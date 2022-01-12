This salad is the perfect pairing for any meat dish

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Jenny Dorsey is a professional chef, author and speaker specializing in interdisciplinary storytelling fusing food with social good. She leads a nonprofit named Studio ATAO and runs her own culinary consulting business. Her food and work has been featured in outlets such as Food Network, Oxygen TV, Eater, Food & Wine, Bon Appetit, among others.

If I were to pick one kitchen task that truly makes me grit my teeth, it would have to be peeling and mincing garlic. That’s why you’ll hear me talk non-stop about how great microplanes are when teaching any sort of cooking class, because I absolutely adore garlic and this tool lets me use copious amounts of it—and easily!

This salad in particular is a favorite of mine not just because it has plenty of garlic for my taste, but it also functions as a great side for any sort of meat-centric gathering—from summer barbecues to holiday turkeys. I made this on a whim in the throes of writing a grilling book last year, and it’s become a staple ever since.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bitterness of radicchio paired with the bright acidity of apple cider vinegar is the perfect contrast for luscious, fatty cuts and also provides some sharpness against crispy charred bits. The best part of this salad is that it takes maybe 10 minutes to whip together using a microplane as your secret weapon, and can be made a day in advance. It also holds well during travel, making it an excellent choice for outdoor picnics!

Cooking this dish? We want to see! Tag @reviewed and @brushlandeating on Instagram so we can share your masterpiece.

What you need

Credit: Reviewed / Tara Jacoby A microplane can make light work in the kitchen.

Ingredients

2 heads radicchio, stemmed, cored, sliced thinly

1/3 cup minced dill

¼ cup minced scallion

¼ cup apple cider vinegar or rice vinegar

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

3 cloves garlic, peeled, grated

½ teaspoon white sugar

Kosher salt, to taste

Tools

Microplane, like Dorsey’s pick, the Microplane Gourmet Series Fine Blade Grater

Mixing bowl

Tongs

Knife

Time Needed

10 minutes

Difficulty

Easy

Yield

Approximately 2 quarts

How to make Radicchio Salad

Credit: Reviewed / Jenny Dorsey / Tara Jacoby This salad is the perfect side to any meal.

Step 1: Combine all ingredients in a bowl

Unlike a traditional salad that requires the dressing to be made separately, you can really just mix everything together at once.

Step 2: Toss until well-mixed

Make sure that you’ve taken care to massage the flavors into the radicchio (which should wilt slightly). Season with more salt and sugar to taste.

This recipe is part of our Chef's Course newsletter series. Sign up to be the first to receive tips, tricks, and delicious recipes from top chefs sent straight to your inbox. It’s a whole master course for free.

ADVERTISEMENT

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.