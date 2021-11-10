Add these creamy, cheesy potatoes to your dinner rotation

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Kia Damon is a self-taught chef and proud Floridian woman. She is the founder of the Kia Feeds The People program and co-founder of Auxilio, two non profit organizations dedicated to combating food apartheid. She has been named one of 16 Black Chefs Changing Food In America by The New York Times and Forbes 30 Under 30 in Food and Beverage for 2021.





I love potatoes in all forms and preparations. If I had to choose between eating bread or potatoes for the rest of my life, I’d be the captain of Team Potato. This recipe takes a fun approach to classic roasted potatoes by switching the shape from a cube to a circle with the help of a mandoline. Add this dish to your weeknight dinner rotation and impress your friends when you pull it out of the oven because truly, who can resist creamy, cheesy potatoes?

What You Need

Credit: Reviewed / Tara Jacoby For extra safety, look for a mandoline with a guard to help protect your fingers.

Ingredients

1 pound of Russet potatoes

¼ cup of sage

2 tablespoons fresh thyme

4 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for garnish

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 teaspoons black pepper

½ cup of unsalted chicken stock

½ cup parmesan

Tools

Mandoline, like Reviewed’s favorite KitchenAid Mandoline Slicer

Chef’s knife, like the Zwilling Pro 8" Chef's Knife

Large mixing bowl

Casserole dish, like the Great Jones Hot Dish

Time Needed

1 hour and 15 minutes

Difficulty

Medium

How to Make Cheesy Sage Potatoes

Credit: Reviewed / Kia Damon / Tara Jacoby Here's how to make Kia Damon's crispy sage potatoes.

Step 1: Slice your potatoes

Preheat your oven to 400°F. Butter casserole dish or coat with nonstick spray and set aside. Rinse potatoes and pat dry. Cut about ¼-inch off the tip of the potatoes to get started, then angle the mandoline into the mixing bowl and slice into ⅛-inch rounds.

Step 2: Season and stack

Finely chop sage and thyme then add to the potatoes in the mixing bowl along with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Mix until evenly coated. Pack the potatoes close together–like a can of Pringles chips on its side—until they fill the dish. You should be able to see a sliver of each potato layer. Pour the chicken stock over the layered potatoes until it fills in all the crevices. Sprinkle with a pinch of salt and a few cracks of pepper, then place in the middle rack of the oven. Cook for 50 minutes or until the potatoes are tender and the liquid has reduced.

Credit: Reviewed / Kia Damon / Tara Jacoby A mandoline slicer is the key to perfectly thin, uniform slices.

Step 3: Add cheese and serve

Once the potatoes have cooked, sprinkle the grated parmesan over the top and cook for another 3 minutes. Finish with some flaky salt and a drizzle of good olive oil. Serve immediately.

