The Instant Pot obsession is still going strong, and it’s easy to see why. This handy all-in-one appliance can help you cook your favorite meals in significantly less time! Who doesn’t want that?

However, most people need a little guidance when they start using an Instant Pot, which is why it’s a good idea to buy a cookbook to go along with your new appliance. To help you pick the right book for your needs, here are the 12 most popular Instant Pot cookbooks you can buy right now.

1. Something for everyone

Credit: Robert Rose / Williams Sonoma / Rockridge Press These cookbooks are Instant Pot-approved.

Okay, so this isn't a single cookbook—it's a curated list of official Instant Pot-approved cookbooks! (You're welcome for the one-stop shopping.) If you only check out one of the links in this list, consider perusing this one. You'll find Indian Instant Pot Cookbook, Everyday Mexican Instant Pot Cookbook, and more.

Sample Recipes: Vegetable Paneer Biryani, Butter Chicken with Spiced Cashews, Arroz con Pollo, Sopa de Tortilla

Get Instant Pot-approved cookbooks starting at $8.99

2. Great for adventurous eaters

Credit: Good Housekeeping This collection of tried-and-true recipes is an unbeatable value.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find another quality Instant Pot Cookbook at this price. The Good Housekeeping Instant Pot Cookbook is a hardcover guide with more than 60 expert-tested recipes—all for $10. We’ll take two!

Number of Recipes: 60

Sample Recipes: Quick Coq au Vin, Carnitas Tacos, Pulled BBQ Beef, Weeknight Tuscan Ragu

Get the Good Housekeeping Instant Pot Cookbook: 60 Delicious Foolproof Recipes on Amazon for $8.49

3. Great for getting to know your Instant Pot

Credit: Daniel Shumski As its title claims, this cookbook will teach you "how to Instant Pot."

Instant Pots can be pretty intimidating at first—so many functions! If you just bought yourself one of these trendy appliances, this cookbook will be your guide on mastering all its abilities. It’s uniquely organized by function to help beginners to learn the ins and outs of their new Instant Pots, and it gets top marks from reviewers, to boot.

Number of Recipes: 100+

Sample Recipes: Ziti and Italian Sausage, Maple-Mustard Pork Shoulder, Korean-Style Short Rib

Get How to Instant Pot: Mastering All the Functions of the One Pot That Will Change the Way You Cook on Amazon for $7.21

4. Great for never running out of dinner ideas

Credit: Jennifer Smith With a whopping 500 recipes, this cookbook has something for everyone.

If you’re concerned with quantity over quality, this highly rated cookbook contains a whopping 500 recipes—around five times as many as most cookbooks! Reviewers say it contains dishes to please just about everyone, and many like that the cookbook uses common ingredients—nothing fancy or exotic.

Number of Recipes: 500

Sample Recipes: Red Wine Braised Beef Brisket, Pepper Jack Mac N Cheese, Caramel and Pear Pudding

Get the Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Cookbook: 500 Everyday Recipes for Beginners and Advanced Users on Amazon for $8.19

5. Great for classic recipes

Credit: Coco Morante Whip up timeless dishes—with an Instant Pot twist.

Want to learn how to make your all-time favorite meals in an Instant Pot? Then scoop up this cookbook, which contains recipes for lots of tried-and-true classics.

Number of Recipes: 200

Sample Recipes: Creamy Tomato Soup, Mashed Potatoes, Beef Stroganoff, Peach Cobbler

Get The Ultimate Instant Pot Cookbook: 200 Deliciously Simple Recipes for Your Electric Pressure Cooker on Amazon for $14.50

6. Great for healthy meals

Credit: Megan Gilmore Your Instant Pot is your new companion in healthy eating.

Lots of people use their Instant Pots to make comfort food, but pressure-cooked meals can be fresh and healthy, too! This cookbook has all the recipes you need to make nutritious, satisfying meals, and each one is even approved by a nutritionist.

Number of Recipes: 75

Sample Recipes: Korean Chicken Bowls, Eggplant Parmesan Bake, Peanut Butter Crunch Granola Bars, Flourless Banana Oat Bread

Get The Fresh and Healthy Instant Pot Cookbook: 75 Easy Recipes for Light Meals to Make in Your Electric Pressure Cooker on Amazon for $14.21

7. Great for weeknight dinners

Credit: Coco Morante No long, complicated recipes here!

Who has time to make a three-hour recipe on a weeknight? Not this girl. If you can relate to this struggle, you need the Essential Instant Pot Cookbook, which contains dozens of recipes for quick, easy comfort foods to power you through the week.

Number of Recipes: 75+

Sample Recipes: Spicy Beef and Bean Chili, Whole Roasted Chicken with Mushroom Sauce, Pork Adobo

Get the Essential Instant Pot Cookbook: Fresh and Foolproof Recipes for Your Electric Pressure Cooker on Amazon for $10.13

8. Great for fans of keto

Credit: Maria Emmerich Your Instant Pot can help you stick to a ketogenic diet.

The low-carb, high-fat ketogenic diet is extremely popular right now, so it should come as no surprise that there are entire cookbooks dedicated to making keto-friendly meals in your Instant Pot. Keto Instant Pot is one of the most popular options out there, boasting more than 150 delicious recipes that are ready in minutes.

Number of Recipes: 160+

Sample Recipes: Easy Baked Eggs, Buffalo Meatballs, Crab-Stuffed Mushrooms, Italian Chicken Chili

Get the Keto Instant Pot: 130+ Healthy Low-Carb Recipes for Your Electric Pressure Cooker or Slow Cooker on Amazon for $16.29

9. Great for couples

Credit: Alice Newman Behold, your guide for cooking Instant Pot meals for just two people!

Most recipes are written to serve four or more people, so if you have a small household, you either have to do mental math to half the recipe or end up with a lot of leftovers. If this sounds like your life, save yourself some hassle and buy this cool Instant Pot cookbook, which contains all recipes for two people!

Number of Recipes: 57

Sample Recipes: Egg Muffins, Spicy Pot Roast, Banana Bread, Curried Spinach

Get the Instant Pot for Two Cookbook: Easy and Healthy Instant Pot Recipes Cookbook for Two on Amazon for $25.88

10. Great for families

Credit: Janet A. Zimmerman Feed your whole family with recipes from this cookbook.

Picky eaters in your family? Then you need Instant Pot Obsession, which includes dozens of meals, many of which are fast to make. Many reviewers say their families love these recipes, and what’s great is that it’s easy to make small adjustments to the dishes to suit your family’s particular tastes.

Number of Recipes: 120+

Sample Recipes: Poached Eggs, Corn on the Cob Three Ways, Pork Shoulder

Get the Instant Pot Obsession: The Ultimate Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook for Cooking Everything Fast on Amazon for $11.18

11. Great for vegetarians and vegans

Credit: Kathy Hester These plant-based meals look seriously delicious.

With the help of this cookbook, your Instant Pot can be your accomplice in creating delicious plant-based meals. Reviewers say the recipes are simple to make and delicious, making this cookbook a must-have for vegans and vegetarians.

Number of Recipes: 60

Sample Recipes: Herbed French Lentils with Beets and Pink Rice, Creamy Mushroom Curry with Brown Basmati Rice Pilaf, Southern-Style Pinto Beans

Get The Ultimate Vegan Cookbook for Your Instant Pot: 80 Easy and Delicious Plant-Based Recipes That You Can Make in Half the Time on Amazon for $13.49

12. Great for Instant Pot MAX users

Credit: Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough No matter which Instant Pot you have, this cookbook will give you amazing recipes.

Certain cookbooks are only targeted at one type of Instant Pot, which can be frustrating if you have a special version, such as the Instant Pot MAX. Luckily, The Instant Pot Bible includes hundreds of recipes for every size and model of Instant Pot.

Number of Recipes: 350

Sample Recipes: Poached Salmon with Horseradish Sauce, Teriyaki-Style Braised Flank Steak, Red Beans and Rice, No-Drain Mashed Potatoes

Get The Instant Pot Bible: More than 350 Recipes and Strategies on Amazon for $11.99

