Mandolines can be intimidating even to the most experienced chefs and bakers. Most of us err on the side of caution and reach for a paring knife or a food processor when it comes time to slice, but despite its intimidating reputation, a mandoline slicer will deliver precise cuts that are essential for artistic and exact cooking.

From homemade pizza with perfect slivers of fresh tomato to crunchy oven-roasted potato chips, there are so many dishes that can be made with this versatile tool. Here's how to use a mandoline slicer safely.

Step 1: Prep the ingredient

Wash and peel your produce (if desired) before slicing. Cut larger vegetables in half so they fit within the parameters of the blade. You'll also want to cut tall vegetables, such as squash and zucchini, in half for better control.

Step 2: Set up the mandoline

Set up your mandoline on a clean, flat surface, such as a cutting board. Choose the correct blade for your desired cut, and carefully slide it into place. If you're not sure how to safely attach a blade, consult the manual—better safe than sorry when you're handling sharp edges.

Step 3: Attach the finger guard

Most mandoline slicers, including those in our guide to the best mandolines, come with a "finger guard" to protect your hand from the blade. Attach the guard to the fruit or vegetable you're slicing by firmly pressing the prongs into the end of the produce. If you don't have a finger guard, you may want to invest in a cut-resistant kitchen glove.

Step 4: Slice carefully

Mandolines with a handle should be held with the non-dominant hand so your dominant hand is free to control the fruit or vegetable. Get a firm grip on the finger guard, and apply a moderate amount of pressure while sliding the produce over the blade.

Slide the ingredient back across the blade to get ready to make another slice—the blade will only cut the fruit or vegetable when you're moving in the downward direction. Repeat until the produce is at its end. Be sure not to send stems (such as on a strawberry) through the blade.