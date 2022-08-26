Are Swedish dishcloths the key to ditching paper towels? We tried them to find out

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you're looking to reduce the number of paper towels your household uses on a regular basis, then a sustainable alternative like Swedish dishcloths may be right for you. Sure, paper towels are convenient, but they're costly to repeatedly purchase. Not to mention, the millions of trees lost each year; a huge concern with the ongoing problem of deforestation.

Curious to see if Swedish dishcloths actually work to wipe up the many messes my family of five creates, I tried the Bee’s Wraps Swedish Dishcloths (available at Bee's Wrap) for several weeks. Here's how it went.

What are Swedish dishcloths?

Credit: Reviewed / Eden Strong The Bee's Wrap Swedish Dishcloths can replace up to 15 rolls of paper towels.

Made in Germany from 70% cellulose and 30% cotton, each dishcloth can replace up to 15 rolls of paper towels. Designed to be durable, absorbent, fast-drying, and dishwasher-safe, the towels are even 100% compostable when they reach the end of their life.

Washing machine and dishwasher-safe, the dishcloths must be air-dried and should last about six to nine months.



What we like

Credit: Reviewed / Eden Strong Unlike traditional paper towels, the Bee's Wrap Swedish Dishcloth is an eco-friendly option that cleans up tough messes and can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

Highly absorbent and durable

Bee’s Wrap Swedish Dishcloths don’t mess around when it comes to cleaning up a mess. Highly absorbent, they easily outperform both paper towels and washcloths in the amount of liquid that they are able to absorb, and after being wrung out they are quickly ready to do the job again.

Remaining fully intact throughout several weeks of heavy daily testing, the cloths didn’t tear, thin, or shred; even when the textured side was used during moderate scrubbing. Also, being not at all rough, scratchy, or abrasive, these Swedish dishcloths feel safe to use on sensitive furniture and gentle enough to use on little hands and faces.

Straight out of the package, I was caught a bit off guard because the dishcloths felt like pieces of cardboard. Stiff and solid, when placed under water they instantly became soft, squishy, and offered a spongy rebound. A texture that could be described as a cross between a dish sponge and a washcloth, I attempted and was not able to tear one, which is a good sign when considering their durability.



You can clean them in the dishwasher

The fact that you can toss Swedish dishcloths right into the dishwasher when they need a good cleaning is amazing, although I was nervous to try it out at first.

Convinced that they would dissolve like a paper towel that accidentally ends up in the washing machine, I was having anxiety ridden dreams of needing to call a plumber after the Swedish dishcloths first washing, but to my surprise the cloths came out perfectly intact; although I did turn off the heat dry since the manufacturer recommends that they be air dried.

No more lugging trash cans full of paper towels out of my kitchen or wet washcloths to and from the laundry room, I am a big fan of the convenience factor.

They are a sustainable alternative to paper towels

Protecting our planet requires teamwork and the Bee’s Wrap company is a huge team player in that effort. By creating sustainable, eco-friendly alternatives to paper towels, Bee’s Wrap Swedish Dishcloths give consumers the opportunity to play their role in keeping our earth healthy.

And the fact that you can compost the dishcloths when you are done means that not only are you protecting our trees, but you are also helping keep excess waste out of landfills.

What we don't like

Credit: Reviewed / Eden Strong Unfortunately, set-in stains might stick around even after a vigorous rinse through the dishwasher.

Cleanliness concerns over reusability

For germaphobes, the thought of wiping up something dirty and then reusing the same towel later is not typically appealing and what often draws us into the “toss it and go” factor that paper towels offer.

Between wiping the counters after meal prepping, to the constant wiping down of the family kitchen table, and even wiping off my 4-year-old’s hands after each meal, I didn’t always love reusing the same cloth, but it felt like I never had a clean Swedish dishcloth available unless I wanted to run the dishwasher multiple times a day or invest in a larger number of cloths.

The dishcloths never fully dry out in between uses

While the Bee’s Wrap Swedish Dishcloths claim to dry quickly, they never fully dried in between uses or even overnight. This concerns me, since moisture can be a breeding ground for bacteria. It also made it difficult to wipe up wet messes since the cloth was still damp from the night before.

Difficult to get the stains out

I also found it hard to get the dishcloths fully clean, too. Even when washed on hot in the dishwasher, they came out stained and spotted from previous uses. Given that the dishcloths can last up to nine months, I wish it was easier to maintain their original fresh look.

Should you buy Bee’s Wrap Swedish Dishcloths?

Credit: Reviewed / Eden Strong While it is a clever alternative that cuts down on waste, it's not exactly a reusable option that's germaphobe-friendly.

Maybe, but only if you’re investing in multiple packs.

Ultimately, for me, the Bee’s Wrap Swedish Dishcloths were not a great replacement for paper towels. The dishcloths are hard to fully dry—and clean. Additionally, I have concerns over reusing the same dishcloths to wipe down my counters. And let’s face it: You can’t beat the convenience of a use-it-and-lose-it paper towel, because nothing is as simple as tossing away a mess.

However, families who are looking for an eco-friendly alternative to paper towels and are willing to invest in several bundles for the overall money-saving reusability, these are a good alternative to using a washcloth.

