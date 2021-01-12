Where does 3M Filtrete's new smart air purifier fit in the market?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

With concern over the spread of viruses like COVID-19 still making headlines in 2021, it’s no surprise that brands across the marketplace, from major players like Samsung to more niche ones like Luftqi, have been launching new air purification products.

One we’re looking forward to learning more about is the newest innovation from the developers at Filtrete, which mixes smart home technology with home cleanliness. Expanding its existing collection of air purifiers, Filtrete launches the Smart Air Purifier Tower (MSRP of $329) and the smaller Smart Air Purifier Console (MSRP of $274).

For over 30 years, consumers have looked to Filtrete as an authority in the home air filter market, using exclusive filtration technology developed by the scientists at its parent company, 3M.

As far as air purification performance is concerned, both of Filtrete's new units use true HEPA filters, which we know can contribute to a healthier home environment for those suffering from allergies or asthma. Full disclosure: We have yet to test a Filtrete model in our lab here at Reviewed.

Filtrete claims these new smart air purifiers capture 99.97% of airborne particles like dust, pollen, mold spores, bacteria, and viruses—which is the standard for a true HEPA filter—while allowing clean air to flow through. As part of its smart features, the air purifier automatically monitors for changes in air quality, automatically changing its fan speed when necessary.

Filtrete also uses a laser-based sensor to provide readings of the particles in the air, which a consumer can check at any time to see how the purifier is performing.

Like many of the CES debuts we’ve seen this week, Filtrete's new Smart Air Purifiers are more tapped in than ever before, allowing surveillance and control of the purifier from several different smart devices. They pair with smart home products like the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Using the Filtrete Smart App, you can monitor your home’s air quality in real-time, along with the status of the air purifier’s lifespan by measuring airflow and air quality metrics. You can also get notifications sent to your phone that alert you that it is time to change the filter, even remembering previously purchased filter types and sizes for ease of purchase within the app.

