12 ways to make your diet more sustainable

When it comes to a topic as monumental as climate change, it's easy to feel helpless. And while it's true that collective, governmental-level action is crucial to truly mitigate the effects of climate change, it's also true that individual action—when taken on a larger scale—can have a significant impact. A study conducted by a research group at Leeds University found that for folks living in wealthy countries can take a few small steps that have the potential to cut global emissions by between 25% and 27%.

So if you're feeling powerless, we have some small actions you can take in the kitchen that might help ease your climate anxiety and help you feel more in control—without sacrificing things like taste (obviously).

Try plant-based alternatives

Credit: ChefWave / Reviewed / Monica Petrucci These vegan products that are good enough to swap for the real thing.

You're likely already familiar with the many statistics connecting animal agriculture to climate change, and the idea that going vegan can be an ultra sustainable lifestyle change, especially when adopted by large populations.

But let's be real: That's easier said than done. Even on a small scale, it can be difficult to sway folks away from the burgers, pizzas, and ice creams they've been eating (and enjoying) for their entire lives. Luckily, the Reviewed staff has tested some animal product alternatives that measure up pretty well to the real thing, so you don't have to give up your BBQ and cheese board habits altogether.

1. Vegan cheese

We tested a range of vegan cheeses to see which ones were good enough to present to your friends at a dinner party. Among the top ranking winners? Violife cheeses—from parm to cheddar to feta, these options were some of the closest we could find to the real thing, perfect for snacking alone or incorporating into recipes.

Shop Violife cheeses on Instacart

2. Vegan burgers

Since the Impossible and Beyond burgers became popular in recent years, there's been no turning back. These alternatives taste almost identical to the real thing, thanks to their unique scientific compositions that are 100% plant-based. Apart from just slapping these on the grill during the summertime, they make great high-protein weeknight meals in tacos, stir-frys, and spaghetti bolognese dishes.

Get Impossible meat from Instacart for $8.09

Get Impossible meat from Target for $7.79

3. Vegan milk

Whether you're team soy, almond, or oat milk (or one of the countless others), there seems to be a non-dairy option for almost anyone nowadays, regardless of allergies or taste and texture preferences. And since vegan milks have been proven to produce less carbon and greenhouse gas, there's plenty of reason to make that switch. Take your social action a step further by making your own non-dairy milk from home with the ChefWave vegan milk maker, which we tested and found to be user-friendly and easy to clean. It's one step closer to a low-waste home.

Get the ChefWave Vegan Milk Maker on Amazon for $209.95

Buy meat (and other groceries) mindfully

Credit: Crowd Cow If cutting out animal products isn't an option, it's still possible to shop sustainably.

Going vegan is great, but it's not realistic for everyone—whether that be for financial, convenience, or dietary reasons. It is possible, though, to eat meat and other animal products in a way that's better for the earth (and for you). Buying foods sourced from small, local farms that don't rely on things like fossil fuels and monocultural agriculture in order to produce food can help eliminate harmful effects in the long run. Plus, some local pastured farms have even been proven to absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Now we could suggest just heading to your local farmer's market to source more local ingredients, but we know that's not realistic for everyone either, depending on where you live and what your schedule looks like. That's why we love these delivery services—that do a lot of the work for you.

4. Crowd Cow

This meat and seafood delivery service supports producers of sustainable and ethical meat production, and can ship 100% grass-fed, pasture-raised beef, free-range chicken, and sustainably farmed seafood right to your door. Plus, all of their packaging is 100% recyclable and compostable, and all orders are fully carbon neutral.

Shop Crowd Cow meat and seafood

5. Porter Road

Originally a brick-and-mortar butcher shop in Nashville, this company now ships sustainable meat across the country. And you can enjoy the peace of mind that comes from knowing all animals are raised outside, fed vegetarian feed, and provided proper attention at every stage. Porter Road also boasts using and selling all cuts of beef—so none go to waste—and providing cooking inspo for any cuts you may not be familiar with. Every box is also shipped in completely biodegradable packaging.

Shop Porter Road meat

6. Misfits Market

This self-described "ugly" produce subscription service claims to rescue products that would otherwise go to waste, and prioritize local and seasonal produce to avoid cross-country shipments. Misfits also offers a market that goes beyond produce, with pantry staples that prioritize excess inventory that would also otherwise be wasted. The company also ships in recyclable and compostable packaging.

Shop at Misfits Market

Sip sustainably

Credit: Getty Images / Kemal Yildirim / MYSA Wine Don't forget to keep your everyday drinks in mind when shopping from earth-friendly producers.

7. Tea

Buying loose leaf tea in place of tea bags is an easy swap that can make a big difference in your carbon footprint, especially if you're a big tea drinker. If you're making the switch, you'll need a reusable tea infuser on hand for steeping; we love this adorable Manatea Infuser after testing it against several competitors.

If you can't give up the convenience of tea bags, there are still some more sustainable options. Organic Nettle Leaf Tea Bags, for example, are made with Abacá hemp fiber paper and less waste, omitting the strings, staples, and wrappers you find in typical teabags.

Get the Manatea Infuser from Sur La Table for $12

Get Organic Nettle Leaf Tea Bags from Amazon for $19.99

8. Coffee

Can't survive without that everyday (or, if you're me, three-times-a-day) cup of joe? You'll want to look into where that coffee is coming from. Climate change has already shown signs of its impact on coffee production and without any action, that challenge will only grow more intense in the years to come.

Luckily, there are ways to still get your caffeine fix—with less of a harsh impact. Opting for coffee that's shade-grown can actually help to pull carbon out of the atmosphere, balance ecosystems, and more. You can look for the Smithsonian's Bird Friendly label when coffee shopping to be sure it meets these standards. You can also look for the FairTrade logo to ensure the beans are made according to that organization's strict environmental and social standards.

Shop Bird Friendly coffee on Amazon

9. Wine

Much like coffee, wine production is facing a similar crisis due to climate change. Since grapes are so sensitive to temperature conditions in which they're grown, they could be facing major repercussions within coming years.

So when wine shopping, it's a good idea to look into where that bottle comes from and ask, What is this producer doing to mitigate the impacts of climate change? Natural wines are known for being produced differently than traditional wines, adopting sustainable practices on organic and biodynamic farms (like ditching pesticides and fertilizers) and sometimes hand-picking grapes instead of machine-harvesting.

A great one-stop-shop for all your natural wine needs is MYSA, an online retailer that specializes in natural wines and provides background information on every bottle on its site, so you can feel better about keeping your happy hour habit alive.

Shop MYSA Natural Wines

Snack with less waste

Credit: Getty Images / AzmanL / Anchiy Bulk buying, composting, and low-waste shopping can have a big impact in the long run.

10. Buy in bulk

Buying anything in bulk means cutting down: less waste, fewer trips to the store, and sometimes less money spent on groceries. Don't know where to start? There are helpful tools to find locations that offer bulk groceries near you; sites like Zero Waste Home can track down what stores near you offer bulk shopping, and Litterless lists shops in your state that provide similar services.

When shopping in bulk, you'll want to come prepared. Bring some good-sized reusable bags and glass jars to get your fill of produce, grains, legumes, and more.

Get 13-pack of reusable organic cotton produce bags from Amazon for $21.99

Get 6-pack of Ball wide-mouth mason jars from Amazon for $29.99

11. Thrive Market

Back when we tried this organic delivery service at the start of the pandemic, we were impressed by the brand's mission and the quality of its products. Whenever you order a product from Thrive, you can be confident that it's organic, free of over 500 unhealthy ingredients, and sourced sustainably. You can also get into the particulars with its search feature, which allows you to find products based on whether they have recyclable packaging, are plastic-free, or sustainably farmed, among other options.

Thrive Market is also a carbon neutral service, and aims to become carbon negative by 2025. Another bonus: Every time you purchase a membership, another one is donated to someone in need!

Shop at Thrive Market

12. Fruit and veggies (that keep on giving)

The OG low-waste snacks are the ones that come straight from nature. Filling your fridge and pantry with more produce and less packaged food—even a little at a time—can help strengthen this habit, and it's better for you and the planet in the long run.

Want to take it a step further? Keep a compost bin closeby to avoid all those peels and rinds getting stuck in a landfill. Our favorite one after testing was the Redmon Compost Bin, but if you're looking for an indoor option, the Epica Stainless Steel Compost Bin is another great choice.

New to the whole composting thing? Don't be intimidated; We've got the perfect beginner's guide to get you started, and some gardening guidance to help you turn that waste into gold.

Get the Redmon Compost Bin for $55.15

Get theEpica Stainless Steel Compost Bin for $29.95

