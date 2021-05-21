10 products to help you clean up the house when you physically can’t

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

For most people cleaning the house on a good day can be taxing. Not only does it require a lot of time, but it also requires a good deal of effort. When you factor in age, chronic illness, pain, or mobility issues, cleaning your home becomes exponentially more difficult.

For seniors who opt to age in place, daily and weekly maintenance of your home should be taken into consideration. Bringing in help for cleaning and errands is always an option if your budget permits. For those where bringing in help is not an option, there is still plenty you can do to lighten the load.

First and foremost, think about breaking up your cleaning tasks across multiple days to alleviate the strain and fatigue. Additionally, you may want to consider investing in a few helpers to help you get the work done. For some thought starters, here are nine products to help you clean your home when you just don't have the energy or agility.

1. FitPlus Premium grabber tool

Credit: FitPlus This grabber can grip onto far-away items.

Not only are grabber tools indispensable for reaching things in high-up places, but they're also pretty helpful for picking items up off the floor when mobility and chronic pain are an issue.

Grabbers eliminate the need to bend over frequently, and they make great little helpers when it's time to clean. This grabber by FitPlus, with over 17,500 4.5-star ratings on Amazon, features texture rubberized ends and an extra-long reach of 32 inches. Plus, it's lightweight, so no doubt easy to handle and manipulate. While we haven’t tested it—yet—here are some other grabber options that may be a better fit for you.

Get the FitPlus Premium Grabber Tool at Amazon for $9.95

2. Eufy Robovac 11S

Credit: Eufy This robot vacuum moves seamlessly from hardwood floors to carpet.

When it comes to household helpers, robot vacuums are perhaps the most useful thing you can buy as a senior with reduced mobility. Robot vacuums clean your home with the touch of a button, so they're incredibly easy to use, and often, dustbins are easy to empty.

For those with fatigue or agility issues, robot vacuums eliminate the need to bend, reach, or transport heavy vacuums from room to room (or up and down stairs).

Our tested favorite is also the best affordable robot vac you can buy: the Eufy Robovac 11S. It features an ultra-thin design, so it glides easily under furniture and into tough-to-reach spaces. It has Boost IQ technology that automatically increases suction power where needed, and it moves seamlessly from hardwood to carpeted floors and operates quietly.

What's more, Eufy offers set and forget cleaning with the touch of a button, and it returns to its charging station when done.

Get the Eufy Robovac 11S at Amazon for $219.99

3. SimpleHouseware heavy duty 3-tier metal utility rolling cart

Credit: SimpleHouseware Fill this cart with whatever you want.

Part of the strain of cleaning is toting around supplies from room to room. In this case, a simple rolling cart can do the heavy lifting for you.

Just fill the cart with all your cleaning supplies and roll it from room to room, no fuss, no muss. In addition to helping you when cleaning day rolls around, you may find that this type of cart could be endlessly useful for myriad tasks around your home, like clearing the dinner table, putting away groceries, and even doing the laundry.

This heavy-duty rolling cart comes with three generously sized metal baskets and 2-inch casters for superior mobility.

Get the SimpleHouseware Heavy Duty 3-Tier Metal Utility Rolling Cart at Amazon for $37.87

4. Wen pneumatic rolling mechanic stool seat

Credit: Wen Keep everything in reach with this mechanic stool.

When you're cleaning, bending over, squatting, and kneeling are all par for the course, but all of these things are much more difficult when chronic pain and limited mobility are an issue.

To this end, a stool can be quite helpful when you need to reach low spots such as baseboards and shelving.

Additionally, with age, fatigue can set in pretty quickly as well; a rolling stool offers a place to sit while you clean, so chores aren't as taxing.

This rolling stool by Wen may be a good choice to help you with weekly cleaning. It has wheels so you can move around freely, plus it comes with a storage shelf where you can keep cleaning products and other supplies handy. It also has over 6,000 positive reviews on Amazon.

Get the Wen Pneumatic Rolling Mechanic Stool Seat at Amazon for $30.14

5. Delux microfiber extendable duster

Credit: Delux This microfiber duster extends with a telescoping pole.

Dusting is a no-fun part of your weekly cleaning routine, never mind that reaching the dust bunnies in high places like ceiling fans or low places like baseboards can be significantly more difficult if you have mobility issues.

For easy access to hard-to-reach spots, you want to consider a microfiber duster with a telescoping pole.

With over 7,000 positive user reviews on Amazon, this duster features a stainless steel pole that extends from 30 to 100 inches. The duster head is bendable up to 90 degrees, is detachable and washable, and has a scratch-resistant soft rubber tip.

Get the Delux Microfiber Extendable Duster at Amazon for $11.59

6. Scotch-Brite Advanced Soap Control dish wand brush

Credit: Scotch-Brite This dish wand dispenses soap.

While large, heavy dish soap containers may be great for reducing your trips to the market, they can be difficult to hold and manipulate, more so for those with arthritis and chronic pain. In this case, a soap dispensing brush can make a world of difference when you're doing the dishes.

This dish wand by Scotch-Brite features a button that allows for precise soap dispensing and a built-in valve that prevents leaking. It's safe on nonstick cookware and countertops, and the soft-touch surface offers a non-slip grip.

Get the Scotch-Brite Advanced Soap Control Dish Wand Brush at Amazon for $6.42

7. O-Cedar EasyWring microfiber spin mop

Credit: O-Cedar This spin mop makes cleaning the floor easier.

When bending and stretching is an issue, mopping the floor may be out of the question—unless you have the right tool.

This mop and bucket set by O-Cedar makes cleaning your hard floors so much easier—and for peace of mind that this is a great purchase, almost 77,000 users on Amazon say it is.

The clever design features a built-in ringer that's activated by a foot pedal, so you never have to bend. What's more, the mop head clicks on and off with ease, and it's machine washable.

Get the O-Cedar EasyWring microfiber spin mop at Amazon for $29.98

8. iRobot Braava Jet M6

Credit: iRobot This robotic mop maintains your floor with the touch of a button.

While a bucket and mop system that eliminates bending is great, a robot mop could be even better. iRobot’s Braava Jet M6 mops and maintains your hard floors at the touch of a button, making it ideal for anyone aging-in-place with reduced mobility.

The iRobot Braava works on finished hardwood floors, including hardwood, tile, and stone. It's designed with a precision jet spray that tackles sticky messes and stains with ease—which we found out firsthand when testing it—and expertly maps your home, so it never misses a spot.

Get the iRobot Braava Jet M6 at Amazon for $399.00

9. EyeVac Home touchless stationary vacuum

Credit: EyeVac No need to bend down with this stationary vacuum.

While sweeping comes with its own set of ills in terms of mobility, it always culminates in having to bend down to pick up the piles of debris you’ve just swept. The good news is this doesn't have to be a given.

This vacuum eliminates all of that. Once it's plugged in, the stationary vacuum is always on and ready to go; all you have to do is simply sweep hair, dirt, and dust directly up to the front of the EyeVac. This handy little helper is equipped with infrared sensors and two high-efficiency filters that suck it up instantly, and you never have to bend.

Get the EyeVac Home Touchless Stationary Vacuum at Amazon for $99.00

10. Litter-Robot 3 Connect

Credit: Litter Robot Self-cleaning litter boxes can make a world of difference for cat parents.

Pets make life so much better, but cleaning up after your pet is certainly a labor of love. While your cat may be low maintenance and self-cleaning, their little box is not.

When mobility becomes an issue, self-cleaning litter boxes can make a world of difference for cat parents.

We reviewed this one by Litter-Robot and love it. It cleans itself after every use and is great for multiple-cat households. You can control it with an app, and it’s WI-FI enabled.

What’s more, it’s relatively quiet while it’s working and only takes about two minutes to complete a cycle.

Get the Litter-Robot 3 Connect at Litter Robot for $499

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.