the end results are, the Aquis Waffle Luxe Hair Towel is a must-try.



