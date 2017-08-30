9 energizing drinks that will wake you up better than coffee

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It pains me to say, but sometimes, coffee just isn’t the best option in the morning. While many extoll the health benefits of coffee, there are those who can't tolerate it, finding that coffee leaves them dehydrated, jittery, or with an undesirable caffeine crash at midday—it can even mess with your anxiety. And sometimes, the rest of us just need a change of pace.

If you’re looking for drinks that give you energy in the morning and coffee isn’t your jam, try one of these energy-boosting coffee alternatives to help wake you up, or give you a boost any time of day.

Pro tip: Proceed with caution—some of these beverages do contain caffeine. If you’re sensitive or intolerant to caffeine, check the amounts before you sip.

1. Chai tea

Whether you steep it alone or mix it into a latte, chai is jam-packed with energizing benefits.

The black tea base has caffeine, and the spices boast different benefits: Ginger aids in digestion and eases stomach troubles, cinnamon quells fatigue and increases metabolic rate, and cardamom is a natural detoxifier.

Plus, it smells and tastes like pure warmth. A tea subscription might be the perfect way to explore and experiment with different varieties (there's even a chai-specific box).

2. Green tea

Credit: Reviewed / Danielle DeSiato Green tea packs enough caffeine to substitute for coffee, even if you're an avid coffee-drinker.

Cozying up with a mug of something warm is half the appeal of coffee. Swap it for antioxidant-rich green tea, which still has plenty of caffeine for an energy boost.

It’s also been shown to help prevent Alzheimer's disease and keep blood sugar stable. You can buy tea bags, or steep loose leaf tea in a tried and tested tea infuser.

3. Matcha

Credit: Getty Images Matcha may be somewhat of an acquired taste for some, but you can customize it to your liking.

Matcha is like green tea on steroids. It’s the result of dried, ground green tea leaves that boast 137 times more antioxidants than regularly brewed green tea: One serving packs 10 times the nutritional potency of traditional green tea. While it might take some trial and error, you can find a way to make matcha to your liking.

4. Yerba mate

Credit: Reviewed / Danielle DeSiato Yerba mate is great hot or iced, and like many teas, you can even find it in cans and bottles.

Never heard of this South American "tea"? It's actually the naturally caffeinated leaves of a holly tree native to the South American Atlantic rainforest.

It boasts the “strength of coffee, the health benefits of tea, and the euphoria of chocolate all in one beverage.” Yerba mate also naturally contains 24 vitamins and minerals, 15 amino acids, abundant antioxidants, and is lauded for its rejuvenating effects and energy boosting power that won’t cause jitters.

You can steep yerba mate to taste, just like tea, and drink it hot or iced, or you can find it canned and bottled in tantalizing flavors.

5. Kombucha

Credit: Reviewed / Danielle DeSiato This fermented beverage has become a healthy lifestyle staple in recent years.

As a recent entrant into the world of kombucha, I can personally attest to its greatness in the morning. The fermented beverage is packed with gut-friendly probiotics to wake your digestive system up and keep you moving. The tang can take some getting used to, but the effervescence is refreshing and craveable.

6. Dandelion root tea

Credit: Reviewed / Danielle DeSiato Don't worry, dandelion tea doesn't taste anything like the weeds growing in your yard.

Your first thought may be "why would I drink something made from a weed?" But, dandelion root tea has more going for it than you'd give those little weeds credit for.

Dandelion root tea may be earthy but that's precisely what makes it a great coffee alternative, except it's more mild on the system. It has detoxifying qualities, soothes digestive ailments, and has naturally occurring anti-bacterial compounds.



7. Hot Water with Lemon and Honey

More than a go-to drink when you're under the weather, the combination of hot water with lemon and honey boosts energy, detoxifies, aids in digestion, fights disease, and hydrates like no other.

The blend is a natural antiseptic that’s been known to keep illness at bay, and the combination of flavors is a waker-upper.

8. Apple cider vinegar

Credit: Reviewed/ Danielle DeSiato Apple cider vinegar can be more than just an ingredient in salad dressing.

This one might be a bit of an acquired taste, but the health benefits are worth it. If you like kombucha, this DIY version is probably acceptable.

Apple cider vinegar has antibacterial properties that boost your immune system, helps digestion and gut health, and acts as a natural anti inflammatory by breaking down starches to reduce bloating. Reap the health benefits by mixing two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar into an 8-ounce glass of water.

9. Ice water

Drinking a glass of icy water in the morning aids in digestion, gives your system a jumpstart, and increases blood flow. Plus, after eight hours of stagnant sleep, your body craves hydration—imagine how parched you’d be if you didn’t drink a sip of water for eight hours throughout the day.

You should integrate this into your morning routine even if you plan on sticking with coffee. And if you want an endless supply of perfect ice for your beverage, the GE Opal Nugget Ice Dispenser is everything you're looking for.

