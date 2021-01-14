Your new favorite beauty gadget for 2021: a smart mirror

Follow all of Reviewed's CES coverage as it happens. To get a sneak peek at the latest product trends delivered straight to your phone, sign up for text message alerts

You’ve probably spent a lot of time staring at yourself on video chats this past year, but get ready to see your reflection in a new light with connected and smart makeup mirrors in 2021. These days, technology infiltrates tons of beauty gadgets and the biggest trend we saw at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is the combination of mirrors and AI (artificial intelligence) and AR (augmented reality). Read on to learn about three mirrors that show you more than just your reflection.

CareOS Themis Mirror

Credit: CareOS The CareOS Themis Mirror is an installable smart mirror.

At only 10 inches tall, this mirror fits well on a vanity or the bathroom countertop or mounted to a wall with the included tools, but it’s much more than just a means to study your visage. The CareOS Themis Mirror contains several sensors aimed at sharing insights into your skin and overall health. A UV light analyzes your skin for wrinkles, texture, redness, and offers suggestions to improve your routine, such as telling you to apply sunscreen more often. The infrared light can check your temperature for when you’re feeling ill or want to stay ahead of symptoms. And the built-in camera detects your heartbeat, stress level, and other wellness signs, all of which are tracked and stored in the mirror and in the companion app, which is available for iOS and Android users. You can also connect the Themis via Bluetooth or wi-fi to other connected devices in your bathroom, such as the company’s scale or electric toothbrush to provide data about your body weight or your brushing habits, respectively. The goal is to help you make the most out of your self-care routines. Of course, the mirror also functions like any other makeup mirror, providing you with a clear reflection and warm and cool LED light strips on either side of the mirror’s face. The Themis mirror is expected to launch in late 2021 for $399 to $499.

HiMirror Slide Pro

Credit: HiMirror The HiMirror Slide Pro is a portable smart mirror.

The HiMirror Slide Pro is an on-the-go smart mirror, thanks to a lightweight design and a foldable stand. A sliding panel reveals a touchscreen for controlling the mirror's smart functions and showing information, like your skin’s status or the music you’re playing. The mirror includes a high-resolution camera that analyzes your skin for dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles, and more, and provides product recommendations from popular brands like Estée Lauder or Bioderma. From there, it monitors your skin’s progress as you make changes to your routine. You may even purchase recommended products directly on Amazon, and you can also use Amazon’s Alexa to voice-control the mirror. When you’re applying makeup or skincare, you may also switch on the LED light strips on either side of the mirror and adjust the brightness and warmth to your preference. HiMirror Slide Pro is slated to launch in the fall of 2021 on HiMirror.com. Its price is not yet determined.

iHome Beauty Lux Pro Mirror

Credit: iHome The iHome Beauty Lux Pro Mirror is a connected mirror.

Don’t want your mirror to analyze your face but still desire something beyond a typical “dumb” mirror? You can get the benefits of a connected mirror, like using Siri and Google Assistant to play music or make phone calls, with this 9-inch mirror from iHome. The dual-sided round Beauty Lux mirror first launched with 1x and 7x magnification and this newest Pro version comes with a 10x magnification, compact mirror that sticks onto the glass. The main unit features bright daylight, soft, and warm light settings, each of which contains high, medium, and low dimmability options. The base of the mirror is a speaker and the whole device is cordless and USB-chargeable, making it easily portable. You’ll see this mirror for sale in the first quarter of 2021 for $179.99.

