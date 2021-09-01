Make this savory Dutch baby in your cast-iron skillet immediately

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The little black dress of the cooking world, a well-seasoned cast-iron skillet should be a staple in every home (and professional) kitchen. A piece of culinary equipment that gets even better the more it’s used, this pan is versatile, low-maintenance, and show-stopping in its abilities. It can go from open flame, to oven, to stove top, to table without missing a beat, which proves why it’s so often passed down from generation to generation.

A Dutch baby is without a doubt one of my all-time favorite things to make in my cast-iron. This dish is so versatile and it can be made sweet or savory with endless toppings (think: macerated strawberries with a drizzle of Nutella for dessert, or whipped cream cheese with extra capers and lox for brunch). Using a cast-iron ensures that the pan is hot enough and retains the heat well enough to really make the Dutch Baby puff up beautifully.

There’s no mistaking that a well-cared for cast-iron pan is one of the only cooking tools you’ll ever need. Since purchasing my initial Lodge cast iron, I’ve purchased two more in different sizes and use them regularly. I’m confident that if given the chance, it will be a favorite in your kitchen as well, and this is a dish where your cast-iron will shine.

What You Need

Credit: Reviewed / Tara Jacoby / Tatiana Rosana Prep your ingredients ahead of time and arrange them on your work station—trust us, it'll make your life a lot easier!

Ingredients:

1 cup blackberries, halved

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon black pepper

3 large eggs, room temperature

2/3 cup whole milk at room temperature

2/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into pieces

Optional toppings: prosciutto, burrata, crushed pistachios, honey, and good olive oil

Tools:

Time Needed

35 minutes

Difficulty

Easy

How to make a Savory Dutch Baby with Black Pepper Blackberries

Credit: Reviewed / Tara Jacoby Black pepper adds a savory kick to the blackberry topping.

Step 1: Make Black Pepper Blackberries

Combine blackberries, sugar, and black pepper in a small bowl and stir gently to combine. Cover and refrigerate at least an hour or overnight to draw out the natural juices of the berries.

Step 2: Prepare cast-iron skillet and preheat oven

Place skillet on middle rack of a cold oven, and then preheat oven to 450°F.

Credit: Reviewed / Tatiana Rosana The secret to a successful Dutch baby is to make sure your cast-iron is hot before adding your batter.

Step 3: Make the batter

In a large bowl, beat eggs with a whisk or electric mixer at high speed until pale and frothy, then beat in milk, flour, pepper, and salt and continue to beat until smooth, about 1 minute more (batter will be thin).

Credit: Reviewed / Tatiana Rosana Dutch babies cook twice: first on the stovetop to puff up, and then in the oven to cook the batter all the way through.

Step 4: Make the Dutch baby

Add butter to hot skillet and melt, swirling to coat. Add batter and immediately return skillet to oven. Bake until puffed and golden-brown, 18 to 25 minutes.

Step 5: Serve and enjoy

Serve immediately, topped with black pepper blackberries, prosciutto, burrata, crushed pistachios, honey, and olive oil (or your favorite toppings of choice).

Credit: Reviewed / Tatiana Rosana For a veg-friendly version of this dish, omit the prosciutto.

