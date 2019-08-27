Japanese souffle pancakes are everywhere—here's how to make them

While classic American diner pancakes are still a mainstay of our brunch experience, their Japanese cousin—fluffy in texture and jiggly in action—have recently attracted a cult following all over the world. Whether you’ve seen them in viral videos or across your Instagram feed, these perfectly rounded, sky-high soufflé pancakes have probably caught your attention.

After some investigation, I discovered that these pancakes use the same basic ingredients as an American short stack: flour, milk, and eggs. The eggs are separated and the whites whipped, creating a meringue that gives the pancakes their volume. This information left me reeling—did this mean I wouldn’t have to go out for brunch anymore?

Motivated and hungry, I began experimenting with ingredient ratios and timing to achieve perfectly fluffy pancakes. After a few failed attempts, I settled on this recipe for delicate, pillowy pancakes that might trick you into thinking you’re chewing on clouds.

The main ingredient for success is patience. When food bloggers and chefs write “whip the egg whites until stiff peaks form,” they’re dead serious about the stiffness. But give these pancakes your time, and they won't disappoint you.

What makes soufflé pancakes so fluffy?

These Japanese pancakes are tall in appearance and soft in texture. The airiness of the pancakes comes from the addition of meringue, which contains air bubbles and acid that hold their structure inside the batter. The key to whipping up a perfect bowl of meringue is a reliable stand mixer.

As someone who tried to whip up meringue with a hand-mixer in her humid kitchen one summer, I wouldn't recommend it. Frankly, a stand mixer is a necessary tool when it comes to serious baking—it can make the most complicated task feel like a breeze.

In addition to having a solid stand mixer at the ready, it's important to prepare your ingredients before you begin whipping up your pancakes. Let the eggs sit at room temperature for at least half an hour before cracking them. From my previous attempts, I can attest that chilled egg whites simply won't produce as much volume as room temperature ones.

Be sure not to skip the addition of cream of tartar, because the acid acts as a stabilizer that ensures the meringue will hold its shape when cooking on a hot griddle. Fresh eggs will also be more stable in their structure than old ones.

Ingredients at the ready? Now it's time to get cracking.

Recipe: Japanese Soufflé Pancakes (Serves 2)

A stand mixer

A whisk

Two large mixing bowls

Measuring spoons

A baking spatula, for mixing

A cooking spatula, for flipping

A griddle, or a flat-bottomed pan

A pastry bag

4 eggs, separated

1 tbsp cream of tartar (substitution: lemon juice or white vinegar)

½ cup confectioner’s sugar

¼ cup whole milk

6 tbsp flour

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp butter, for greasing