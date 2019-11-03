You're probably grating your cheese wrong

By clicking one of our links you're supporting our labs and our independence, as we may earn a small share of revenue. Recommendations are separate from any business incentives.

Without fail, every Thanksgiving and Christmas, I am relegated to cheese-grating duty. And without fail, every time, I hate it. While everyone else happily sets the table or blends mashed potatoes with the press of a button, I doggedly run the block of cheese along the grater, my arms sore and my fingers bleeding from the inevitable scrape along the blades.

But according to a viral tweet, grating cheese doesn't have to be so hard. Here's the secret to using your cheese grater correctly (and more efficiently), along with our tips for choosing the best one.

How to grate your cheese faster and easier

Credit: Getty Images Go left to right rather than up and down.

It's all about how you position your grater. If you're like most people, chances are you hold your grater vertical while you shred. According to the game-changing hack, though, you should hold your grater horizontal instead. In doing so, you'll shred the cheese directly onto the side of the grater so then you can simply dump it into your mixing bowl or measuring cup when you're finished, eliminating the need to shred it onto a plate or cutting board first.

Another benefit? Not only does this method keep your grater more stable, it's also potentially safer for your fingers. When you're running your cheese along the blades horizontally, you decrease the risk of accidentally shredding your knuckles in the process.

Credit: @beasymss/Twitter This hack has gone viral on Twitter.

Which cheese grater is right for you?

Credit: Microplane/Lindsay D. Mattison The Microplane (left) is our top grater while the Cuisinart (right) is the best value.

When you're looking for the best cheese grater, there are a lot of factors to consider. One of our writers (who also happens to be a professional chef) recommends specifically looking at blade sharpness, efficiency (how quickly and easily does it shred everything from carrots to Parmesan cheese), and ease of use.

Of all the graters we tested, we liked the Microplane 4-Sided Stainless Steel Multi-Purpose Box Grater the best. It outperformed other models in how well it grated cheese thanks to its super sharp blades and has plenty of other helpful features, including feet that both hold the grater in place and stay out of the way of your cheese so it doesn't clog up.

And if you're looking for the best value grater, we recommend the Cuisinart Boxed Grater. For just a little more than $10, you'll get a grater that shredded cheese much faster than most of the models we used and created the least waste (a.k.a all the cheese ends up in a nice pile at the bottom, rather than stuck in the grater).

