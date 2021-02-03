Is "conscious" skincare brand Cocokind worth the hype?

Cocokind, a skincare and beauty line with the motto “conscious beauty for all,” first crossed my radar when influencer Jeannette Ogden, a.k.a., @shutthekaleup on Instagram created a face mask with the brand. Following the launch, the brand caught my attention almost every day with colorful product ads, from highlight sticks to moisturizers. I’m a sucker for treating myself to new skincare items, but also skeptical of the beauty industry (some marketing claims are seriously eyebrow-raising). That said, I'm slowly swapping out my previous skincare products for more "sustainable" options and I had a great feeling that Cocokind could fill their shoes—so began my research on the buzzworthy brand.

What is Cocokind?

Credit: Cocokind The colorful Cocokind brand claims to be a beauty brand with a conscience.

Cocokind is both women and minority-owned, and its advertisements are inclusive—from skin type to race to gender. Those are all selling points for me, in addition to liking that the company is transparent about what ingredients are used in each product, and that the company claims to be sustainable, vegan, and affordable. Many sustainable skincare brands lean on the pricier side, but Cocokind is relatively affordable, with most products ranging from $15-$25.

What I ordered from Cocokind

Credit: Reviewed / Liv Birdsall My Cocokind collection has taken over my medicine cabinet.

Once I decided Cocokind’s line aligned with my values, I ordered a wide variety of products to give everything a try. I waited until I was low on my skincare go-tos, like moisturizer and face wash, so the timing was right. My first order contained the Celery Duo and the Superfood Starter Kit, the latter of which has since been discontinued. Then, over the course of several purchases, I got three face masks, two moisturizers, two toners, a highlighter, a moisture stick, a cleanser, a sunscreen, and a pore refining concentrate. (I told you ... I like splurging on skincare.)

I was thrilled when the first delivery arrived without unnecessary plastic packaging. Some of the items even come in glass bottles or jars that are easy to clean and repurpose. I jumped right into my new routine and soon had a new skincare must-haves. You'll find my review of each product I tried below, starting with my absolute favorites.

1. Texture Smoothing Cream

Credit: Cocokind The Cocokind Texture Smoothing Cream is the best moisturizer I've ever used.

What it claims: The Texture Smoothing Cream claims to moisturize with squalane and improve skin’s texture with a "celery superseded complex." Cocokind’s website says regular use will reduce the look of enlarged pores, fine lines, and rough patches. It’s also supposed to feel super lightweight and silky smooth and it claims to reduce the skin’s “susceptibility to moisture loss,” keeping your skin dewy and bright.

What it’s like to use: This is my favorite product of all the items in my medicine cabinet, hands down. The moisturizing cream is lightweight and cool-to-touch, which made it my go-to all summer and fall. My skin felt hydrated and taut without feeling sticky or oily. I think this is the perfect weight for an all-around moisturizer—not so thin that your skin still feels dry, but not so thick that it feels gloppy or heavy on the skin. It also helped the dry patches on my cheeks and chin to clear up. I highly recommend layering this product under sunscreen or makeup as part of your skincare routine.



Get the Texture Smoothing Cream for $20

2. MyMatcha All-Over Moisture Stick

Credit: Cocokind The Cocokind MyMatcha All-Over Moisture Stick is a must-have for on-the-go moisture.

What it claims: Cocokind’s site says the three-ingredient, multi-use MyMatcha All-Over Moisture Stick hydrates chapped lips and lessens the appearance of under-eye circles and puffiness. Using coconut oil, beeswax, and matcha powder, this stick claims to nourish your skin and create a barrier of protection between your skin and external weather and stress.

What it’s like to use: The MyMatcha stick is essential for keeping my skin hydrated and soft while on-the-go. I use my stick as lip balm in the car and for touch-ups under my face mask. I also like to rub a bit of the moisture stick onto my fingertips and apply it to my cheeks or under my eyes to protect my face from the bitter cold (or on mornings when my skin looks dull). I’ve had one stick for almost a year, but purchased a second one to keep in my purse at all times. And at only $9, I’m happy to buy a couple to always have this multi-purposeful product on hand. The only tip I have for this stick is to store it in a cooler place, as the coconut oil can melt on hot days if left in direct sunlight.

Get the MyMatcha All-Over Moisture Stick for $8.99

3. Sea Kale Clay Mask

Credit: Cocokind Consider me influenced; the Cocokind Sea Kale Clay Mask is amazing!

What it claims: The Sea Kale Clay Mask claims to improve the texture of your skin, remove excess oil, and reduce the appearance of pores. The site also says your skin will look more youthful after wearing this mask for 20 minutes three to four times a week. Dozens of reviewers say it’s the best mask they’ve ever used.

What it’s like to use: Initially, this mask sold out. Once Cocokind added it back to the site, I bought two, knowing (or hoping) it’d be as great as other products I had tried up to that point. I was right! The mask is lightweight on its own, but can be mixed with the brand’s chlorophyll powder for a thicker mask and added purifying and skin-calming benefits. Unlike many masks, this one doesn’t crack and tighten on the skin as it dries. Instead, it remains lightweight-feeling as it dries and still allows you to raise your eyebrows or smile without discomfort. I like to use a light layer two to three times a week and remove it by steaming my face with hot water from a towel. The mask washes off easily once it’s absorbed some of the steam and leaves my skin feeling silky smooth. I don't know if I can attribute the reduction in acne on my face to this mask or if it was the Cocokind routine as a whole, but I believe this mask is a major factor in why my skin has stayed clear and smooth.



Get the Cocokind Sea Kale Clay Mask on Cocokind for $18

4. Oil to Milk Cleanser

Credit: Cocokind You can use the Cocokind Oil to Milk Cleanser two ways.

What it claims: The Oil to Milk Cleanser has a smooth texture that gently removes makeup and hydrates skin. The cleanser works two ways: You can apply it directly to dry skin and use it as an oil cleanser, which is ultra-moisturizing and great for clearing your skin of makeup and sweat. Or, you can rub the cleanser between wet hands to activate the “milky” consistency. Watch this “how to use” video from Cocokind to see the cleanser in action.

What it’s like to use: I didn’t love this cleanser at first because it was a bit too oily. But after I realized the cleanser can be used two ways, I was able to alter it to better suit my skin. In the mornings, I like to wet my hands before massaging the cleanser into my skin because it’s a gentle way to wake my skin up for the day but still remove any product I wore overnight, like my moisturizer. Then, in the evenings, I use the cleanser as an oil to clear away makeup and sweat from the day. I tend to prefer the milky version, so I like to keep it in the shower for my morning ritual rather than my medicine cabinet.

Get the Cocokind Oil to Milk Cleanser for $18

5. Matcha Face Moisturizer

Credit: Cocokind The Matcha Face Moisturizer is a lifesaver for dry skin.

What it claims: The Matcha Face Moisturizer is great for colder months. The cream claims to add hydration, reduce redness with matcha tea powder, and improve skin elasticity with fatty acids from green tea extract. Cocokind reformulated the moisturizer in 2020, and reviewers like the new product better, as it has a creamier consistency now. It’s marketed as a moisturizer for dry or mature skin, as well as a great defense for wintery weather conditions.

What it’s like to use: This moisturizer is my most recent purchase, and I’m so thankful I got it when I did. Though I’m not going outside much these days, my skin still tends to feel dry due to the air in my house and the lack of vitamin D. Now, I apply a thick layer of moisturizer every morning. It absorbs quickly without feeling heavy, which I really like. If your skin gets dry, this moisturizer is a lifesaver. Both the Matcha Face and the Texture Smoothing Cream make for great moisturizers, but I wouldn’t use them at the same time. This one is better for really dry skin, but I don’t use it year-round as I do with the latter.

Get the Cocokind Matcha Face Moisturizer for $18

6. Daily SPF

Credit: Cocokind The Cocokind Daily SPF makes wearing sunscreen every day easier.

What it claims: Cocokind launched its Daily SPF in 2020! It’s a mineral (also called physical) sunscreen as opposed to chemical, meaning it sits on top of the skin and deflects UV rays, and it has SPF 32. It claims to use reef-safe zinc oxide, blue phytoplankton, and microalgae to protect skin against UVA and UVB rays, blue light, and pollution damage. That means that this sunscreen won’t harm ocean life and protects against several causes of skin discoloration. One reviewer even calls it the “holy grail sunscreen.”

What it’s like to use: Though I don’t know much about sunscreen or SPF formulas, I like that this one blends easily and leaves my skin feeling soft rather than greasy. The sunscreen can be used on all of your body, too, so if it works for your skin, I say grab a few bottles before summer rolls around. It can be difficult to find a sunscreen that protects both your skin and the environment while also being a delight to wear, so I'm happy to have my hands on this now.

Get the Cocokind Daily SPF for $24

7. Resurfacing Sleep Mask

Credit: Cocokind I was an overnight-mask newbie before the Cocokind Resurfacing Sleep Mask, but now I'm hooked.

What it claims: The Resurfacing Sleep Mask serves as an alternative to retinol, which is a popular ingredient in anti-aging creams and serums. This mask claims to reduce the look of dark spots, redness, and wrinkles or fine lines with bakuchiol, a plant-derived ingredient that's known to cause similar skin results as retinol.

What it’s like to use: Though this product is lower on my list, it’s only because there are so many products I love! This mask is more of a moisturizer, with its super-thin consistency. I don’t mind its soupy texture because it allows a little bit of product to go a long way and it keeps my skin feeling fresh when I head to bed. Using the mask in place of moisturizer five to six times a week overnight for four months has helped my skin retain moisture through the night, and I even woke up less sweaty in the summer! Reviewers say this mask makes a “noticeable difference right away,” and I agree. My skin felt softer and smoother after the first night I wore it and continued to improve with each use.

Get the Cocokind Resurfacing Sleep Mask for $22

8. Mai-Light Rosé Highlighter Stick

Credit: Cocokind The Cocokind Mai-Light Rosé Highlighter Stick is moisturizing and shimmery.

What it claims: Cocokind doesn’t have a makeup line per se, but it does have sticks that serve as highlighters, eyeshadows, blushes, and lip colors. Like the MyMatcha stick, these tinted sticks provide moisture and shine. All four options: the Macabeet Tinted Moisture Stick (a berry color), Sunrei Reishi Gold Highlighter (a shimmery gold shade), Chagaglo Bronzer Highlighter (a shimmery, warm bronze color), and the Mai-Light Rosé Highlighter (a shimmery pink color) are bright and easy to blend into skin. Depending on what shade of shine you’re looking for, each stick will serve a different purpose. Cocokind posted a tutorial on its Instagram page that walks through recommended uses for each stick, though the brightness or amount needed may differ depending on your skin tone.

What it’s like to use: I have fair skin, so I’ve only tried the Mai-Light Rosé Highlighter Stick (so far). I rub my pointer finger on the roll-up stick and then apply dabs of color to my cheekbone for a jolly glow. I also like to use it as an eyeshadow to brighten my eyes behind blue light glasses (and to generally look more alert). I don’t think this color would work well as lipstick, but I like its multipurpose nature for eyes and cheeks. I hope to try the Macabeet one as a lip color next!

Get the Cocokind Mai-Light Rosé Highlighter Stick for $12

9. Chlorophyll Mask

Credit: Cocokind Mix the powdered Cocokind Chlorophyll Mask in with your other go-to face masks.

What it claims: The Chlorophyll Mask is a powder that you can mix with other masks or just water. It contains spirulina and chlorella powder, both of which help to cleanse the skin.

What it’s like to use: I love that this mask comes in powder form. It can be mixed with carrier oils (like coconut oil) or kitchen staples like yogurt or honey to make a mask fit for your skin, so I think anyone could find a great use for this. I liked the ability to mix the powder at my desired ratio and frequently added it to the Sea Kale Mask, which gave me softer, cleaner skin.

Get the Chlorophyll Mask for $19

10. Raspberry Vinegar Toner and Rosewater Facial Toner

Credit: Cocokind You can easily reuse the glass toner bottles.

What it claims: Cocokind has two toners: Raspberry Vinegar Toner and Rosewater Facial Toner. Both work like most toners do: you spritz a light layer onto your face after cleansing, pat it in, and experience less-clogged pores and calmer skin where redness once was. The raspberry vinegar toner has only two ingredients (water and raspberry fruit vinegar), and the rosewater toner has one (rosa damascena flower water).

What it’s like to use: Both toners work well for me, though it’s my least favorite step in my skincare routine. The Rosewater Facial Toner makes my skin feel a bit softer and smoother. I accidentally bought the Raspberry Vinegar Toner, which has a bit of a sting when I spray it on and an unmistakable vinegar scent that I don’t love. However, the smell fades once I add moisturizers and sunscreen so I’m working my way through the bottle to avoid wasting it. If you have oily skin and toners are part of your regular routine, I’d recommend the rosewater toner over the raspberry one, (unless the vinegar smell won’t bother you), but I'm not crazy about either of these.

11. Pore Refining Concentrate

Credit: Cocokind The Cocokind Pore Refining Concentrate spot treatment is effective, though a bit drying on the skin.

What it claims: The Pore Refining Concentrate is part of the Celery Duo, so it’s made to pair with the Texture Smoothing Cream. The serum comes in a rollerball applicator and uses ingredients like celery and flaxseed to minimize the look of pores. Reviewers love how quick and easy it is to use, as well as the instantaneous results. The formula also contains aloe juice for hydration, and Cocokind recommends applying the concentrate after cleansing, toning, and applying essence or serums for the best results.

What it’s like to use: Though I loved the moisturizing part of the celery duo, I really didn’t like how my skin felt after using this concentrate. I applied it a few times to the skin between my cheeks and nose and lower on my chin, but it seemed to really dry me out. I worried about applying it to other areas of my T-zone or my forehead after the not-so-great results in other spots on my face, so I didn't find a proper fit for this in my routine. Thankfully, using other Cocokind products minimized my pores to my satisfaction, so I’m not too upset about this one’s lackluster performance. It may be worth a try for anyone with more oily skin who isn’t worried about dryness as a side effect.

Get the Cocokind Pore Refining Concentrate for $14

Should you try Cocokind?

Credit: Cocokind With so many products to chose from, anyone can find a new skincare favorite from Cocokind.

Compared to other skincare brands I've tried, Cocokind’s products are lightweight and easy to apply. I like to have a quick routine in the bathroom, so I appreciate how well the moisturizer and oils absorb so you can move on to the next step. Cocokind’s site has a wealth of information about products, but, at the very least, I recommend reading the “how to use” section on each product page. The site details how much product to apply and where to fit it into your routine. The suggested routines were a huge help to me as I started using optional products, like toner and serums. I also love that the products don’t have a noticeable scent to them (raspberry toner aside), which has been an issue with other skincare items I’ve tried in the past.

If your experience is anything like mine, you'll get hooked on Cocokind products. Since my first order, I’ve expanded my collection to over half its line. The brand's marketing rings true: The products are lightweight, affordable, and long-lasting. Plus, my skin is less blotchy, clearer, and dewier since using multiple Cocokind products together.

One of the most exciting things about Cocokind is that they release new products regularly, so make sure you check back on its website for new goodies.

Where can I find Cocokind products?

Credit: Cocokind You can order Cocokind products directly from the brand's website or from Ulta, Target, or Amazon.

If you’re ready to try Cocokind’s products, you have a variety of retail options! I’ve purchased directly through the site in the past, which has been direct and quick to ship. The prices on Cocokind are the same as at other retailers that carry the brand, so it’s a pretty straightforward option. Cocokind also has a shipping program for U.S. members only that offers year-long free shipping, a limited edition tote designed by @broccoli_boy on Instagram, and other perks! I recommend the program if you plan to convert your routine to include many Cocokind products over the course of the year.

You can also find Cocokind products online at Ulta, Target, and Amazon, though there’s a limited selection at those stores.

