How to clean a toaster, inside and out

After crisping up bread, bagels and English muffins for weeks on end, your toaster deserves a thorough cleaning. Even if you empty the crumb tray regularly, there’s likely still a collection of morsels hiding within the toaster, getting more burnt and crispy after each use. It may even be attracting rodents.

It doesn't take long to give your toaster a comprehensive cleanse now and again, and a deep clean will banish any burnt-toast smell and keep your appliance working its best. However, getting rid of crumbs can be a messy process, so we recommend cleaning your toaster over a trash can or the sink to avoid making a mess of your kitchen.

Step 1: Unplug the toaster

Make sure the appliance is unplugged and completely cool before you begin.

Step 2: Empty and wash the crumb tray

Pull out the crumb tray, and empty its contents into the trash can or sink. If your toaster doesn’t have a removable crumb tray, you can also just turn the toaster upside down and shake the large debris out. Wash the crumb tray with soap and warm water to remove any lingering pieces of food, then set it aside to dry.

Step 3: Brush out the inner corners

With whatever small brush you have handy, wipe the inner corners of the toaster where crumbs have likely gathered, being carefully not to dent the heating elements. (If you're so inclined, you can get a special toaster-cleaning brush, but you don't really need one.) Shake the loosened particles out over the trash or sink.

Step 4: Clean the exterior

Use a damp dish towel and soap to clean the outside of your toaster, including knobs and controls. If it has a stainless steel exterior, you can also put a splash of vinegar on a dry dish towel and wipe down the metal areas to make them truly shine.

Step 5: Prepare for use

Make sure all components of the toaster are completely dry, then replace the crumb tray and plug the appliance back in.