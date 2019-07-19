7 gadgets you need to make frozen treats at home

It’s the middle of July, Mercury is in retrograde, and it’s hotter than ever before—we’re living in sweaty and uncertain times. Perhaps the only unequivocally good thing about a summer as unbearable as this one is the excuse it gives us to dive head-first into our favorite frozen treats. From ice cream and push-pops to frozen cocktails and smoothies, these delicious warm-weather staples can provide sweet relief—and you don’t even have to leave your house to get them.

To help you cool off and prepare for National Ice Cream Day on July 20th, we’ve rounded up our favorite gadgets for making frozen treats at home. From award-winning ice cream makers to top-rated ice pop molds, here’s what we recommend to help you beat the heat.

1. The best ice cream maker we’ve ever tested

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar Cuisinart makes our favorite, easy-to-use ice cream maker.

Ice cream is the quintessential frozen treat, and after weeks of churning and taste-testing, we chose the Cuisinart ICE-21 1.5 Quart as the best ice cream maker on the market. Easy to use, reasonably priced, and small enough to live on your counter during the summer, this Cuisinart can create a smooth batch of classic vanilla as well as a well-mixed rocky road. The simple design—a single switch to turn on and off, plus an open top to facilitate pouring in chocolate chips and scooping out taste tests—means that you can focus more on flavors and fixings and less on screwing up dessert.

The cherry on top of this fudge sundae is that the Cuisinart ICE-21 was the quickest ice cream maker we tested. In about 20 minutes, it can turn a sugar-and-cream mixture to a bowl of delicious dessert. We even used it to make dog-friendly ice cream for our four-legged friends. For under $50, we think that’s a worthwhile investment.

Get the Cuisinart ICE-21 1.5 Quart Ice Cream Maker on Amazon for $42

2. A fruity soft-serve maker for every kind of diet

Credit: Yonanas The Yonanas soft serve maker can turn frozen fruit into a sweet treat.

Whether you’re on a dairy-free diet or just prefer your dessert light, this top-rated fruit soft-serve maker from Yonanas can help you indulge. It turns frozen fruit into a delicious, healthy soft-serve treat that tastes like ice cream, without the additional fat, sugar, or preservatives. According to reviews, its chute easily accepts berries, sliced mango, and frozen banana, and its integrated spinning blade mashes and incorporates the fruit into a smooth confection with the texture of soft-serve ice cream or yogurt.

Get the Yonanas Classic Healthy Fruit Soft Serve Maker on Amazon for $39.99

3. Ice pop molds for kid-friendly creations

Credit: Amazon How cute are these ice pop molds from Zoku?

If you’ve got little ones, these soft silicone ice pop molds are perfect for making them age-appropriate sweet treats. Just pour in their favorite juice or flavored water mixture and let your freezer do the work. Available in a range of sizes and fun shapes, including fish pops, safari pops, and space pops, they’ll put a smile on everyone’s faces. They’re also BPA-free, easy to use, and don’t make a mess—what’s not to love?

Don’t have kids? You can also use the full-sized molds for making frozen alco-pops. You’re welcome.

Get the Zoku Classic Pop Molds on Amazon for $19.99

4. A high-powered blender for margaritas and more

Credit: Amazon A good blender is all you really need to make frozen margaritas, but a devoted margarita maker can be great for parties.

You don’t need the best blender on the market to make margaritas and other frozen cocktails, but you do need something strong enough to crush a whole lot of ice. For a task like this, we like the new pro-style blender from Ninja, which just went on sale for Amazon Prime Day. Besides—a good blender will serve you year-round, not just when Jimmy Buffett is playing.

Speaking of Jimmy Buffet, one of our former editors really, really loved using one of the Margaritaville margarita makers. If you’re someone who loves to host summer parties, it might be the gadget for you.

Get the Ninja Professional 72oz Countertop Blender on Amazon for $69.99

Get the Margaritaville Key West Frozen Concoction Maker on Amazon for $299.99

5. Our favorite personal blender for smoothies

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar A personal blender like the Ninja Fit is great for on-the-go smoothies.

Sometimes, you need to bring your summer vacation along with you—which calls for a personal blender. While it was a close race to the top during testing, Ninja’s most basic model of their Nutri-Ninja, the Fit, ultimately earned its place as our favorite personal blender. It’s the Goldilocks of the category: not too big and powerful, not too small and weak, but just right. We were impressed by its speed and strength when whipping up fruit smoothies, which turned out smooth as can be, and its 700-watt motor’s relatively low noise level while grinding away.

Get the Nutri-Ninja Fit Personal Blender on Amazon for $44.99

6. The best cold brew coffee maker we’ve ever tested

Credit: Amazon Our favorite cold brew coffee maker will help you stay cool and caffeinated.

While not technically a frozen treat, cold brew coffee is a staple for so, so many people trying to survive the summer and stay caffeinated at the same time. If you’d rather brew at home than grab your daily fix from a cafe, we recommend the Takeya cold brew coffee maker, which took first place in our roundup. The brewer is easy to set up, offers a durable build, and is simple to clean and store for later use. It’s also the only brewer that is air-tight while it brews, allowing you to easily store it on its side in a packed fridge.

Get the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker on Amazon for $18.99

7. An ice cream attachment for your stand mixer

Credit: KitchenAid The KitchenAid ice cream attachment is compatible with their 6-quart stand mixers.

If you have a KitchenAid stand mixer and don’t want to invest in a standalone ice cream maker, this attachment is for you. This bad boy makes up to two quarts of ice cream, gelato, or sorbet in under 30 minutes. Put the included freeze bowl in the freezer ahead of time, then fill it with ingredients and power it up. It’s pretty hands-off: The dasher rotates inside the bowl to mix everything evenly.

Get the KitchenAid KICA0WH Ice Cream Maker Attachment on Amazon for $49.96

