Baking cookies isn’t just for the holidays. Whenever you have the urge to bake some soft, sweet treats, you’ll want to be sure to have all the tools to do the job. And that means you need a good set of cookie cutters.

Whether you want festive holiday shapes, silly animals, or even oddball designs, a fun cookie cutter set is essential to making it happen. There are far more options available than most even realize. That’s why we decided to have a look at some of the best cookie cutters we could find and share them with you here.

YXCLIFE Mini Spring and Easter Metal Cookie Cutters Sometimes you may just want some basic cookie shapes that don’t necessarily say too much about the occasion. That’s where this set comes in handy. With standard stars, hearts, flowers, triangles, and more, you can make a platter of uniform cookies, or even mix and match. The choice is yours! Made from solid stainless steel, you can simply wash and go after use, without a lot of hassle. Pros Year-round usability due to basic shapes

Easy-to-clean stainless steel Cons Some users reported slight warping

Taounoa 26-Piece Multi-Shaped Cookie Cutters Silly shapes have become all the rage in cookie baking in recent years. Taounoa has dived head-first into this trend with this 26-shape set. The stainless-steel cutters include out-of-this-world shapes like palm trees, airplanes, ducks, houses, and even a dolphin. If you want to surprise your family or guests with a whole host of silly cookies, then this is the set for you. Pros Variety of silly shapes

Affordable price

Rust resistant Cons Thinness makes them somewhat flimsy

Laxizar Cookie Cutters and Pastry Stamps Set If you’re tired of getting cookie-shaped impressions on your palms during baking time, then Laxizar has a solution for you. Their nine-cutter set is designed with your comfort in mind. These cookie cutters incorporate bright, colorful plastic tops to protect your hands while you’re pressing into the dough. The set includes three large, three medium, and three small cutters of various shapes. The shapes are flowers, stars, and hearts, so you can say whatever you want with your baking. Pros Comfortable design

Bright colors (easy to differentiate) Cons Only three basic shapes included

StarPack Home Christmas Cookie Cutters The holidays offer the perfect opportunity for baking as a family activity. StarPack’s extensive set of Christmas cookie cutters gives you just about every shape you’ll need for those yule tide treats. Angels, gingerbread men, snowflakes, Christmas trees, and the like all give you the creativity to make your cookie platter whatever you want. This includes 18 separate washable, stainless-steel cutters. Pros Fun holiday shapes

Large 18-piece set

Easy to clean Cons Only fully relevant at Christmastime

