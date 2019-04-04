How to clean your toaster oven so it looks like new

Your toaster oven is probably one of the most-used appliances on your counter—after all, a high-quality toaster oven can cook just about anything—but is it getting the TLC it deserves? Nothing ruins the aesthetic of a freshly cleaned kitchen like a stained, dirty appliance. Ick!

The good news is that cleaning a toaster oven is a simple, 10-minute task that will extend the life of your machine and keep it working flawlessly. All you have to do is follow these six steps!

Step 1: Unplug your toaster oven

Get ready to clean your toaster oven by unplugging it from the outlet. You'll want to make sure it's completely cooled before cleaning—while you wait, prepare a cleaning solution by adding 2 tablespoons of vinegar to 2 cups of soapy water.

Step 2: Take it apart

Brush off any crumbs clinging to the toasting rack, then remove this piece. You'll also want to pull out the crumb tray that rests underneath the toasting rack—most crumb tray handles are located directly below the door. Clean both the rack and the tray with your cleaning solution, then prop them up to dry.

Step 3: Shake it out

After cleaning the removable parts, carefully tilt your toaster oven forward over the kitchen sink or trash can. Use dry paper towels to brush out any remaining debris, and grab a toothbrush (or other small kitchen brush) to clean out hard-to-reach corners.

Step 4: Clean the interior

Place your toaster oven upright again. Using a soft sponge soaked with your soap and vinegar solution, gently clean the bottom, sides and ceiling of the inner cavity, staying away from the heating elements. Use the toothbrush and cleaning solution to gently scrub any stubborn buildup.

Don't use harsh sponges or Brillo Pads, and don't clean the heating element with water, as this can damage the appliance. Clean the inside of the glass door with soap and water.

Step 5: Shine the exterior

Wipe down the outside of your toaster with Windex or vinegar to achieve a just-like-new shine.

Step 6: Dry it off

Dry your toaster oven inside and out with a microfiber towel. You'll want to pat dry the area around the heating element to avoid damaging it. Finally, stand back and see the difference a clean appliance can make to your kitchen landscape!