Is this 'healthy' nostalgic cereal for adults actually any good?

I’ve (probably) consumed over 2,000 boxes of cereal in my lifetime. As a kid, when I’d come downstairs for breakfast, the cereal cabinet would tremble in fear. From Froot Loops and Cocoa Puffs, to Frosted Flakes and Boo Berry, there isn’t a single box in the cereal aisle I haven’t crushed.

When I heard Magic Spoon had produced a healthier homage to the sugary breakfast cereals of my childhood I simply had to try it. Nostalgia can be tough to package and facsimiles can feel insulting to fond childhood memories, so I had to know—can this cereal stack up?

What is Magic Spoon?

Credit: Magic Spoon Frosted, Blueberry, Cocoa, and Fruity are a few of the flavors Magic Spoon offers.

Self-titled “cereal entrepreneurs” Gregory Sewitz and Gabi Lewis founded Magic Spoon to disrupt the most important meal of the day. Their mission was to create a healthy breakfast cereal that didn’t overload you with carbs and send you into a sugar crash, while also emulating the Saturday-morning-cartoon breakfast aesthetic from their youth. This keto-friendly cereal boasts high protein, low carbs, and a delicious taste.

How does it work?

If you’re like me, you buy cereal at your local grocery store. If you want Magic Spoon, you need to order directly from its enticing, GIF-filled website.

It offers six different cereals—Fruity, Cinnamon, Cocoa, Blueberry, Frosted, and Peanut Butter—that you have to buy in quantities of four. A variety pack includes one box of each of its most popular flavors (Fruity, Cocoa, Blueberry, and Frosted), or you can opt to build a custom box of whatever combination you prefer.

Each four-pack costs $39, plus $4.99 for shipping, or you can subscribe and save 10% ($35.10 per order).

What I liked about Magic Spoon

Credit: Magic Spoon The Magic Spoon branding is a nod to the predecessors of our youth.

First and foremost, its branding is great. The typography, color palette, and photography certainly makes Magic Spoon the best looking cereal on the market. It even has fun nods to its predecessors in the form of cartoony packaging and games on the back of the box (I crushed the word search, not to brag).

To ensure my research was thorough, I ate Magic Spoon for breakfast one day, lunch another, and as a midnight snack… you know, the only times most people eat cereal. The cereal is filling; I never found myself lurking around the kitchen for a snack. #FitFam is not a hashtag particularly suited for me, but with 11g of protein I can imagine this being the perfect pre- or post-workout snack.

Credit: Magic Spoon This brand prides itself on the nutritional content of its cereals, especially when compared to similar brands.

In terms of flavor, it’s definitely way better than every other healthy cereal option, and maybe any healthy breakfast option in general. Here’s my power ranking of the Variety Pack: Blueberry wins first place, followed by Frosted, Fruity, and Cocoa.

I honestly can’t believe there’s no sugar in the Blueberry cereal. Frosted is also super tasty, serving big time marshmallow flavor. Fruity, to me, was overly lemony and the Cocoa tasted way too much like chocolate whey powder rather than its puffy predecessor.

What I didn’t like

Credit: Reviewed / Madison Trapkin Magic Spoon cereal boxes are flimsy and tough to open without tearing.

My least favorite part of Magic Spoon is the ordering process. Not only is it expensive—a four-pack of Cocoa Puffs costs $19.99 on Amazon—you also miss out on an essential aspect of the breakfast cereal experience that involves a supermarket trip and browsing the aisle filled with colorful cereal boxes.

Instead, you’re forced to order online and wait for the package to arrive in the mail. When I’m staring down a box of Fruity Pebbles there’s a 99% chance it doesn’t survive the night, which also means I haven’t got time to wait for the mailman.

The shipping box and packaging are minimal and 100% recyclable, but the cereal boxes are flimsy and tough to open. Instead of the functional tab and hole found on the top of most cereal boxes, the Magic Spoon box tops were a mangled mess after opening. (I stashed my cereal in airtight plastic storage containers instead to ensure freshness.)

To compare Magic Spoon to the sugary breakfast cereals of our youth is blasphemous. It’s just not as tasty (probably because it’s not nearly as sugary). Arguably the best part about having cereal for breakfast is the milk leftover in the bowl. In my opinion, post-cereal milk is built different, and the milk after a bowl of Magic Spoon just doesn’t compare.

Is Magic Spoon worth it?

Let me follow up my question with another question: Do you own a Peloton? If so, Magic Spoon could be right up your alley. Like Peloton, the emphasis here is on a healthy lifestyle and the convenience of home delivery. And also like Peloton, this comes with a higher price tag than competitors.

While the flavor doesn’t necessarily stack up to sugary breakfast cereal, it’s way tastier than similar “healthy” cereals. There’s no sugar crash in the middle of the day and it keeps you full until your next meal. If you’re an active person who doesn’t mind spending a bit extra on your morning meal, this is a perfect option for you.

For the less active, it’s a fun way to enjoy a nostalgic breakfast without punishing your body with corn syrup and dyes. I’m a sucker for cool branding, and Magic Spoon’s is the breakfast MVP.

