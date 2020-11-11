This Japanese snack box is just like (virtually) traveling

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

As someone who grew up watching Miyazaki films (now streaming on HBO Max!) and spending summers in Japan, I can’t tell you how much I miss that country.

More specifically, I miss wandering into a Japanese Family Mart. For folks who haven't traveled to East Asia, Family Mart is more than an average corner store; you can grab a bento with a beer to go or you can ask for a cup of oden soup with fish balls for a late night snack. And most importantly, you can browse through the seemingly limitless, ever-changing aisles of local snacks, encompassing all flavors from sweet to sour to savory, in a beautifully curated arrangement that makes you want to buy everything.

I've been looking to satisfy my Japanese snack craving in a time where international travel is out of the question due to the pandemic. Enter: Bokksu’s customizable, monthly subscription box.

What is Bokksu?

Bokksu is a monthly snack subscription that delivers authentic treats from Japan. Each box includes an assortment of 20 to 25 Japanese snacks, candies, and a tea pairing, plus a booklet that details the origin and flavor profile of each product. There’s a theme for every month, which intends to celebrate a region, a festival, or a cultural phenomenon—like Mochi Madness for March and Moon Festival for September.

How does Bokksu work?

Credit: Reviewed / Valerie Li Stack The subscription sends you a beautifully arranged assortment of treats every month.

To join Bokksu, you simply sign up on their website under the First Box tab. You can choose your subscription length, starting at $49.95 for a single month and can be as cheap as $39.95 per month if you sign up for a year-long subscription.

You can give a Bokksu subscription as a gift, starting at $44.95 per month for a three-month subscription. You can cancel your subscription anytime. If you’ve received something you really like, you can head over to the Bokksu Market and order more of the same goodies.

My favorite Bokksu snacks

Credit: Reviewed / Valerie Li Stack I like all the snacks I received in my first Bokksu box.

At first I was skeptical as I source my snacks mostly from Hmart, which carries a variety of imported treats—a large portion of which are from Japan. However, I was blown away by the Bokksu snacks after opening my first box. Here are some of the highlights:

Tottori the 20th Century Pear Fromage Biscuit: This cookie sandwich is by far my favorite. It has a rich mouthfeel thanks to the creamy, cheesy stuffing in the middle, which creates a melt-in-your-mouth sensation after the first bite. The hint of Asian pear flavor pairs perfectly with the smoothness of the cheese.

Puku Puku Tai Chocolate: A twist on the Taiyaki ice cream sandwich, this chocolate-filled wafer sandwich is for everyone because it’s lightly sweet and deliciously airy.

Koikeya Minits Stick Potato, Supa Mucho Plum: This is the kind of snack that I wasn’t sure about on the first bite but kind of fell in love with afterwards. Unlike potato chips, these tiny potato sticks are mainly savory but they’ve got sweet and sour undertones, similar to plums.



Is a Bokksu subscription worth it?

Credit: Reviewed / Valerie Li Stack You can learn more about each snack you receive in the booklet.

If you miss traveling around the world and sampling new flavors, you’ll fall in love with Bokksu. Each month you’ll receive an assortment of sweet and savory treats with a cute guide that tells a story about each snack you’re savoring.

Granted, it’s not the cheapest subscription box, but you get what you pay for—the quality, craftsmanship, and curating efforts that go into each box make it worth your money. Additionally, if you tend to get lost when you walk into an Hmart, you may find this subscription box to be useful to guide you through the world of Asian snacks. After a few Bokksu boxes, you’ll be shopping Asian grocery stores like a pro.

