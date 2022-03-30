This countertop composter is a fast, easy, and clean way to get rid of food scraps

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Pela Lomi Pros Easy to use

Easy to clean

Attractive

Compact

Can compost anything—even meat products Cons None we could find Buy now at Pela

Composting can be quite an undertaking. The composting process is messy, smelly, and time-consuming—plus, it takes up a lot of space that many of us city dwellers don’t have.

This is why I’ve always had a problem composting at home. My family recycles, we watch water consumption, we try to shop sustainably, and we make copious use of our community Buy Nothing groups; in spite of all of this, home composting is something we haven’t been able to pull off.

My family isn’t alone in this. Food waste is the largest category of material placed in municipal landfills daily, accounting for over 24% of landfill materials.

ADVERTISEMENT

While food waste accounts for approximately 17% of methane gas emissions in the U.S., studies have shown that approximately 72% of Americans do not compost their food waste. There is hope, however as 67% of these non-composting people would be willing to do so if it were more convenient.

Pela, the brand behind exciting new countertop composter Lomi, claims you can reduce the volume of your waste by up to 90%. It was time to give this baby a try.

About Lomi countertop composter

Credit: Reviewed / Janelle Randazza Lomi fit perfectly on the top of our wine fridge.

Lomi is a countertop composter that breaks down organic waste into small fragments that can either be used as soil, mixed with existing compost, or tossed into your green bin with other compostable materials, such as yard waste and grass clippings, to be taken to your city composting facility. Lomi does this without the smell, mess, or labor of a typical backyard composter. The result is a natural source of soil nutrients that can improve the organic content of soil and keep organic matter out of landfills.



Price: $499

Dimensions 16" x 13" x 12"

Weight: 22 pounds

Assembly: Not required

How to clean: Dishwasher-safe bucket

Finishes: White

Capacity: 2 liters

Return policy: For a limited time you can try for 30 days

User manual: Lomi user manual

How does Lomi work?

Credit: Lomi In 20 hours or fewer Lomi produces nutrient-rich soil that can be used in your garden.

Lomi turns food waste into nutrient-rich compost within a matter of hours, taking the smelliness, the messiness, and the labor out of the home composting process.

Essentially it cooks down and aerates everything, from fruits and vegetables to meat and dairy products while creating a microenvironment with perfect temperatures, oxygen, and moisture levels that would mimic the process that happens in your backyard compost bin—if you were a composting pro.

Also included with Lomi is a bag of 45 LomiPods, which are tablets that include a proprietary blend of probiotics. These probiotics help to improve the speed of degradation, reduce smell, and improve the soil output when added to the composting cycles.

ADVERTISEMENT

What we like about Lomi

Why didn’t anyone tell me composting could be this easy? Suddenly, a process that seemed insurmountable thanks to time and space constraints was not only made simple, but it’s also almost more convenient than not composting.

It’s easy to use

There is virtually no learning curve with Lomi composter. All you do is fill it—keeping it below the overflow line—lock it, and press “go.”

Credit: Reviewed / Janelle Randazza Nothing could be more simple. Just press the button and let the composting begin.

While Lomi is intuitive overall, we do recommend you read the instructions thoroughly to optimize your soil output. There’s no real need to figure out layering green and brown materials, though there are some tips for getting the most out of the compost it produces.

It’s versatile

One of the struggles I've previously had with composting was figuring out what can and can’t go into a compost pile. Could my salad with feta cheese go in my bin? How about this rice that has traces of chicken in it? It was confusing and seemed to really depend on the amount of time I could put into composting, which tends to vary by week for my family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since Lomi doesn’t sit outside and isn’t subject to animals sniffing around, a far greater variety of things can go into it with ease than go into a traditional compost bin. You can, of course, add coffee grounds, fruits, and vegetables, but you can also add meat scraps, soft bones, and dairy products. You can also add in green materials from your house plants if you desire.

It’s sanitary

Over the three weeks that I tried Lomi, it took anywhere from two to four days for my family of three to fill the 2-liter bucket with kitchen scraps and leftover food. I was pleasantly surprised at how good it was at containing smells and at keeping fruit flies at bay. Even when the inside bucket reeked of rotting food, two charcoal filters and the tightly locking lid contained the smell.

In the past, we filled a small bin on our countertop with compostable materials, and it always ended up smelling and releasing flies when we opened it. Lomi can function as both your compost bucket and your composter, which helps to minimize mess.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plus, you don’t have to deal with backyard flies—which can be particularly problematic for city dwellers with cramped property lines.

The size is right

Lomi is about the same size as a large crockpot or a bread-making machine—an upgrade from a backyard composter. We keep ours on top of our wine fridge and an apartment-dwelling friend keeps hers under her kitchen sink. All you need is enough room surrounding Lomi to allow for proper airflow during the heating process.

It’s fast

Credit: Reviewed / Janelle Randazza Lomi turns food scraps into soil in hours.

Lomi has three modes. If you just want to get food waste out of your kitchen, the Eco-Express is the fastest way to compost. It takes only three to five hours and produces dirt that can go right into your green bin. If you want to compost bioplastics and packaging, Lomi Approved mode works in five to eight hours and also produces dirt you can put in your green bin. To make actual nutrient-rich compost, Lomi Grow mode takes 16 to 20 hours and the soil produced can go into your house plants or vegetable garden.

While it takes almost a full day to get garden-ready compost, that’s a far cry from the weeks or months you might get from a backyard bin, and it’s entirely hands-off.

ADVERTISEMENT

What we didn’t like about Lomi

There really wasn’t too much we could find to hate.

It may not be right for everyone

Reviewed’s chief scientist, David Ellerby, does question the need of Lomi for most homeowners. He points out that it uses energy on a process that could otherwise be done with no carbon footprint. He argues that Lomi is only useful for a niche of people: apartment-dwellers and those who don’t have a food waste program in their city.

My family, however, fits perfectly into that niche. We don’t have a municipal food compost program and, while we do have a yard, our cramped property lines would mean flies that our neighbors have would have to deal with (I can already hear the complaints).

It’s pricey

Credit: Reviewed / Janelle Randazza From food to dirt! This cycle took three hours and will go in my compost bin.

As with most products that are at the forefront of newer technology, Lomi is expensive. At a price tag of $499, the cost is prohibitive to many—arguably the people that may need it the most.

Hopefully, the price will go down in years to come, or a base-level model will be developed to be sold at a more accessible price point. That said, if you care about global warming and are able to save your pennies, we consider this a very worthwhile splurge.

Should you buy Lomi?

Yes. Get on that waitlist now.

We were pretty surprised when we saw how much food waste we put into the trash each week. When you consider the amount of methane that our food waste emits and the overall damage it’s doing to the environment, this is definitely a device worth saving for.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.