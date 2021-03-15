11 cookbooks to celebrate Women's History Month

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

In my house, every month is Women's History Month, just ask my husband! I never need an excuse to order my favorite women-made olive oil brands, shop these gorgeous girl-powered boxed cake kits, or cook with my collection of woman-owned cookware. That said, I always look for an excuse to buy new cookbooks, so I've created one for myself (and for you) because 'tis the season.

Here are my picks for cookbooks and cocktails books written by women chefs, cheese experts, bartenders, activists, and more. Snag a copy for yourself, send one to a woman you love, then cook yourself something delicious from the pages of these femme-forward bestsellers.

1. Why We Cook

Credit: Workman Publishing This cookbook is a collection of recipes from over 100 women chefs and food industry professionals.

This is an illustrated cookbook curated by artist and writer Lindsay Gardner, featuring recipes, essays, and profiles from over 100 women authors, writers, chefs, restaurateurs, activists, and other food industry professionals. Fellow cookbook author and TV personality Carla Hall said, "[This cookbook] highlights our voices and varied perspectives in and out of the kitchen and empowers us to reclaim our place in it.” And if that's not a glowing recommendation, I'm not sure what is!

Get Why We Cook: Women on Food, Identity, and Connection by Lindsay Gardner on Amazon for $21.95

2. Black Girl Baking

Credit: Page Street Publishing / Instagram / @chocolateforbasil Jerrelle Guy's debut cookbook includes baking recipes with vegan and gluten-free options.

Jerrelle Guy's Black Girl Baking is all about baking (and cooking) with your senses. It's about feeling the food and nourishing yourself more so than following the recipes to a T. As a writer and photographer, Guy's recipes are as well-written as they were beautifully photographed.

Oatmeal Cheddar Cheese Moon Pies, Blistered Tomato Sheet Pizza, and Strawberry Butter Rose Buns are a few of the treats you'll find within this book's pages, including vegan and gluten-free options for each baked good.

Get Black Girl Baking: Wholesome Recipes Inspired by a Soulful Upbringing by Jerrelle Guy on Amazon for $16.24

3. Simply Julia

Credit: Harper Collins This is the latest cookbook from author and chef Julia Turshen.

Author, chef, and activist has written and contributed numerous cookbooks to date, but this one is especially timely. As we all continue to search for food that comforts, Turshen has suggestions for nourishing, inspired dishes beyond the recipes you've had on loop for months. Personally, I can't wait to try her Orange and Greek Yogurt Cake (pictured above).

Get Simply Julia: 110 Easy Recipes for Healthy Comfort Food by Julia Turshen on Amazon for $26.99

4. My Shanghai

Credit: Harper Collins This highly anticipated cookbook was released March of 2021.

Our senior staff writer, Valerie Li Stack, has had her eye on this cookbook for months—author Betty Liu organizes her recipes loosely based on seasonality, which is exactly the same relationship Stack's family has with food. In her roundup of cookbooks to celebrate the Lunar New Year, Stack noted that this is one of the few cookbooks dedicated to Shanghainese cooking, which includes regional dishes like Nanjing Salted Duck and Lion’s Head from the neighboring Yangtze river delta.

Get My Shanghai: Recipes and Stories from a City on the Water by Betty Liu on Amazon for $35.99

5. In Bibi's Kitchen

Credit: Penguin Random House Hawa Hassan's debut cookbook is filled with recipes from grandmothers from eight African countries.

Contributing author Erika Hardison included this cookbook in her roundup of cookbooks by Black chefs—Somali chef Hawa Hassan has included 75 recipes from grandmothers, or "bibi." Hassan's cookbook is the next best thing to actual travel thanks to flavorful spices and pairings. Try the Ajemi Bread with Carrots and Green Pepper or the Shiro (Ground Chickpea Stew) for a hearty solution to everyday meals.

Get In Bibi's Kitchen: The Recipes and Stories of Grandmothers from the Eight African Countries that Touch the Indian Ocean from Amazon for $21.99

6. Always Add Lemon

Credit: Hardie Grant Australia-based chef Danielle Alvarez makes her cookbook debut with Always Add Lemon.

I'm a firm believer in adding citrus to (almost) every dish, so Danielle Alvarez's debut cookbook feels right up my alley. If you have a similar zest for life, you'll find over 100 vegetable-forward, seasonal recipes in Always Add Lemon, from salads to desserts and everything in between. (Food pun 100% intended.)

Get Always Add Lemon: Recipes You Want to Cook | Food You Want to Eat by Danielle Alvarez on Amazon for $24.22

7. Coconut & Sambal

Credit: Bloomsbury / Food52 / Louise Hagger This cookbook has been praised by the likes of The New York Times, Food & Wine, Forbes, and more.

Travel to the islands of Indonesia with Lara Lee's highly praised cookbook, Coconut & Sambal. Lee uses simples techniques to elevate the ingredients in each recipe, incorporating storytelling so the reader registers a deep sense of place as they eat. Discover dishes like Nasi Goreng and Pandan Cake, alongside recipes for flavorful, spicy relishes to compliment every meal: sambals.

Get Coconut & Sambal: Recipes from my Indonesian Kitchen by Lara Lee on Amazon for $36

8. Saltwater Table

Credit: Harry N. Abrams Chef Whitney Otawka's cookbook takes readers to what she calls the Coastal South.

Longtime restaurant chef Whitney Otawka wrote this cookbook as an homage to her chosen home, what she calls the Coastal South. Geographically speaking, this area includes the Atlantic coasts of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

Otawka organizes her cookbook by food season: oyster, vegetable, shrimp, heat, and finally smoke and cedar. Seafood-heavy recipes like Blue Crab Ceviche and Grilled Head-On Shrimp are punctuated by an all-southern cheese board and thirst quenching cocktails.

Get Saltwater Table: Recipes from the Coastal South by Whitney Otawka on Amazon for $23.79

9. Hot Cheese

Credit: Chronicle Books / Instagram / @polina.chesnakova Hot Cheese is filled with rich, gooey recipes to eat alone or share with friends.

Cheese lovers, this one's for you: Polina Chesnakova has crafted a delightfully cheesy book with recipes for every occasion. Whether you're prepping for an intimate at-home fondue night or a full-blown fromage fête, Hot Cheese has the finger foods, starring mains, supporting sides, and more cheese-centric eats for any time of day.

Get Hot Cheese: Over 50 Gooey, Oozy, Melty Recipes on Amazon for $19.95

10. A Woman's Drink

Credit: Chronicle Books This cocktail book was inspired by the Brooklyn-based bars Elsa and Ramona.

Recreate the feeling of your favorite trendy cocktail bar at home with Natalka Burian's A Woman's Drink. Inspired by NYC-based Elsa and Ramona, co-owned by Burian, this book is packed with recipes for gorgeous, imaginative libations.

Try the Death in the Afternoon (absinthe, chilled Prosecco, and a white sugar cube), or sample the Tequila Old Fashioned (agave, orange bitters, tequila, etc.)—there's something for everyone.

Get A Woman's Drink: Bold Recipes for Bold Women by Natalka Burian on Amazon for $15.99

11. Spirits of Latin America

Credit: Ten Speed Press / Leyanda Many of the recipes in this cocktail book were inspired by the bar and restaurant, Leyanda.

James Beard Award-nominated Ivy Mix takes readers on a journey through Latin America by way of spirits, cocktails, and beverage culture. Many of the cocktail recipes are inspired by the Brooklyn-based bar and restaurant she co-ownes, Leyenda. Learn about rum styles, find out the difference between mezcal and tequila, and follow "the sugar trail" to the world of grape-based spirits.

Get Spirits of Latin America: A Celebration of Culture & Cocktails by Ivy Mix on Amazon for $18.99

