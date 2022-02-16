Everything you need to try slugging—the new viral skincare trend

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Experiencing dry skin is common if you live in a cold or low-humidity environment. And people on social media are treating their parched skin to a trending treatment called “slugging,” or applying a layer of petroleum jelly—yes, good ole Vaseline—to the skin to prevent moisture loss. Though the skin hack caught the attention of many on TikTok as of late, it’s not a new concept at all. To understand the benefits of “slugging” the skin, we spoke with Dr. Suzanne Friedler, a board-certified dermatologist with Advanced Dermatology PC in New York City.

What does it mean to slug your skin?

Credit: Aquaphor Slugging your skin means applying petroleum jelly to seal in your skin's moisture.

Those partaking in the slugging trend end their skincare routine by applying a thin coating of an “occlusive”—a substance that seals in moisture—after cleansing their skin and applying toners, serums, or moisturizers. Slugging originated as a K-beauty trend in South Korea and has taken on different forms with some people using an ointment and others opting for an oil. The idea is that the outermost layer will allow any ingredients applied underneath it to “penetrate more deeply,” says Friedler. “Slugging is best to rehydrate skin that’s really dry or to help drive in those active ingredients.”

What are the benefits of slugging your skin?

Credit: Getty Images / andresr Slugging your skin can prevent moisture loss anywhere on the body.

Slugging has one major benefit: moisturizing the skin and repairing its barrier. In the drier months, you may get microscopic tears in your skin that cause it to lose more water, and applying an emollient can prevent hydration loss, Friedler says. “Slugging helps to repair not only the face but the hands, the feet, [and] anywhere you have a dry patch on your skin.”

An indirect benefit of slugging is that it traps any ingredients underneath the occlusive layer, allowing actives like vitamin C, retinoids, or exfoliating acids to penetrate better into the skin and do their job.

What are the potential downsides of slugging your skin?

Credit: Getty Images / PeopleImages If you have breakouts or oily skin, stay clear of slugging.

However, this benefit also comes with a drawback: You may trap unwanted impurities such as bacteria that can lead to breakouts. For this reason, you should be diligent about cleansing your skin prior to slugging and avoid the technique altogether if you have oily or acne-prone skin or a current breakout.

And while those with dry skin can slug every day, Friedler does not recommend this for a prolonged period of time, as continued use of an occlusive could lead to acne or folliculitis (inflammation of the hair follicles). “If you’re slugging, your skin should rehydrate pretty soon, so once your skin is healthy again and feeling smooth and supple and moist, you can stop doing it.”

Another downside: petroleum jelly can stain your sheets or pajamas. For that reason, you'll want to pull the silk pillowcases off your bed and set aside your favorite pajamas in favor of an old T-shirt.

What do you need to slug your skin?

Credit: Aquaphor / Vaseline / Cerave All you need to start slugging is a petroleum jelly-based product.

The only necessity for slugging is an occlusive that contains petrolatum, such as Vaseline, Aquaphor, or Cerave Healing Ointment. One nice-to-have option is an extra pillowcase or two, as you may see some residual ointment on your sheets in the morning. (Don’t forget: You should wash your sheets at least once every two weeks to rid them of body oil and other grime.)

If you need to stock your linen closet, consider our value pick from our test of the best bed sheets: The California Design Den Cotton Sheets feel high quality and are available at a great price on Amazon. You can find both queen- and king-sized pillowcases in sets of two, so you won’t have to worry about not having a backup when one case is in the wash.

If you have long hair, you may also want a sturdy elastic you can use to pull your hair out of your face overnight. After testing the best hair ties, we recommend the Goody Ouchless No-Metal Elastics specifically for their ability to hold even slippery hair in a ponytail at the nape of the neck overnight.

