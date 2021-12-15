5 meal kits to help you eat healthier in the New Year

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

We’ve officially reached that point in the calendar year when everyone starts brainstorming their sometimes-dreaded and often-forgotten New Year’s resolutions for 2022. Now, before you get discouraged by a daunting list of goals, let us offer some advice. One of the best promises you can make to yourself in the new year is to eat more balanced, nutritious meals that will fuel your body and support your health. And with the magic of meal kits—which save us from time-consuming recipe research and frequent grocery hauls—this resolution might be the easiest and most successful one yet.

Here are some of our picks for meal kits with healthy options that’ll help keep your 2022 goals in check.

1. HelloFresh

Credit: HelloFresh HelloFresh has a wide variety of "Quick and Easy" meal options.

One of our favorite meal kit services, HelloFresh is among the most popular choices in the country, and for good reason: it’s wallet-friendly, offers incredible variety, and is customizable to accommodate dietary and lifestyle needs. So whether you’re going vegetarian, feeding a family of four, or limiting your calorie intake, you’ll have plenty of options to choose from every week.

Plus: Eating healthy with HelloFresh is never boring and always satisfying. Past veggie-filled options include dishes like Middle Eastern Chickpea Bowls, Zucchini & Tomato Flatbreads, and even a plant-based sloppy joe.

2. Green Chef

Credit: Green Chef Green Chef's ingredients are fresh and pre-proportioned.

If organic eating and sustainability are high on your 2022 priority list, subscribing to Green Chef is a no-brainer. This meal kit company is USDA-certified, which means that every ingredient delivered to your door is free of GMOs, pesticides, and antibiotics, and is produced according to strict quality standards. The company is also committed to animal welfare, reducing food waste, and minimizing its carbon footprint. You can learn more about what practices set Green Chef apart here.

But beyond ethical standards, Green Chef meals are just downright delicious. Choose from dishes like Apricot-Glazed Pork Meatballs and Creamy Tomato Chickpea Spaghetti that are comfortingly familiar with a modernized, healthy twist. And you can choose from several dietary meal types—from vegan to Mediterranean to keto + paleo—to kick start new goals and lifestyles.

3. Sunbasket

Credit: Sunbasket Sun Basket is our favorite vegetarian meal kit.

Flirting with the idea of going plant-based in 2022? Whether you’re cutting back on meat for health, ethical, or environmental reasons, Sunbasket makes it easy by doing all the heavy lifting. After testing, we deemed this the best meal kit for vegetarians, thanks to the vast and unique variety of meat-free dishes that made our mouths water (hello, Fresh Pappardelle Verde with Sweet Pea Pistou and Sugar Snap Peas).

But fear not, omnivores: Sunbasket also has plenty of options with (sustainably sourced!) meat and seafood centerpieces—like Salmon Tikka Masala Over Rainbow Quinoa and Honey-Balsamic Glazed Chicken with Cabbage-Apple Salad—that are well balanced with veggies and help you feel good about what you’re bringing to the table. Sunbasket also caters to folks with dietary restrictions, with plenty of gluten-free, diabetes-friendly, and paleo options, among others.

4. Gobble

Credit: Gobble Gobble claims that all their dishes take 15 minutes to cook.

For the busy (or lazy) chef: This meal kit requires almost zero chopping and prep work, and all of the recipes come together in 15 minutes or less. In other words, it doesn’t get much easier to put together healthy meals in your kitchen than with Gobble’s help. And beyond convenience, we love this meal kit for its creative and tasty recipes, like the Paneer and Cauliflower Tikka Masala with Garam Masala Basmati Rice, which we found to be inventive, balanced, and super flavorful.

Gobble also offers a Lean & Clean plan, featuring grain-free dishes with lean proteins and healthy fats, all under 600 calories. This plan is flexible, so you can still have access to the classic menu if you’re looking for some balance in your week-to-week meals.

5. Home Chef

Credit: Home Chef Home Chef offers a variety of healthy meals.

This is the best meal kit we’ve tested for its guest-worthy dishes, well-written recipes, and overall user-friendly experience. And while our favorite meal while testing was Farmhouse Fried Chicken with Mashed Potatoes, Green Onion Gravy, and Corn (crispy, juicy perfection), there are plenty of healthier options on the weekly menus to choose from (think Southwest Style Veggie Stew and Greek Zucchini Tostadas).

Depending on what your goals are in a given week, you can filter the menu with diet preferences like Calorie Conscious, Vegetarian, and Less Than 30 Minute Meals to find the perfect fit for your busy lifestyle. Plus, each meal is customizable, allowing you to swap or double up on the suggested protein in a recipe.

So get confident in meeting whatever goals you have: cut back on red meat, incorporate more seafood, and explore plant based options in the new year—the options are endless.

