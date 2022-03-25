Expert tips to get rid of mice

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

While we’d all like to believe mice could be as cute (and as helpful!) and Cinderella’s pals, they’re mostly just nuisances. In addition to getting into your food, rodents bring a series of transmissible diseases that pose a risk to your family and pets.

“Mice are on a relentless search for food, warmth and shelter. Especially in the fall and winter, mice are trying to find a way inside,” says Jim Brixius, associate certified entomologist with Ehrlich Pest Control.

If you’ve suddenly become a host to these uninvited pests, then it’s time to get rid of them. Here’s how to get rid of mice in your home.

Close off their entry points

Credit: Tambee / Floor Register Trap Any opening from the outdoors and into your room, is a pathway for mice and rodents to find their way in.

“Mice and other rodents will scale walls, climb ladders, walk across wires, and swim through sewers to get inside your home,” Brixius says. Any opening from the outdoors and into your room, is a pathway for mice and rodents to find their way in.

This means that even your outdoor landscaping poses a threat to letting mice in. Brixius suggests trimming away any overhanging trees that are near your roof and gutters as this creates a route for mice to make it in from the outside world.

To keep them from literally walking through the front door of your home, install some brush strips. Not only will brush stripping help keep pests from trying to sneak through the cracks, you’ll get the added benefit of weather proofing your home.

Most often, mice will start their trip inside in the foundation where you can’t see them nesting. They can come up through the vents and squeeze their way through. Adding on a mesh screen behind the vent can create an extra barrier for incoming rodents .

For any gaps in flooring or walls that a mouse could sneak through, you’re going to want to seal them shut. Tomcat makes a foam that fills holes to create a strong barrier that rodents can’t chew their way through.

Seal up your food containers

Credit: Getty Images / Jennifer J Taylor . If you have an existing rodent problem, then you’ll want to take any food item stored in a box or thin plastic bag to be transferred into an air tight container that a mouse can’t chew through.

The only thing that mice are after in your home is food and shelter. While you’re trying to get them kicked out, you’ll want to cut off any source of food.

Store food in air tight containers will make it impossible for mice to break through. If you have an existing rodent problem, then you’ll want to take any food item stored in a box or thin plastic bag to be transferred into an air tight container that a mouse can’t chew through.

You’ll also want to keep an eye out for places where food scraps can build-up. Brixius says to clean up crumbs and spills quickly. Your stovetop is a breeding ground for mess. While you’re making dinner, you may not realize the amount of food that can fall between the stove and the countertop. A stove guard can help literally fill the gap so you don’t have to fear fallen food pieces that will build-up.

And at the end of every day, make sure you give your stove top a thorough clean so that you scrub away grease stains and bits and pieces of food.

Take the natural route

Credit: Rodent Sheriff / Grandpa Gus A natural solution to repelling rodents comes in the form of peppermint oil

While you can certainly turn to a high-powered rodent repellent, you may be cautious of the chemicals that they leave behind which can be a danger to you and your family.

A natural solution to repelling rodents comes in the form of peppermint oil. This holistic approach is safe to spray anywhere—including your garden. You can find peppermint oil- based products in both spray and sachet forms. Sprays are great to spray over entry points for rodents while sachets can be tucked in the pantry near food.

Plus, their natural fragrance will make your whole home smell good.

Find ethical traps

Credit: Tomcat A catch and release trap is the perfect answer to catching but not killing your rodent visitors.

There are an abundance of mouse traps on the market ranging from old school-style Tom and Jerry traps to electric traps that will zap mice. Not only are these products harsh on mice, but they’ll also require you to dispose of a dead animal.

A catch and release trap is the perfect answer to catching but not killing your rodent visitors. You can carefully, release the animals into the outdoors once they’re caught.

Bring in a pest management expert

Credit: Getty Images / Kamada Kaori Pest management experts can help you tackle the infestation quickly.

If you’re at your limits for trying to rid your home of mice then it’s time to seek out a pest management specialist. These specialists know the ins and outs of how rodents invade your home and can provide specialized insights when DIY methods don’t work, says Brixius.

Plus, pest management experts can help you tackle the infestation quickly. Mice can reproduce quickly and soon you could have a whole family scurrying around your home rather than just a single mouse.

