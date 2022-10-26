TikTok's Sunday Reset trend is taking over—here's what to know

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

If you’ve been on TikTok in the past year, you’ve likely come across the ‘Sunday Reset’ video. Picturesque videos of people spending their Sundays cleaning the house and getting organized for the week ahead.

Proponents of the ‘Sunday Reset’ recommend rather than using Sunday as a day of leisure, seize the day to run errands and take care of your weekly chores.

Bailey Carson, a home care expert at Angi says, “Weekly resets aren’t necessary, but they can be a great addition to your cleaning routine. They allow you to do most of your cleaning tasks all at once, so you can start the week with a fresh, clean home.”

So, is The Sunday Reset right for you? Here’s more about the growing trend.

What is the Sunday Reset?

Credit: Reviewed / Getty Images / Anna Puzatykh Ease your "Sunday Scaries" with a healthy reset.

No one person is attributed to starting the ‘Sunday Reset’ that sparked like wildfire on TikTok. The reset came from the popular restocking videos users usually posted on Sundays as they restock their pantries and household goods in videos with satisfying ASMR.

The reset expanded beyond the restocking and into household cleaning. The hashtag #SundayReset has garnered over 620 million views from videos about self-care, kitchen, cleaning, and laundry.

Carson notes that the weekly reset is not just about cleaning-related tasks. You can also use this dedicated time for meal-prepping and organizing your planner.

Is the Sunday Reset right for you?

The Sunday Reset really boils down to cleaning your home and maintaining a tidy space that's peaceful and serene to you. Cleaning weekly with the Sunday Reset may help you achieve that.

If you struggle to find time to clean, then the Sunday Reset is key. Carving out time in your week that’s dedicated to cleaning not only keeps things tidy, but makes cleaning easier from week to week since your messes aren’t getting out of control.

To get started, don’t overthink it.

“Start small and stay consistent,” says Carson.

Tackling too much means you may want to ditch your cleaning efforts after one week. Carson suggests starting with wiping down your counters and vacuuming. As you get into the swing of things you can add more tasks to your reset.

The Sunday Reset may not work for everyone, especially for large families or those with pets who find that to maintain a clean home they need to clean more than just one day a week.

What should you do during your Sunday Reset?

Credit: Reviewed The great thing about a Sunday Reset is that your house will remain spotless throughout the week until the next Sunday rolls around.

We’re all messy in our own way so what you need to be cleaned every week might differ from others. Maybe you clean your kitchen every day, but you rarely find time to clean your bathroom.

Use Sunday as the day to give those neglected rooms some attention.

If you’re totally new to a cleaning routine, Carson recommends this checklist for a clean home:

If you’ve already tackled these basics and are looking to do some more in-depth cleaning, Carson says you can do this for some extra credit:

And remember, don’t overload yourself with tasks. Start small to get into a routine you can stick to before adding on.

