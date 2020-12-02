8 edible gifts every foodie needs this holiday season

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you’re shopping for someone who Instagrams every meal, consider giving them the gift of food this holiday season. In my case, that person is my husband and we’ve been exchanging niche, gourmet food gifts (truffles!) that we normally wouldn’t buy for ourselves.

Of course, there are well-known food gift basket retailers like Harry & David, which we tried and loved. But here you’ll find some of the newer players with their own niche in the gift giving world—like Island Creek Oysters, a Boston-based company that only recently ramped up their live oyster delivery service. If you’re interested in gifting subscription-based snacks, sake, or “ugly produce” to your friends and family, read on because we’ve rounded up the best unique food gifts.

1. Cheese

Credit: Jasper Hill Farm This cheese subscription is the perfect gift for everyone on your list.

If you’re friends with someone who cares deeply about dairy and supporting small-scale cheesemakers, you may want to consider gifting them a Jasper Hill Farm Cheese Club subscription. Our editor tried this cheese box and was blown away by the quality of Jasper Hill’s cheese. Each box contains at least three cheeses along with pairings, cheese tools, and cheese-themed merch. Whether you’re gifting this cheese club or ordering for yourself, you can skip a month or cancel your subscription at any time.

Get the Jasper Hill Cheese Box starting at $50

2. Oysters

Credit: Reviewed / Valerie Li Stack This family-owned oyster farm ships live oysters at no cost to you.

When I first came to the East Coast, I immediately fell in love with the flavorful, clean tasting oysters from Duxbury Bay—a place initially famous for growing clams, which was once considered a more lucrative business than oysters. In recent years, the success of Island Creek Oysters has given Duxbury Bay fame in the restaurant industry. Due to the high demand, they’re now offering overnight shipping of live oysters across the country. When properly stored in the fridge, these oysters can last up to a week.

Get the Island Creek Oysters starter pack for $75

3. Chocolate

Credit: Dandelion Chocolate Dandelion Chocolate offers great gifting options, like this three-bar gift set.

In the gift-giving world, chocolate is the universally appreciated present that will always be appropriate, safe, and delicious. The only catch is, standard options can get boring year after year. To stand among the chocolate crowd, Dandelion reimagined artisan chocolate making and took it to a new level. We can’t sing enough praises, as we were stunned by the quality of their chocolate and craftsmanship when we tried their Large Chip designed by a Tesla engineer. Dandelion has a holiday-ready wrapped three-bar gift set that’ll satisfy anyone with a sweet tooth—plus, the packaging is gorgeous.

Get the Dandelion Chocolate Wrapped Three-Bar Gift Set for $35

4. Caviar

Credit: Reviewed / Valerie Li Stack Roe caviar delivers top quality white sturgeon caviar across the country.

Roe offers high quality caviar from white sturgeon that’s native to Northern California waters. The packaging is luxurious, featuring a wooden box with padded fabric that secures the caviar tin in the middle. For a relatively affordable price, you’ll get 30 grams of caviar, which by caviar standard, is very reasonable. The gift packaging comes with a mother of pearl spoon and a tin opener, allowing you to start enjoying caviar right away. For introductory eaters, I recommend the blini and creme fraiche combo to effectively cut the “fishy” and earthy side of the caviar taste.

Get 30 gram white sturgeon caviar gift set for $110

5. Snacks from Japan

Credit: Reviewed / Valerie Li Stack Each beautifully organized box is full of surprises.

If you need to come up with a gift for a foodie who typically loves to travel, this Japanese snack subscription box is a super fun option because really, who doesn’t love snacking? Each thoughtfully curated box comes with a little booklet explaining the origin, flavor profile, and tea pairing recommendation for every item included in the package, When I tried it, I was impressed with the quality and efforts put into the boxes, which will make Bokksu a thoughtful gift.

Get Bokksu Snacks from Japan three-month subscription box for $44.95 per month

6. Seafood

Credit: Fulton Fish Market For seafood lovers, Fulton Fish Market is one of the best places to order from.

From razor clams to wild caught yellow fin tuna, Fulton Fish Market can deliver fresh seafood to your doorsteps. One thing I love about them is that they don’t freeze their seafood—which is a common industry practice and there’s nothing wrong with it—it’s just my personal preference to buy fish and shellfish extra fresh. Plus, the defrosting process could potentially damage the internal protein structure of the fish so I tend to use non-frozen seafood if possible. Plus, if you want your giftee to decide what goes into the box, Fulton also runs an e-gift card program that gives more flexibility.

Get the Fulton Fish Market Seafood Box

7. Ugly produce

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Both Imperfect Foods and Misfits Market let you buy organic, fresh produce at a fraction of the cost.

If your giftee wants to lend a helping hand in reducing food waste, they may appreciate an ugly produce subscription box, the mission of which is to destigmatize the consumption of less-than-perfect-looking fruits and vegetables. We tried two popular services, Imperfect Foods and Misfits Market and loved both. Each service is flexible and lets you choose what goes into the boxes—you can even order pantry items to save you a trip to the grocery store!

8. Wine and sake

Credit: Winc Winc has a great selection of wines to choose from—and their popular wines sell out quickly.

Alcohol is a nearly universal gift that can almost never go wrong. We love these two options: Winc and Tippsy. Winc is a highly customizable wine subscription service that lets you decide the number of bottles and type of wine you’re getting. One of our editors, who calls herself a “casual wine drinker,” loves the Winc-branded wines that were delivered to her doorstep.

If you’re shopping for someone who enjoys sake, Tippsy is another good option that sends three bottles of hard-to-find Japanese sake from small, independent distilleries to their subscribers every month.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

