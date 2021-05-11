11 AAPI-owned food brands to support right now

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. And in many parts of the country, celebrations and cultural events take place to commemorate and honor people from all over Asia—as well as Hawaiian natives.

No celebration would be complete without recognizing the rich culinary traditions within AAPI communities. From kitchen products that make cooking easier to a smattering of direct-to-consumer spices and condiments, here are AAPI-owned food brands we love.

1. Our Place

Credit: Our Place You can use the pan for almost all types of stovetop cooking.

Co-founded by Shiza Shahid, direct-to-consumer cookware and dinnerware brand Our Place is best known for its multitasking Always Pan. We tried this pan and like that it excelled at tackling multiple stovetop cooking tasks, such as frying eggs and making one-pot pasta. The only caveat is this gorgeous pan isn’t oven-safe.

Get the Always Pan from Our Place for $145

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Brightland

Credit: Brightland Woman-owned Brightland offers a range of olive oils and vinegars.

This pantry staple goes in pretty much everything we cook. However, the importance of what goes into making olive oil is oftentimes ignored, which is why founder Aishwarya Iyer decided to produce high quality olive oil using olives harvested from heirloom trees in California.

In addition to the best-selling Alive and Awake oils, Brightland regularly releases fun flavors such as the garlic-forward Rosette. Our editor tried it and confirmed: “This definitely tastes like garlic, but it's not too overpowering and would be great with a rustic loaf of bread, roasted potatoes, or grilled steak.”

Get the Duo Olive Oil Set on Brightland for $74

3. Hast Knives

Credit: Hast Co. These heavy-duty knives are dishwasher-safe.

If you’re looking for a low-maintenance but high-performing knife, this award-winning carbon steel knife should be on your radar. We tried each knife in a four-piece knife set, chopping up vegetables, cutting through chicken bones, deboning a whole fish, and mincing herbs. Though it’s a bit pricey, we’re impressed by its build quality that we think will last a long time.

Get the Modern 4-Piece Hast Knife Set for $269

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Bokksu

Credit: Reviewed / Valerie Li Stack I like all the snacks I received in my first Bokksu box.

Miss traveling? This snack subscription can virtually take you on a trip to Japan. Each box includes an assortment of 20 to 25 Japanese snacks, candies, and a tea pairing, plus a booklet that details the origin and flavor profile of each product. There’s a theme for every month, which intends to celebrate a region, a festival, or a cultural phenomenon—like Mochi Madness for March and Moon Festival for September.

Subscribe to Bokksu Snacks from Japan three-month subscription box for $44.95 each month

5. Material

Credit: Material The Material reBoard is the best plastic cutting board we tested.

Products from this minimalist cookware brand have constantly impressed us at Reviewed. From the soft-edge spatula to the cutting board made from recycled BPA-free plastic, founders Eunice Byun and Dave Nguyen have incorporated their vision for Material—a brand that “designs modern kitchenware for home cooks like us”—into every item.

Get the reBoard cutting board at Material for $35

6. Diaspora Co.

Credit: Diaspora Co. Pragati Turmeric is what Diaspora Co. is best known for, and it's a total recipe game changer.

If you’re looking for high quality spices to add to your pantry, you may want to consider Diaspora Co. Our editor loves it so much that she finds herself craving “the deep, floral earthiness of the Pragati Tumeric at least once a week.” She’ll whip up a batch of one-pot tumeric coconut rice or a simple bowl of popcorn, covered in butter and heavily sprinkled with this golden spice.

Get the Pragati Turmeric Spice at Diaspora Co. for $12

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Umamicart

Credit: Umamicart Umamicart is an online-shopper-friendly platform for Asian groceries.

This online Asian grocery delivery service can save you trips to your local H-Mart. Founder Andrea Xu is a self-proclaimed third-culture kid, having grown up in Spain and now living in New York. Her passion for food and culture began in her early childhood as her parents ran a Chinese restaurant in Spain.

Frustrated by limited choices at her local markets, she started Umamicart, an online Asian grocer that offers a curated and comprehensive selection of timeless staples and new, distinctly Asian American products and ingredients, delivered conveniently to customers’ doorstep. Currently, Umamicart only delivers to the U.S. Northeast, but its delivery area is expanding rapidly.

Get the Pantry 101 kit at Umamicart for $74.69

8. Crave Natural

Credit: Crave Natural Crave Natural makes oatmeal more interesting by adding new flavors to it.

Crave Natural makes instant oatmeals that can be adapted to everyone’s palette by adding ingredients traditionally seen in Asian cooking, such as osmanthus flowers (my favorite scent of all time!) and adzuki beans. This high-protein, high-fiber, and low sugar oatmeal is vegan and gluten-free, ideal for people with dietary preferences or restrictions.

Get the Crave Natural Instant Oatmeal Variety Pack of 4 on Amazon for $12.99

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Omsom

Credit: Omsom / Jenny Huang Omsom Asian cooking starter kits are a convenient way to cook the dishes I’m familiar with and some that I’m not.

After a few months of ambitious quarantine meals, the cooking fatigue finally hit me—until I tried these popular sauce kits that were popping up on my social feed. Thanks to Vietnamese-American sisters Vanessa and Kim Pham’s brilliant invention, I was able to not only cook delicious meals easily, but also explore dishes that I’d never attempted before. My favorites are the Vietnamese Lemongrass BBQ and the Filipino Sisig starter kits, which are both aromatic and rich in flavor.

Get the Southeast Asian Sampler Set of 6 at Omsom for $29

10. Fly by Jing

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser These sauces are made with all natural ingredients and no food additives.

You may have heard about the chili crisp craze, but did you know that this condiment pairs extraordinarily well with vanilla ice cream? Inspired by the incredible Sichuan cuisine of her hometown Chengdu, Chinese-American Jing Gao founded the company to introduce more people to the magic of chili crisp. If you love it as much as we do, sign up for a subscription to get your crisp delivered monthly.

Get the Sichuan Chili Crisp at Fly By Jing for $17

11. Dang Foods

Credit: Dang Foods If you like Thai food, you'll want to give Dang Foods a try.

For those who love Southeast Asian flavors, these Thai street food-inspired snacks won’t disappoint. Founded by Thai-American Vincent Kitirattragarn, Dang Foods aims to bring the food of Kitirattragarn’s childhood to the masses.

From coconut and rice chips to snack bars, Dang has a variety of munchies made from ingredients from Thailand. As a certified B Corp, Dang meets rigorous environmental and public transparency standards, sourcing all the coconuts from their family farm in Thailand.

Get the Dang Foods Thai Rice Chip on Amazon for $23

ADVERTISEMENT

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.