Is Harry Styles’ brand Pleasing just as iconic as his music?

In between writing hit songs like “Watermelon Sugar” and his latest “As It Was,” Harry Styles transformed himself into a beauty entrepreneur. Pleasing, Styles’ beauty brainchild, is an eclectic edit of nail polishes and skincare products. Thus far, Pleasing has two collections: Perfect Pearl and Shroom Bloom, the line’s most recent addition. To see if Styles is equally good at being a beauty boss as he is a musician, I took Shroom Bloom for a test run.

What is Harry Styles’ Pleasing?

Credit: Reviewed / Sara Miranda Pleasing’s Shroom Bloom Collection is supposed to elicit the feeling of relaxing in a park on a spring day.

Shroom Bloom offers three products: the Acid Drops Lucid Overnight Serum, the Hand + Nail Balm, and The Shroom Bloom Nail Polish Set, each of which have packaging designed “to conjure the sensation of lounging in a park on a spring day.” Arguably the most exciting part of the lineup is The Shroom Bloom Nail Polish Set, which retails for $65. Now, it goes without saying that’s an expensive price tag for nail polish, which means you are paying a premium for Styles’s name on the products, regardless of their quality. The collection features four nail colors: “Sprouting” (mint green), “Tender Bud” (muted beige), “Vine Ripe” (apple red), and “The Whole Dewniverse” (an iridescent, shimmering white). The nail polish quartet also comes with a pack of stickers that feature designs of flowers, butterflies, and mushrooms. The green polish shade Sprouting and the shimmery white The Whole Dewniverse are sold separately at $20 each as well.

On the skincare side of the lineup, the Acid Drops Lucid Overnight Serum, which costs $35, serves as an overnight skin treatment that contains aloe to hydrate and seal in moisture, malic acid to exfoliate, camellia extract to soothe, and salicylic acid to curb the onset of blemishes. It’s housed in a 0.94-ounce, beaker-like bottle and comes with a dropper. On the other hand (pun 100% intended), the $25 Hand + Nail Balm moisturizes the skin, thanks to ingredients such as shea butter, snow mushroom, and apricot. This cream comes in a 1.7-ounce aluminum tube.



How I tested the Shroom Bloom Collection

I began my foray into the Shroom Bloom collection with its skincare products, trying the Hand + Nail Balm first. To see if it met its moisturizing claims, I rubbed a dime-sized amount of the balm into my hands twice a day for one month.

Then I turned my attention to the Acid Drops Lucid Overnight Serum, which I applied to my face either one or two times a week over a one-month period. Per the instructions, I placed three drops of the serum onto each section of my face after cleansing and massaged it in for about three minutes until it fully absorbed. I followed it up with my current go-to moisturizer, La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Matte Face Moisturizer.

Meanwhile, I performed two tests on the Shroom Bloom Polish Set: one for application and the other for wear. I applied one coat of the Shroom Bloom Polish in Sprouting, and I observed how well—and for how long—it wore. Now I'm ready to spill my thoughts.

Hand + Nail Balm

No matter how many hydrating hand soaps or creams I use, my hands will always be dry. After one day—two applications—using a dime-sized amount of the thick, creamy Hand + Nail Balm, my hands finally felt like they were relieved of their perpetually parched state. On the days when I didn’t rub the hand cream into my skin immediately after waking up, my hands felt as if they could scream due to being deprived of their daily dose of moisture. This hydrating hand treatment is the ultimate treat that my hands have been looking for my whole life! I’ve used other hand moisturizing treatments before—like the Fenty Skin Hydra'Reset Intensive Recovery Glycerin Hand Mask—but sadly, its moisturizing effects subsided after a few hours of wear, unlike The Hand + Nail Balm that managed to keep my hands feeling soft and smooth all day.



Acid Drops Lucid Overnight Serum

Over the years, I’ve noticed changes in my skin type. Once dry as a desert, the skin on my face is now both dry (especially around my eyes) and oily, otherwise known as combination skin. That in mind, I was excited to try out the Acid Drops Lucid Overnight Serum, given that it contains both hydrating and acne-fighting ingredients, like aloe and salicylic acid, respectively. I treated the Acid Drops Lucid Overnight Serum as the exfoliator in my routine because it contains malic acid, an ingredient that “exfoliates dead skin cells.”

Thankfully, this skin treatment managed to make my face feel as smooth as marble, so I guess it’s safe to say that this serum helped to turn over dead skin cells. I remain impressed by its ability to gently exfoliate the skin without stripping it dry, like many of the exfoliators I’ve tried. Furthermore, it seemed to have eliminated a significant amount of the oil production that occurs along the sides of my nose and forehead—a blessing when you have a combination-oily skin type. Because it’s gentle on the skin, I think all skin types should give this treatment a try.

Its skin-smoothing abilities remind me of my all-time favorite, the Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant Exfoliator, a powder-based exfoliator that also makes the skin feel silky smooth. Unfortunately, Dermalogica’s formula comes with a hefty price tag of $62, so in my opinion, you get a pretty good deal with the Acid Drops Lucid Overnight Serum at $35 because it’s similar in function and the results it reaps.

The Shroom Bloom Polish Set

Credit: Reviewed / Sara Miranda I loved the mint green hue of Sprouting, along with the packet of stickers that came in the Shroom Bloom Polish Set.

For testing the polish, I chose Sprouting over the other colors because it was the color that flattered my skin tone the most. When I decided to take a shot at brushing the beautiful mint green shade over my nails, I was disappointed to see that its runny consistency made it difficult to apply evenly and cleanly, especially for people like me who don't paint their nails often enough to have a great grasp on the skill. I used the age-old trick of applying the polish in a straight line along the middle of my finger with the accompanying brush, but the polish ended up only depositing on half of the middle of my nail. Am I being too dramatic for saying that I almost shed some tears over this nail-polish fail? Perhaps, but I wasn’t going to let that get in the way of seeing how it wore.

Therefore, I decided to bring the polish with me on a recent manicure appointment to have it applied by a pro. I also asked the manicurist to place two of the fuchsia flower stickers that came with the Shroom Bloom Polish Set—there are a total of three sticker sheets—on two of my nails. Needless to say, the results looked much better, though it took two coats and a clear top coat for the polish to look in tiptop shape.

Over the first four days post-manicure, the two coats of Sprouting held up, and the fuschia flower stickers didn’t budge either. By day five, chipping ensued. The tip of my right middle finger was the first victim, followed by my left index finger and left middle finger. Typically, when I get a regular manicure instead of a gel one, I don’t see chips until after at least one week of wear, which is why I was sad to see it fade away before a week passed by.

Is the Pleasing Shroom Bloom Collection worth it?

Yes, but it depends on how you want to use some products.

My excitement over the Shroom Bloom Polish waned after learning that the formula is not novice-friendly, in addition to the fact that it started chipping away before wearing it for a full week. At $65, I don’t think it’s worth doling out that much money for a nail polish set given its quality, but if you really adore one of the à la carte colors, I think it would be more sensible to spend $20 on Sprouting or The Whole Dewniverse. I don’t think it’s a great polish option for those that are looking to DIY their manicures at home, but if you’re willing to spend some extra cash for a nail tech to paint them, you may get use out of them.

That said, I was pleasantly surprised by the quality of the Hand + Nail Balm and the Acid Drops Lucid Overnight Serum. The Hand + Nail Balm moisturized my hands like no cream has done before, and the Acid Drops Lucid Overnight Serum gently exfoliated my face sans the burning sensation that comes with many exfoliators. Overall, I’d say it’s best to invest in Shroom Bloom’s skincare offerings, if either appeal to you for their respective prices.

