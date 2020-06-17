Can you clean a patio with a robot vacuum?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Here at Reviewed, we spend a considerable amount of time with robot vacuums, so people ask us a lot of questions about these automated floor cleaners. What is the best robot vacuum? Are robot vacuums worth the money? Are robot vacuums good for dog hair? How do you keep a robot vacuum from getting stuck under furniture?

One question that gets bandied about a fair bit is: Can a robot vacuum clean an outdoor patio?

The short answer is: No.

Look through any manual and there will be a warning about not using your robot vacuum outdoors, so we can’t officially recommend using yours to clean your patio. Doing so will void the warranty and damage the unit. There’s even a potential for danger if the unit shorts out.

We’ve seen a few videos of industrial robot vacuums designed for more heavy-duty work that might be able to handle the job of cleaning outside, but we’ve never tested them.

ADVERTISEMENT

This, of course, is our in-the-office-answer. But, our at-the-bar-over-drinks answer is a little different. If you dared us to clean a patio with a robot vacuum, this is how we’d go about it.

What model would we choose?

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar If we have to choose a robot to clean a patio, the i7+ would be the best bet.

If your patio is flush with the lawn, you would 100% need a robot vacuum with virtual barriers and smart mapping capabilities. Certain models like the iRobot i7+ or the iRobot S9 map the areas that they clean and send them to your smartphone. From there, you can draw virtual barriers, telling the robots where to clean and where not to.

Credit: Getty Images / Anatoli Igolkin Flush with the lawn and gaps on the ground? A robot vacuum is going to have trouble with this patio.

How we’d go about it

First, look at the weather forecast. There needs to be no chance of precipitation, rain, or drizzle, or the whole endeavor will be done before it begins.



Credit: Getty Images / KatarzynaBialasiewicz As long as the carpets aren't too thick, a robot vacuum can clean them.

Secondly, ensure that your patio floor is in good repair. Pieces of gravel larger than a pea, loose paving stones, and large cracks can all trip up a robot vacuum. Coarse sand is OK. Robot vacuums are designed to deal with thresholds and small gaps, usually no bigger than about a quarter-inch to half-an-inch.

ADVERTISEMENT

A robot vacuum will operate on a variety of surfaces, as long as they’re smooth with no gaps. If you have outdoor carpeting, including that wannabe-grass, you should be fine as long as the thickness is less than a quarter-inch.

If the patio is not raised, you’ll need to line its perimeter with boxes to contain the unit and prevent it from going onto the grass. Again, this isn’t a problem for robot vacuums with smart mapping technology.

What about indoor patios?

If you have a lanai or veranda enclosed with a roof, you have a lot more leeway when it comes to cleaning the space with a robot vacuum. An affordable Roomba is a good option.

ADVERTISEMENT

The main issue to address is the weather. Your chance of success is dramatically better on a dry and sunny day, because many enclosed patios aren’t sealed against the weather. That can mean they have just screens for windows or gaps in the walls to let in sunlight. It only takes a little wind for rain to go sideways.

So, really, can you clean a patio with a robot vacuum?

You can do anything you put your mind to.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.