This blush has a 50,000-person waitlist—and I can see why

If you're anything like me, your ears perk up at the introduction of any beauty product that claims to induce a glow or revive a dull complexion. My skin runs the gamut from dry, dull, sallow, and in major need of a glowing pick-me-up at any given time. And though I'm a skincare fiend who's always slathering on a slew of serums and moisturizers to achieve radiant skin over time, I lean on makeup products for an instant solution.

Cue the $38 Charlotte Tilbury's Beauty Light Wand in Pinkgasm. The name itself conjured up images of glowing, fairy-like skin, but the 50,000-person waitlist it had over the summer and rave TikTok reviews convinced me to give the product a test drive. I also saw that the Charlotte Tilbury website has a maximum quantity of five units per order, which tells me that fans stock up on it. These facts bumped the product from intriguing to a must-try in my mind. And I'm happy to report that this highlighter-blush hybrid lived up to my expectations of providing a lit-from-within finish.

What is the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand?

Credit: Charlotte Tilbury The Beauty Light Wand comes in a range of colors including Spotlight (far left), Goldgasm (left center), Peachgasm (right center), and Pinkgasm (far right).

Think of the Beauty Light Wand as a fusion between a cream blush and a highlighter. It contains silica, vetted for its velvety texture and soft-focused finish, along with lindera extract that brightens the skin. The product is available in six different shades: Spotlight (rose gold), Pillow Talk Original (nude pink), Pillow Talk Medium (peachy pink), Goldgasm (gold), Peachgasm (peach), and Pinkgasm (pearlescent pink). Pinkgasm, the shade that went viral, is said to add a rosy pink hue to the cheeks that's flattering for all skin tones. The brand promises a mess-free application and a quick-drying formula that stays dewy-looking all day.

What's it like to use the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand?

Credit: Reviewed / Michelle Rostamian / Charlotte Tilbury The Beauty Light Wand in the shade Pinkgasm is a beautiful pearlescent pink.

The Beauty Light Wand is incredibly easy to use, thanks to its packaging—the cream formula is housed in a slim squeeze tube with a cushion applicator at the end. The directions recommend applying the formula directly onto your cheeks using the applicator and blending it out with a makeup brush. I tried that method, but found it easier to apply a dime-sized amount of the cream onto the back of my hand and use my makeup sponge to apply and blend it onto my cheeks. This kept me from applying too much at once and made it easier to layer it onto my skin. I applied the blush first to the apples of my cheeks and then blended it upward toward my hairline, as I would with any other blush.

The beauty of this formula is that, even though it packs a lot of pigment, you're in control of the look you want. You can apply a thin layer for a natural-looking flush of color and sheen, or you can build up the intensity to make more of a statement. Cream blushes and highlights can be difficult to blend, as some formulas may lift your foundation or dry too quickly. This one not only gives you ample time to blend the product into your skin and layer as desired but both the color and the glowy finish offer the staying power of a powder (about six hours for me) despite its creamy finish.

Does the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand do what it claims?

Credit: Charlotte Tilbury The Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand has a liquid consistency that's easy to blend into the skin.

That's a resounding yes. Every claim the product has is spot-on. When compared to powder highlighter products that deposit chunks of glitter onto the cheeks, this creamy formula offers a fresh shimmering dew that appears as though you're naturally flushed and glowing. It dries down to a non-tacky finish and didn't look or feel greasy. Beyond the blush's appearance, it lasted several hours on me without fading, melting away, or disappearing into my foundation, the Pixi by Petra Beauty Balm. It's quick-drying, allowing you to move on to the next step of your makeup routine in a flash, but still gives you plenty of time to blend without fear of it staining your skin before you get the chance to sheer it out.

Is the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand worth it?

Credit: Charlotte Tilbury The Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand acts as a blush and highlighter in one.

At first, I was skeptical about using a cream blush-highlight that wasn't housed in a compact that I could dip a brush into, as I'm not used to applying a product with this one's fluidity directly onto my skin. But it was easy to cater the product to my comfort level by applying it onto the back of my hand and using a makeup sponge. I was impressed by how foolproof the product was to use, how easy it was to deposit the color onto my cheeks, and how long it lasted on my skin. I also love that it combines the blush and highlighter steps into one, which comes in handy on days where I want to keep my routine simple. If you're a matte blush lover, this shimmery product isn't for you, but if you're all about achieving a lit-from-within-glow, the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand is a must-try.

