The Best Thanksgiving Tools of 2022

The first time I hosted Thanksgiving dinner, I was an absolute wreck. I didn’t have anything I needed, and I resorted to barking out orders to my family members as if they were line cooks in my restaurant. Not exactly the way I wanted to spend my day off!

After the chaos dissipated, I reflected on the day to see what went wrong with my Thanksgiving meal. It all came down to my cooking tools, and I didn't have what I needed to get the job done.

In addition to the intangible things (like making a to-do list, doing prep work in advance, and clearing out the refrigerator), there are a few equipment necessities that will make your Thanksgiving Day go that much smoother, like the Viking Culinary Stainless Steel Roasting Pan (available at Amazon) the best roasting pan we've tested.

And, since we try not to recommend any unitasker tools that are only useful once a year, we tested more than 125 products (and researched countless more) to make sure you can put this stuff to good use all year long.

Here are the best Thanksgiving tools that we've tested here at Reviewed. I've also added a few of my personal favorites, too.

To Help with the Turkey

To Make Great Side Dishes

General Cooking Must-Haves

For Delicious Desserts

Don't Forget The Leftovers

For the Turkey

Credit: Getty Images Roasting pans are a go-to Thanksgiving tool for a reason.

Everyone knows the turkey is the star of the show, and these tools will help you prepare the perfect bird! From cooking it to carving it, we tested all the essential equipment you'll need to make this iconic Thanksgiving main dish.

Roasting Pan Roasting Pan Viking 3-Ply Roasting Pan w/ Non-Stick Rack Most people think of a roasting pan as a Thanksgiving essential, and it definitely is: Talk about a fuss-free way to cook up a turkey! But you can also use a well-built one year-round for sheet pan meals or cooking a roast for a crowd, making it worth it to invest in a good one. The tri-ply stainless steel construction definitely gives the Viking Roasting Pan some heft, but the handles are super wide and comfortable, distributing the pan's weight nicely. It had excellent heat distribution as well. It's big and sturdy enough to handle a 20-pound turkey and it's capable of cooking anything you throw at it. Read More: The Best Roasting Pans Pros Comfortable handles

Distributes heat evenly

Sturdy Cons Hefty $249.95 from Amazon

$249.99 from Abt

$179.99 from Macy's

$126.99 from Walmart

Probe Thermometer Probe Thermometer ThermoWorks ChefAlarm Don't undercook your turkey! Confidently toss it into the oven and forget about it until it beeps by probing it with this top-performing probe thermometer. In addition to being the most accurate probe we tested, the ThermoWorks ChefAlarm also has a nice backlight display. You can use it as a timer, adjust the alarm's volume, or use it to keep track of the minimum and maximum readings. We especially love its hinged tilting screen for easy viewing on the countertop, but it also has a magnet and a clip if that works better for your kitchen. Spending $60 on a thermometer might not be for everyone, but this model is well worth the price tag, not only for your Thanksgiving Day meal but also if you're serious about barbecue, making cheese, or boiling sugar for candy. Read More: The Best Probe Thermometers Pros Accurate

Easy to read

Adjustable alarm volume Cons None that we could find Buy now at ThermoWorks

Digital Meat Thermometer Digital Meat Thermometer ThermoWorks ThermoPop If monitoring your turkey's temperature from inside the oven isn't important to you, pick up a ThermoPop instead. It immediately impressed us with its super quick, accurate readings and its beautiful appearance. The probe is long enough to keep your hands safely away from any hot steam. It also features a super thin tip that didn’t allow for many poultry juices to escape after probing. With a click of a button, the display rotates 360 degrees for ease of viewing. Another click and the backlight illuminates the large numbers. Read More: The Best Digital Meat Thermometers Pros Accurate readings

Quick readings

Well-designed Cons None we could find Buy now at ThermoWorks

Fat Separator Fat Separator OXO Good Grips Good Gravy Fat Separator – 4 Cup Fat separators might not be the sexiest gadget in the kitchen, but you'll need one if you're hoping to make a killer gravy this year. By design, bottom-draining separators make it almost impossible to pass a lot of fatty-liquid through their valves because the fat floats on the top. Some of them have temperamental levers, but the trigger on this model is easy to control and, by design, will minimize splashing, creating less mess than some of the other models we tested. There's also a pour spout on the top, which makes it much easier to remove the fat left behind. And, since the lever mechanism is located on the outside of the separator, we had no problems when it came time to clean everything up. Read More: The Best Fat Separators Pros Bottom draining design

Trigger is easy to control

Silicone-lined hole minimizes splashing Cons None that we could find $27.89 from Amazon

Buy now at Home Depot

$27.95 from Sur La Table

$38.65 from Walmart

Poultry Shears Poultry Shears OXO Good Grips Spring-Loaded Poultry Shears If you prefer preparing spatchcocked turkeys, you’ll need a good pair of poultry shears. It's easy to do, but you'll need to cut out the backbone (which, as the name implies, is lined with a bunch of bones that'll destroy your expensive knives). The OXO Good Grips Spring-Loaded Poultry Shears are the best set we've tested. The micro-serrated blade grips the bones and it doesn't struggle to slice through poultry skin. The tension in these spring-loaded scissors was perfect, and they bounced open happily after every cut. They were light and maneuverable, and they were an overall joy to use. Read More: The Best Poultry Shears Pros Sharp blades

Comfortable handle

Spring-loaded blades create ideal tension Cons Pricier than other shears $27.95 from Amazon

Buy now at Home Depot

$27.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond

$44.99 from Walmart

Carving Knife Mercer Culinary Renaissance 11" Granton Edge Slicing Knife This carving knife came in my culinary school knife kit, and it’s so sharp I’ve never had reason to replace it! After you’ve spent all that time and money to prepare your turkey, you definitely want to present it just right. You could use your chef’s knife, but there’s something ceremonious about pulling out a good carving knife. Plus, since you don’t use it as frequently, chances are good it’s razor-sharp when you need it. You’ll be able to carve up your turkey quickly and easily and present perfect slices. It doesn’t come as a set, but you can also pick up the matching carving fork (available at Amazon). I usually use a set of kitchen tongs, but the fork certainly looks nicer and gives you better control. Pros Exquisitely sharp Cons May have limited use $32.00 from Amazon

$37.38 from Walmart

Electric Knife Electric Knife Black & Decker EK500B There are two stand-out factors that make the Black and Decker EK500B 9-Inch Electric Carving Knife our favorite. First, it aced all of our performance tests, but that's not what impressed us the most. The Black and Decker also has the most comfortable handle and was the quietest knife we tested. The round handle fit perfectly in our hands and stayed put, even when our hands were covered in chicken grease. The knife created little to no vibrations, making it easy to keep our finger locked onto the trigger without slipping. Since the Black and Decker is regularly priced at under $20, it also happens to be the best value, too. I would happily use this knife regularly to slice homemade bread or quickly break down a roast, but that price makes it attractive even if you only pull it out on the holidays. Read More: The Best Electric Knives Pros Slices a variety of foods with ease

Great grip with minimal vibration

Quiet Cons None that we could find $27.97 from Amazon

Buy now at Home Depot

$28.92 from Walmart

Carving Board Carving Board Teakhaus Rectangle Carving Board With Hand Grips When we tested cutting boards, we split the winners into three categories. Our favorite bamboo cutting board was great for any task in the kitchen, but the Teakhaus' size and heft made it more of a specialty board than a catch-all winner. It happens to be perfect for resting and carving a Thanksgiving turkey, though, because it can easily hold a 25-pound bird. It also happens to be a gorgeous piece that makes a stylish addition to your kitchen counter. The use of teak (a high-oil wood) fought off moisture better than the other wooden boards and it held the largest amount of liquid (2/3 cup) in its groves before spilling over. Read More: The Best Cutting Boards Pros The groved design prevents water from spilling

Teak wood fights off moisture better

Scratches are self-healing Cons Too heavy to move around the kitchen

Too large to fit in a sink Buy now at Amazon

$109.95 from Walmart

To Make Great Side Dishes

Credit: Getty Images Use a potato ricer to make the fluffiest mashed potatoes your guests have ever eaten.

Sometimes, I swear I like the side dishes more than the turkey itself. I know, I know, blasphemy! But these gadgets will help your mashed potatoes, vegetables, and casseroles turn out as delicious as the turkey.

Potato Ricer Potato Ricer Chef'n FreshForce Potato Ricer I don't know about you, but I'm serious about my mashed potatoes. It's my favorite side on the Thanksgiving table. That's why I use a potato ricer to make fluffy, airy mashed potatoes. We loved the way this potato ricer effortlessly pushed the potatoes through the hopper, thanks to a gear-powered mechanism that requires less arm strength to use. It was the only ricer we tested that we could use one-handed with a whole potato (with the others we tested, we had to chop the potatoes up into small pieces to achieve one-handed pressing). The comfortable handle is made from a heavy-duty plastic, but the hopper itself is stainless steel, which is easier to clean and should last a long time. The simple two-piece design allows you to take the stainless steel basket out, making it both easy to fill and a breeze to clean. Read More: The Best Potato Ricers Pros Simple two-construction design

Easy to use

Doesn't make a mess Cons None that we could find $31.38 from Amazon

$34.77 from Wayfair

$31.38 from Walmart

Mixing Bowls Mixing Bowls Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls with Lids, Set of 3 Given the choice between glass or stainless steel bowls, I'll go stainless every time. There’s nothing to shatter or chip, making them both durable and long-lasting, and their lightweight profile makes them easy to use. While they shouldn’t go into the microwave, they can be used on the stovetop as a double boiler. The small- and medium-sized bowls in the Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls with Lids set worked perfectly for melting butter and chocolate over a 2-quart saucepan. As a bonus, the bowls come with air-tight plastic lids, so each bowl doubles as storage and transportation container (always helpful when you're planning a large meal). Read More: The Best Mixing Bowls Pros Sturdy with tall sides

Comfortable rim for gripping

Includes lids Cons Not microwave safe $39.99 from Amazon

$39.99 from Target

Buy now at Home Depot

$39.99 from Macy's

Baking Dishes Baking Dishes Great Jones Hot Dish The best part of making casseroles for Thanksgiving? You can make them ahead of time and reheat them when it’s time to serve a big meal. That means less scrambling on Thanksgiving Day (which, hopefully, gives you more time to mingle with your guests). The Great Jones Hot Dish will get the job done and look great while doing it. This dish is convenient, can hold up to 5 quarts, and has the space to serve up enough green bean casserole for all of your guests. If you’re looking for something on the cheaper side that is also functional, look no further than the Pyrex Easy Grab 3-Quart Glass Baking Dish with Red Lid (available at Amazon). This dish is certainly easy to grip and even comes with a red plastic lid to keep your holiday side fresh until it’s served. Read More: The Best Casserole Dishes Pros Attractive design

Handles provide a very good grip

Available in several colors

Dishwasher safe Cons Not broiler safe Buy now at Great Jones

Food Processor Food Processor Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor If you don't feel like cutting anything this year, hook up your food processor instead. You can chop onions, celery, and garlic for stuffing and use the included attachment to slice potatoes or shred cheese. In fact, you can even make your pie crust in it. In our testing, the Cuisinart "Custom 14" food processor (model DFP‑14BCNY) is the best on the market. It excels at almost every task, from chopping onions and slicing tomatoes as well as a razor-sharp chef's knife, to kneading pizza dough into a smooth elastic ball. As an added bonus, the Cuisinart is so quiet while it's running that it won’t shut down conversation in the kitchen. Cleanup is a cinch, as Cuisinart is the only manufacturer that actually encourages you to wash the parts in the dishwasher. Read More: The Best Food Processors Pros Excels at every task

Fits under a cabinet

Quiet Cons Slightly inconvenient chute lock

Doesn't shred mozzarella evenly $229.99 from Amazon

Buy now at Home Depot

$249.95 from Abt

$275.00 from JCPenney

Cast-Iron Skillet Cast-Iron Skillet Lodge Chef Collection 12-Inch Cast-Iron Skillet I love my cast-iron skillet! Some years, I skip the casserole dishes entirely and make my mac and cheese, stuffing, or cornbread straight in the cast-iron. Lodge has been making its cast-iron cookware since 1896, but its durability is one reason why Lodge has become a household name—and why they make our favorite cast-iron pan. The Lodge Chef Collection 12-inch skillet will also likely last for generations. Our only complaint? It comes with no written warranty, though Lodge claims it will always stand behind its products. Read More: The Best Cast-Iron Pans Pros Affordable

Lightweight

Comfortable handle

Good nonstick properties Cons No warranty Buy now at Williams-Sonoma

Buy now at Amazon

$42.99 from JCPenney

$54.00 from Walmart

General Cooking Must-Haves

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser HexClad was the best cookware set we tested, providing a hybrid cooking surface that combines stainless steel with the ease-of-use of nonstick.

Whether you're setting up your first kitchen or you're looking to make some upgrades, these cookware essentials will definitely come in handy on Thanksgiving Day. These staples can be used with multiple courses and make a great addition to your kitchen.

Cookware Set Cookware Set HexClad Hybrid Cookware 13-Piece Chef's Package You’ll need pots and pans to prepare all your favorite sauces and side dishes, so consider it a great excuse to upgrade your cookware set. HexClad Hybrid Cookware 13-Piece Chef’s Package combines everything you love about stainless steel and nonstick pans to help whip up a delicious holiday meal. This kit includes 8-, 10-, and 12-inch frying pans; 2- and 3-quart sauce pots; an 8-quart stockpot; and a 12-inch wok. The HexClad’s unique hybrid construction allows the pans to heat up quickly and evenly, while using only a minimal amount of cooking oil. This is a great choice if you’re looking to upgrade your cookware set just in time for the holidays. If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option, we recommend the Cuisinart MCP-12N Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set (available at Amazon). It's regularly on sale for just above $200 and contains everything you’ll need for a holiday meal. These pans are easy to use and never get too hot to handle, which is useful when you’re busy in the kitchen. Read More: The Best Cookware Sets Pros Lightweight

Great for searing

Easy to clean

Induction capable Cons Not as nonstick as other pans Buy now at HexClad

Knife Set Knife Set Wüsthof 8845 Grand Prix II 7-Piece Block Set You don't need every knife in the block to prepare Thanksgiving dinner, but this set gives you everything you'll need, including a set of kitchen shears. The chef’s knife (the one you'll probably use most often) was not only super sharp, but it was also very maneuverable making it easy to slice up small herbs, too. The paring blade was perfectly lengthed for on- and off-the-cutting board tasks, like peeling apples, and the serrated bread knife made quick work at slicing crusty baguettes. Read More: The Best Knife Sets Pros Sharp blades

Comfortable handles

Slim-design wooden block is storage-friendly Cons None that we could find Buy now at Amazon

Baking Sheet Baking Sheet Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker's Half Sheet Planning on making cookies for Thanksgiving? Roasted vegetables? Tossing out your roasting pan in lieu of a spatchcocked turkey? You'll need a good baking sheet, and there’s a reason this American-made baking sheet tops charts around the internet. This Nordic Ware Half Sheet is lightweight, large enough to fit more than a dozen cookies, and distributes heat like a dream. Measuring 12-by-17-inches, it's large enough to cook enough vegetables for a small crowd. Like all baking sheets, the biggest concern is always cleaning.

We'd recommend using parchment paper or a Silpat mat under cookies to ensure that nothing sticks. For meats and vegetables, you could also line the sheet with aluminum foil. Read More: The Best Cookie and Baking Sheets Pros Versatile

Distributes heat evenly

Large and lightweight Cons Lining (parchment, foil, Silpat) recommended Buy now at Amazon

$17.99 from Blain Farm & Fleet

$43.14 from Walmart

Baking Rack Checkered Chef Half-Sheet Stainless Steel Cooling Rack Wire racks aren’t just for cooling your cookies and cakes: Use one to line a baking sheet and you'll create the perfect convection cooking space. You see, the air will be able to circulate underneath your food, creating the crispiest bacon or Brussels sprouts on the block. You can also use it to cook a spatchcocked turkey. How could you say no to a method that creates perfectly crispy skin on 100% of your turkey? Pros Multipurpose

Oven and dishwasher safe Cons Thin Buy now at Amazon

$32.99 from Walmart

For Delicious Desserts

Credit: Getty Images Make the perfect pie with the best baking tools.

I'm not sure you can call it Thanksgiving if you don't finish the meal with pie. Whip up your favorite apple pie, pumpkin bread, or other treat with these essential dessert-making tools.

Ceramic Pie Dish Ceramic Pie Dish Emile Henry Modern Classics Pie Dish It's almost a Thanksgiving requirement to serve pie, so why not do it in style? You can't beat the Emile Henry Pie Dish for looks or turning out a pie with a crispy, flaky crust. It’s made of ceramic and comes in lots of pretty colors. This 9-by-2-inch dish is deep enough to hold almost 2 quarts of filling. Its large capacity and attractive appearance make it a good choice for baking and serving other items like scalloped potatoes or candied sweets. As it can withstand high temperatures, you can run the Emile under the broiler if you want to brown off a lemon meringue pie or a mac and cheese casserole. Plus, it’s microwave- and dishwasher-safe. Read More: The Best Pie Dishes Pros Attractive and available in several colors

Safe for dishwasher, microwave, and high heat

Deep Cons Fluted edge prevents crimped crusts

Heavy

No handles or lip $51.15 from Amazon

$34.96 from Sur La Table

Loaf Pan Loaf Pan Rachael Ray Yum-o! Nonstick Oven Lovin' Loaf Pan If you're more into pumpkin bread than pumpkin pie, a good loaf pan will be essential on Thanksgiving. This pan has a silly name and it doesn’t look like a professional tool, but when it came to results and ease of use, we liked everything about it. The Rachael Ray Yum-o! Oven Lovin' Loaf Pan has large handles and silicone inserts in Rachael’s signature orange color that make it super easy to get a firm grip on the pan. The nonstick finish never faltered, even when we didn’t grease the pan. Plus it's roomier than some of the others we tested, so meatloaf juices never bubbled over onto the oven floor. As it’s safe up to 500°F, you can quickly brown off a crumb topping on an apple loaf, if need be. Read More: The Best Loaf Pans Pros Large, grippy handles

Nonstick coating safe up to 500°F

Large capacity Cons None that we could find $13.99 from Amazon

Buy now at Home Depot

$15.99 from JCPenney

$14.77 from Walmart

Rolling Pin Rolling Pin J.K. Adams Plain Maple Rolling Dowel When they say there’s beauty in simplicity, they’re talking about this rolling pin. It’s really just a sturdy wooden cylinder of a medium-heavy weight, nothing more, nothing less. But during testing, it rolled out perfect dough every time. The simple design of this rolling pin, combined with its weight, makes it easy to control the amount of pressure you use based on what you need for your dough. Its long body and lack of handles also mean that you'll never cut an edge through your dough the way you sometimes might with smaller, handled rolling pins. This translates to an even, non-lumpy dough that's easy to shape however you want. Flour sticks to the pin just fine, which keeps dough from sticking while in use. The pin also cleans up easily. The only downside is that, depending on the size of your kitchen, it might be tough to put this beauty away. Its 19-inch length simply makes it harder to tuck into a drawer. Read More: The Best Rolling Pins Pros Easy to control pressure while rolling

Long body makes for consistent dough

Holds flour well Cons None that we can find Buy now at Amazon

$24.51 from Target

$18.00 from Sur La Table

$24.51 from Walmart

Don't Forget the Leftovers (and Cleanup)!

Credit: Getty Images / JodiJacobson Make sure you're prepared to store leftovers for yummy sandwiches the next day.

Every year, I forget about storing the leftovers. You can totally make it work with aluminum foil and plastic wrap, but this is a better option. And once you've tucked those away, we have a few suggestions for a better cleanup.

Storage Containers Storage Containers Pyrex Ultimate 10-pc Storage Set A really nice set of reusable containers should be ready during dinner cleanup. We love that these containers nest within each other for easy storage, they don't impart off-flavors into our food, and they're marked as dishwasher-, microwave-, and oven-safe. It also doesn't hurt that they aced every test we could think of. They didn't leak water when we sloshed them around and didn't burst open or shatter when we dropped them from a countertop. When we froze them, expanding food didn't break through the seal and they resisted stains. Read More: The Best Storage Containers Pros Resilient glass construction

Looks and feels fancy

Oven safe Cons Silicone lids can stain

No handles Buy now at Williams Sonoma

Buy now at Amazon

Buy now at Home Depot

$69.99 from Bloomingdale's

Dish Towels Dish Towels Williams Sonoma All-Purpose Pantry Towels Washing the Thanksgiving dishes can be a daunting task, but the classic pantry towels from Williams Sonoma can help you get the job done without any fuss. Not only do these towels look good in any kitchen (choose from six colors), but they're a pro at drying irregular objects like wine glasses and vases while still feeling soft to the touch. Made from ribbon cotton terry, the towels retain more water than its competitors, which means it should be able to wipe water from plenty of dishes before you need to grab another one. Read More: The Best Dish Towels Pros Affordable

Terry cloth material Cons Stays damp longer than thinner towels Buy now at Williams Sonoma

Dish Racks Dish Racks PremiumRacks Professional Dish Rack If you don’t want to run your good china, crystal, and silver through the dishwasher (or you simply don’t have a dishwasher), a good dish rack is essential for an organized post-Thanksgiving dinner cleanup. Our favorite is this PremiumRacks Professional, a smartly designed double-decker that holds more dishes than others we tested, without leaving a very large countertop footprint. The bottom portion is your standard featureless rack, but the top holds plates more securely than most of the racks we tested. A cutlery basket hooks onto the side, as does a second basket that can be topped with a lid specifically designed for sharp knives. There’s even a special attachment to dry your cutting boards. The rack also comes with two drain board options—one meant to let water pool, and the other designed to tip any water into the sink—plus a microfiber cloth to set underneath. Read More: The Best Dish Racks For more kitchen cleanup favorites, including paper towels, sponges, and trash cans, check out our guide for The Best Kitchen Essentials. Pros Double-decker design

Lots of additional features Cons Takes some time to assemble Buy now at Amazon

$51.86 from Wayfair

$75.33 from Walmart

