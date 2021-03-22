If you loved ‘Bridgerton' you need this tea collection

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Like many of you, I’m still working from home, drinking lots of tea, and bingeing Netflix’s Bridgerton, the period romance drama that’s the perfect mix of regency fashion, intrigue, and blatant disregard for historical accuracy. I can’t get enough of it!

But now that I’ve finished the season, I’m looking for new ways to get my fill of 19th-century British intrigue. Enter: the Queen Charlotte’s Court tea collection by Black-owned luxury tea brand, La Rue 1680. As an ex-barista, I hold coffee and tea to a high standard. Could this collection live up to both my beverage and Netflix bingeing expectations?

What is La Rue 1680?

Credit: La Rue 1680 La Rue 1680 Founder Stephanie Synclai launched her tea company in 2020.

La Rue 1680 is a luxury loose leaf tea brand. Founder Stephanie Synclair created her company in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic, after spending the previous year traveling abroad extensively.

In her travels, she discovered how different cultures treated tea as a way of life. Synclair kept that in mind when launching her own tea brand that emphasizes self-care, relaxation, and the finer things. La Rue 1680’s royalty-inspired collections invite tea lovers to experience the world by drinking tea.

Synclair sources her teas from a certified organic food handler and tea supplier. This means every La Rue 1680 tea is organic, grown without conventional pesticides or petroleum-based fertilizers. The company also belongs to the Ethical Tea Partnership, ensuring that these teas are ethically sourced.

What’s included in the La Rue 1680 Bridgerton Tea Collection?

La Rue 1680 collections arrive wrapped in beautiful packaging that mimics the fanciful fashions of Bridgerton’s elite. The collection includes four loose leaf teas and stickers that read “Bougie Girls Drink Tea.” Inside the picturesque packaging, you’ll find the following flavors:

Casablanca Street

Moroccan Mint

Indian Street Vanilla Chai

Italian Cream Earl Grey

What’s not included?

Credit: La Rue 1680 If you’re looking for a fancy tea set to match your luxury tea, La Rue 1680 has you covered.

You’ll need tea bags, like this highly rated Amazon option, or a tea infuser, since all La Rue 1680 teas are loose-leaf. Lucky for you, we’ve tested quite a few tea infusers and we love the Fred & Friends Manatea Tea Infuser (available on Amazon for $10.03).

Hot water is key to brewing tea, so make sure you have a stovetop or electric kettle. Our favorite we’ve tested is the Cuisinart PerfecTemp 1.7 Liter Electric Kettle (available on Amazon for $99.95).

And finally, you’ll need a good mug, or a full tea set if you’re feeling fancy.

About the teas

Credit: Reviewed / Erika Hardison Queen Charlotte’s Court tea collection includes four loose leaf teas.

Casablanca Street

Casablanca Street is a robust, bright, and fruity tea. This tea has a number of enticing flavors including apple, elderberry, rose, raspberry, and cornflower petals. This caffeine-free tea would be perfect for summer months, served hot or cold—it’ll surely lift your spirits with a tasty burst of floral delight.

Pairing suggestion: Flaky croissants

Moroccan Mint

For mint tea lovers, this Moroccan Mint is the delicious upgrade you didn’t know you needed. This tea will leave your mouth feeling fresh with a delightful, sweet, and minty tingle.

Pairing suggestion: Lemon bars dusted with powdered sugar

Indian Street Vanilla Chai

I have a soft spot for chai—the spicier the chai, the more I’ll enjoy it. This tea is naturally creamy and the Madagascar vanilla adds depth to its flavor. You can drink it as is or add a cinnamon stick to get all the extra flavors out of it. Just don’t forget your white gloves for the upcoming promenade.

Pairing suggestion: Ginger snap cookies

Italian Cream Earl Grey

Queen Charlotte would certainly agree that this is Earl Grey at its highest sophistication. The way the vanilla swirls with the bergamot flavor will make you think you are having high tea with the queen herself.

Pairing suggestion: Scones with jam and butter

Should you buy the La Rue 1680 Queen Charlotte’s Court tea collection?

If you love drinking tea, miss traveling, or enjoy the finer things in life, you’d probably really enjoy this tea collection. For $60 you’ll get four teas, which might feel a little expensive considering that’s $20 per tea variety. That said, luxury products typically come with luxury price tags.

We wish there was printed literature on each tea included in the package, but overall we enjoyed the presentation and found the quality of the tea to be worthy of a queen.

