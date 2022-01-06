Do you really need a 6-blade shaver? Panasonic thinks so

Call it a sign of the times, but grooming standards have become much more lax since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. And for good reason—why wash and style your hair every day if no one will see it? Or, in the case of Panasonic’s new six-blade electric shaver, why de-whisker your face each morning when you could have a tool that buzzes off overgrown stubble and fuzz when you’re finally ready to leave the house? Six blades may seem like overkill when compared to the disposable razors you’ll find at the drugstore, but Panasonic contends it’s made a premium product for indecisive and/or lazy beard-growers that’s worthy of consideration (and we plan to test ASAP after seeing it at CES 2022).

What is the Panasonic Arc6?

Credit: Panasonic The Panasonic Arc6 has six blades, two of which are designed to cut through thick stubble.

This electric shaver is designed for people who have “grown thicker stubble as a result of working from home more,” Panasonic states in its press release. With this in mind, the device—an upgraded model from its consumer-beloved, five-bladed Arc5—features two new “thick stubble” blades in addition to two "finish" blades and two "lift" blades. The Arc5, on the other hand, contains two "finish," two "lift," and one "slit/comb" that cuts long hairs growing in different directions along the neck and throat. With the inclusion of two new blades, the brand claims that the tool “cuts four times more of tricky, long, flat-lying hairs in a single pass” compared to previous Arc models.

Credit: Panasonic The Panasonic Arc5 (left) contains five blades compared to the six in the Panasonic Arc6 (right).

The shaver also features a stainless steel flexible head and floating blades, both of which offer better flexibility. The head has the ability to move in 10 directions, including back and forth, left and right, and up and down. Each of the six blades can move vertically and horizontally. Thanks to this increased flexibility, Panasonic states that each stroke of the shaver covers a 10% greater surface area than the Arc5.

The Arc6 also has a motor located in the head of the shaver to “drive the inner blades at high speed” that permits “84,000 cross-cutting actions per minute” for a faster, more thorough shave (Arc5 claimed to make 70,000 cross-cutting actions per minute). Using a sensor that purports to detect beard density 220 times per second, the motor is also able to adjust its power 14 times per second to accommodate any area of the face and any stubble. The upshot, per Panasonic: a close, comfortable shave even if you start with several days of beard growth. But if your hair is really unruly, the shaver also has a pop-up detail trimmer (like previous Arc models) that you can use pre-shave.

When will the Panasonic Arc6 be available?

Credit: Panasonic The Panasonic Arc6 is available with a charging cable or with a charging dock.

The Panasonic Arc6 will be available on Amazon in April 2022 for $399.99 with a charging cable or for $499.99 with a charging dock that also cleans the device of hair clippings and oil from the skin.

