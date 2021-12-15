7 meal kits to help you eat healthier in the New Year

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

We’ve officially reached that point in the calendar year when everyone starts brainstorming their sometimes-dreaded and often-forgotten New Year’s resolutions for 2023. Now, before you get discouraged by a daunting list of goals, let us offer some advice.

One of the best promises you can make to yourself in the new year is to eat more balanced, nutritious meals that will fuel your body and support your health. And with the magic of meal kits—which save us from time-consuming recipe research and frequent grocery hauls—this resolution might be the easiest and most successful one yet.

Here are some of our picks for meal kits with healthy options that’ll help keep your 2023 goals in check.

1. WW x Blue Apron

Credit: Blue Apron The WW x Blue Apron program makes it easy to stick to 2023 health goals.

Blue Apron's collaboration with WW means that eating well and meeting goals can easily go hand-in-hand. This collaboration, which launched earlier this year, is designed to put nutritionally dense ingredients at the forefront of each meal and help consumers meet dietary goals, like focusing on lean proteins, whole grains, and fresh produce. The collab is led by Blue Apron's in-house registered dieticians and culinary director to bring flavor and function together.

When we tried Blue Apron's wellness meal plan, we loved the flavor of each meal we tried, the helpful and thorough recipe instructions, and the inclusion of ready-to-eat meals for staying on track on extra busy days. It's a great way to keep your goals in check with minimal effort.

Sign up for WW x Blue Apron

2. HelloFresh

Credit: HelloFresh HelloFresh has a wide variety of "Quick and Easy" meal options.

One of our favorite meal kit services, HelloFresh is among the most popular choices in the country, and for good reason: It’s wallet-friendly, offers incredible variety, and is customizable to accommodate dietary and lifestyle needs. So whether you’re going vegetarian, feeding a family of four, or limiting your calorie intake, you’ll have plenty of options to choose from every week.

Plus: Eating healthy with HelloFresh is never boring and always satisfying. Past veggie-filled options include dishes like Middle Eastern chickpea bowls, zucchini & tomato flatbreads, and even a plant-based sloppy joe.

Sign up for HelloFresh

3. Green Chef

Credit: Green Chef Green Chef's ingredients are fresh and pre-proportioned.

If organic eating and sustainability are high on your 2023 priority list, subscribing to Green Chef is a no-brainer. This meal kit company is USDA-certified, which means that every ingredient delivered to your door is free of GMOs, pesticides, and antibiotics, and is produced according to strict quality standards. The company is also committed to animal welfare, reducing food waste, and minimizing its carbon footprint.

But beyond ethical standards, Green Chef meals are just downright delicious. Choose from dishes like apricot-glazed pork meatballs and creamy tomato chickpea spaghetti that are comfortingly familiar with a modernized, healthy twist. And you can choose from several dietary meal types—from vegan to Mediterranean to keto + paleo—to kick start new goals and lifestyles.

Sign up for Green Chef

4. Sunbasket

Credit: Sunbasket Sunbasket was our pick for best vegetarian meal kit, but the brand has healthy omnivore options too.

Flirting with the idea of going plant-based in 2023? Whether you’re cutting back on meat for health, ethical, or environmental reasons, Sunbasket makes it easy by doing all the heavy lifting. After testing, we deemed this the best meal kit for vegetarians, thanks to the vast and unique variety of meat-free dishes that made our mouths water (hello, fresh pappardelle verde with sweet pea pistou and sugar snap peas).

But fear not, omnivores: Sunbasket also has plenty of options with (sustainably sourced!) meat and seafood centerpieces—like salmon tikka masala over rainbow quinoa and honey-balsamic glazed chicken with cabbage-apple salad—that are well balanced with veggies and help you feel good about what you’re bringing to the table. Sunbasket also caters to folks with dietary restrictions, with plenty of gluten-free, diabetes-friendly, and paleo options, among others.

Sign up for Sunbasket

5. Gobble

Credit: Gobble Gobble claims that all their dishes take 15 minutes to cook.

For the busy (or lazy) chef: This meal kit requires almost zero chopping and prep work, and all of the recipes come together in 15 minutes or less. In other words, it doesn’t get much easier to put together healthy meals in your kitchen than with Gobble’s help. And beyond convenience, we love this meal kit for its creative and tasty recipes, like the paneer and cauliflower tikka masala with garam masala basmati rice, which we found to be inventive, balanced, and super flavorful.

Gobble also offers a Lean & Clean plan, featuring grain-free dishes with lean proteins and healthy fats, all under 600 calories. This plan is flexible, so you can still have access to the classic menu if you’re looking for some balance in your week-to-week meals.

Sign up for Gobble

6. Home Chef

Credit: Home Chef Home Chef offers a variety of healthy meals.

This is the best meal kit we’ve tested for its guest-worthy dishes, well-written recipes, and overall user-friendly experience. And while our favorite meal while testing was farmhouse fried chicken with mashed potatoes, green onion gravy, and corn (crispy, juicy perfection), there are plenty of healthier options on the weekly menus to choose from (think Southwest style veggie stew and Greek zucchini tostadas).

Depending on what your goals are in a given week, you can filter the menu with diet preferences like Calorie Conscious, Vegetarian, and Less Than 30 Minute Meals to find the perfect fit for your busy lifestyle. Plus, each meal is customizable, allowing you to swap or double up on the suggested protein in a recipe.

So get confident in meeting whatever goals you have: cut back on red meat, incorporate more seafood, and explore plant based options in the new year—the options are endless.

Sign up for Home Chef

7. EveryPlate

Credit: EveryPlate EveryPlate offers affordable options of healthy, home cooked mealss.

If saving money is just as high on your 2023 to-do list as healthy eating, EveryPlate is your best bet. This affordable meal kit offers some of the lowest prices we've ever tested, and when we tried the meals for ourselves, we were impressed by the tasty flavors and weekly menu variety.

EveryPlate makes cooking wholesome meals with real ingredients much more accessible, especially with meals that have labels like "30 minutes or less" and "Easy cleanup." Takeout becomes less attractive when homemade meals become easy, tasty, and fast.

Sign up for EveryPlate

